ABORTIONISTS RESEMBLE MAD DOGS, FROTHING AT THE MOUTH AS THEY ATTACK THE LIVING

Posted on October 26, 2021

As you listen to this audio clip, you will bear witness to the evil that we are fighting. The enemies are at our doorstep, and they are frothing at the mouth in their desperate bid to kill innocent babies. Think about that. This is the reaction people are having when they are told slaughtering babies is evil. 

We need you to continue fighting with us. 

Satan is the king of lies. He wants to deceive the entire world into carrying out his bidding. As ambassadors of Heaven, our duty is to stand against him. 

We will not submit to hate and darkness, no matter the cost. 
 DONATEBiden and his left-wing crew are doing everything they can to overturn and undermine the Texas Heartbeat Act. But we will not falter.

Consider giving $35, $100, $500, or more to defend the innocent. Donate today, and fight the evil and tyranny coming for all of us.

For Life,

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
