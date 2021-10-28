SEARCH

Different “[Nazi-like Unborn Baby] Harvesting” Vax Side Effects vs Covid Side Effects

October 28, 2021

It is beyond doubt that you are better off purposely getting the Covid instead of risking the side effects of the different vaccines. Even more important is the effect on your immortal soul if you accept and use [nazi-like unborn baby] harvesting” vaccines as LifeSiteNews reported: “Fr. Dominic Clovis, IVE… drove home the point of the moral gravity of accepting and using such ‘[the COVID] vaccines’ by pointing out… the [Nazi] Nuremberg trials.”

We will get into if it is a sin and the “moral complicity in [Nazi-like] organ harvesting” of getting the abortion tainted vaccines, but first let’s look at the side effects.

Renowned statistician Dr. William Briggs, who is a consultant and adjunct Professor of Statistics at Cornell University with specialties in medicine and philosophy of science reported on the different vaccine side effects versus actually getting the Covid:

Covid: the disease itself. Nothing confers better future immunity than having had it. Some have already successfully sued to count prior acquired immunity. Press this. It is only Expert hubris of the rankest degree to insist a vaccine—as you’re about to see—is better than the virus. You can catch covid anywhere, and most of you probably already had it, even without knowing. If they insist on a mandate, have an antibody test and see. Some have already sued or pressed the case, and won. Few people recall that even CDC in prior guidance allowed prior infection to count for international travel, as proven by an antibody test. Valenva: an inactivated vax; i.e. a traditional one. Flu vax is usually inactivated, for example. Idea is to inactivate (disable to an extent) the live virus with formaldehyde or a substance called BPL. One work says BPL is better in some senses, because formaldehyde allows some live viruses to make it into the mix. This accounts for how some people get flu right after vaccination. Valenva, I believe, used a form of formaldehyde. In their last reported trial, the side effects were lower than AZ’s vax, and “No unsolicited treatment-related serious adverse events (SAE) [were] reported.” In any case, that it is a traditional inactivated vax puts this one high up on the list. Unlike the mRNA vaccines, which make your own body attack itself over a period of time that’s not well known. Here, there are two shots, but the only attack comes from what’s in syringe, and nothing else. Valneva is not yet “approved”. France has it. Novavax: a nanoparticle vaccine. A nanoparticle is a way to get the important bits of the vax to just the cells where it needs to go, and so provoke an immune response. Or so the idea is. There is still a lot of uncertainty about the widespread applicability of these. They may cause almost no side effects, or they could kill you. An important chapter on nanonparticle vaccines can be read. However, in their Phase III trials, side effects were trivial (well, it’s all relative). It seems—only seems—that if it doesn’t kill you first, there’s unlikely to be long-term side effects. Only part of the spike protein is glued to the nanoparticle, unlike the full thing in mRNAs. Again, the damage is caused only by what’s in the syringe. Your body won’t turn against itself. Nanos also improve over the pathogenicity sometimes caused by inactivated vaxs. I read the Novavax Lancet papers and didn’t see any red flags, and no p-value worship. Novavax is not yet “approved”, but it should be close. Its rivals curiously are helpful. It’s a USA product. Sinovac: an inactivated vaccine. Also called CoronaVac. They use formalin (same as above, I think) to inactivate. Yes, this is China. You will say, “We can’t trust Chinese numbers”, and you will get no argument from me. But we can also say, with just as much emphasis, “You can’t trust USA numbers.” My reason is subjective. The Chinese made the coroandoom, they also made Sinovac, and they’re very patriotic. Thus I don’t believe they’ll intentionally—now, anyway; before, yes—kill off their own people. My guess is escape of the gain-of-lethality bug we helped create surprised them. And now they want to recover. But you can feel free to guess elsewise. Papers in Lancetshow a standard side effect profile, one which is temporary, too. Actual practice is reportedly similar. It’s not all smiling pandas, though. It’s clear I favor any non-replicating vaccine, which limits side effects. You can’t get Sinovac in the States. But you can in Mexico. You might get away with it. Medigen: protein subunit vaccine. This takes pieces of the virus, part of the spike protein, and injects them. They cannot reproduce. Makers of these things in general boast they are “Suitable for people with compromised immune systems.” Good for people with allergies. This is Taiwan plus the USA, which produces the adjuvant of the vaccine, the same (they say) as for whooping cough and hepatitis B vaccines. Taiwan has published, even in the press, VAERS-like data. The USA has not. Side effects seem in line, but not perfect. This site has a table of deaths/serious side effects of various vaccines (current as of the 24th), and Medigen stacks up okay. Moderna and AZ are worst. Pfizer is best. But recall all these are short-term SEs. You can only get this vax in Taiwan, so lots of luck; and the USA, so far, doesn’t count it. BBIBP-CorV: another inactivated vax. This seems to be mostly a Chinese export product. It’s not clear how different chemically it is from Sinovac. In a Phase III trial (JAMA) side effects withing 7 days were about the same as the alum-placebo. Since this is inactivated, side effects are even more unlikely after a week. This paper looked at two vaxes, Sinopharm’s HB02 and the WIV04 (which is BBIBP-CorV; the names these guys come up with…). Both were about the same for side effects. No deaths, nothing seriously serious. Good news if you’re a haemodialysis patient: no interesting clinical sequalae. Can’t get either in the States, but both are in Mexico. Covaxin: an inactivated vax. Indian product. Reports are iffy on this one. Seems authorities might have shot some people up without their knowledge—hey, this is India. Their not-so-calming press release says no real side effects in Phase III trials. Earlier published results, in small studies, found no serious side effects. Remember, these are gun-to-your-head scenarios. I’d take this over any mRNA or adenovirus vax. Can only get in India. And our old friend Mexico. Others: any inactivated, protein subunit, or nanoparticle. There are some in Iran (no thanks), Cuba (again), Russia (eh), and even Kazakhstan. Gun-to-the-head in Russia, go for an inactivated. Canadian firm Medicago is working on a Phase III plant-based adjuvant vaccine. “Plant-based” sounds soothing, but you can get arsenic from some plants, too. Baylor has a Phase III adjuvanted protein subunit vaccine called Corbevax that I’d watch. There are many more, in various stages. Be careful, though. Even if you’re a guinea pig in a trial, thinking this could count for the immoral mandate, idiot bureaucrats might not count it, as has already happened in the UK with Valneva and Novavax trial participants. Remember: bureaucrats care only about process, not results.

WORST LIST (worst worst to better worst): Last update: 28 October 2021.

Janssen a.k.a. J&J: non-replicating viral vector. This takes a modified form of the bug and puts instructions into your cells to manufacture antigens. In other words, it’s as if you’ve been infected with something like the coronadoom. This is the first of many vaccines that turns your body against itself, by making you be the bad guy. None of these are vaccines, either; they have been rightly called gene therapy. Maybe they didn’t go with that name because it sounds scary. It’s true Janssen has fewer deaths in Open VAERS than others, but this isn’t normalized by shot number. CDC says about 243M Pfizer doses, 155M Moderna, and 15M Janssen. Open VAERS deaths: 11569 Pfizer, 4236 Moderna, 1270 Janssen. Rates (all 10^-6): 17 Pfizer, 27 Moderna, 85 Janssen. So Pfizer is best here; Janssen by far the worst. J&J has been taken off the market in several locales for various side effects. Even the woke NYT admits clotting. It is only one shot, though. But you can get it in the USA. AstraZenca: adenovirus vaccine. It might help to learn that the biggest “successes” so far for adenovirus vaccines are HIV and ebola. This gives you a modified virus, not the doom itself but a monkeyed adenovirus, hoping to stimulate an immunoresponse that would match the response for coronadoom. It’s a purposeful infection, supposedly less dangerous than the doom itself, which you have to fight off. It’s said to be replication-deficient, meaning it’s difficult for the manmade virus to duplicate. But you know how it is. From the main source: “Very rare side effects have been reported after some individuals have taken the AstraZeneca vaccine, including blood clotting issues (TTS syndrome), thrombotic events, capillary leak syndrome, immune thrombocytopenia, and Guillain-Barre syndrome.” And, as we saw above, death. Here’s a comparison with Sinovac for side effects; not in AZ’s favor. We’ve already seen many countries stop AZ shots for side effects. Some restored the drug. Not sure if you can get it in the USA, but you can in Mexico. Moderna: mRNA-based vaccine. This vax is in a wrapper so that it only goes where directed; or that’s the idea. Reports are that it is found all over the body, once injected. Allergic reactions to the wrapper are common. It turns your cells into spike protein factories. It’s the spike protein that causes all the damage from the doom. Contrary to some reports, the mRNA does break down over time, and it doesn’t (they say) alter your DNA. Still, for a while, your body is doing nasty things to itself. I list them above Pfizer because the company is a little too hungry. In my mind they are tied with AZ. Maybe AZ is worse: I can’t trust any country that touts Andrew Ferguson. Side effects appear to concentrate in the young. Myocarditis is a real possibility, especially for those under 50 (here’s one teen dead right after). Sweden, Finland, and Denmark “limited” Moderna because of side effects. The real worry is long-term effects. See our friend on this. So You can get Moderna in the USA. Comirnaty, an mRNA vax. Pfizer wins for stupidest vax name. I put it best worst because it has been given the most, and it if were a true horror we would have known by now. That doesn’t make it good for those under, say, 65. But least worst. The wrapper of the mRNA causes severe allergic reactions in some. India once halted Pfizer. Pfizer is also a little too happy about all this. Who can trust them completely? You can get it nearly everywhere. Others? None so far. And we have to be careful. We’re noticing side effects in these adenovirus and mRNA vaccines because, in part, so many shots have been given. The sample size is large compared to the inactivateds. Yet it remains true these “ground breaking” vaccines turn your own body against itself. And, given the evidence we have, the chance for long-term side effects is real, though the extent is as yet unknown.

Again, neither of these lists say word one about efficacy. But I’ll give you one word: fourth boosters. Okay, that’s two words. Here’s more words: “Moderna says COVID booster, like flu vaccine, could be yearly.” Thus another conspiracy theory comes true. [https://wmbriggs.com/post/37927/]

Now, as stated before, LifeSiteNews reported that “Fr. Dominic Clovis, IVE… drove home the point of the moral gravity of accepting and using such ‘[the COVID] vaccines’ by pointing out… the [Nazi] Nuremberg trials”:

[I]n the Nuremberg trials, doctors and scientists refused to use information obtained from the cruel human experimentation of the Nazis, because they saw it as amounting to approval of the atrocities, and thought it would lead others to copy them.

Fr. Clovis began, “Imagine you knew a store which was owned by a demon. But everything in that store was cheap. You could get great high quality products for very low prices. You get the latest iPhones for like twenty dollars, something really cheap — and get really great anti-aging cream, so you look 50 years younger, you look 20 years old again. Or super amazing medicine — he could cure you from any ailment.”

“Would you go to that store, would you buy the anti-aging cream, would you buy that iPhone or would you buy that medicine knowing that you’re buying it from a demon?”SUBSCRIBE to LifeSite’s daily headlinesU.S. Canada World Catholic

“We all know that sin is a personal act. When we sin, we personally choose to sin. However, we can be responsible for committing the sins committed by others by cooperating with them. So I don’t need to rob the bank or shoot someone if I was helping the person rob the bank and shoot them. I, by cooperating, can help them. But it’s not only directly helping.

Fr. Clovis explained that there are “four ways in which we can cooperate in someone else’s sin,” of which direct help, such as “voluntarily driving” someone to a bank robbery, is only one kind of cooperation.

“We could do it by ordering them — we could order an assassination, or you could order them to go to the abortion clinic and have an abortion, or you could order them to steal something.”

“You can not only order, you could advise them, you can praise them. ‘Well done, you’ve been with so many women, you’re a great man, you’re truly manly.’ By approving we could also participate in someone else’s sin, by not disclosing or not hindering them when we have the obligation to do so.”

“We could also participate in someone else’s sin by protecting the evildoer. Thus sin makes men accomplices of one another,” Clovis continued.

“After the Second World War, there were the Nuremberg Trials. They revealed that there are doctors who had done sadistic human experiments. Sadistic since they did it because they had no problem seeing that their prisoners suffer. In fact, they even might have enjoyed it. They conducted these experiments in their camps, hundreds, maybe in the thousands.”

“They did the freezing tank experiment to find out how long a man can survive in icy cold water. He’s in the water, we take him out and see how long he survives. So if he’s in the water for half an hour we take him out, shivers to death. They did these experiments because of course they wanted to see what would happen to their pilots which fell into the North Sea, how long would they survive, could they survive? What equipment they could make to help them survive … but they did this on hundreds of people.”

“They did a high altitude experiment: They lowered the pressure, giving the appearance of high altitudes. The doctor used a decompression chamber and he would often dissect, he would open up the heads of the prisoners after the experiment to show that air bubbles would start to form in the brain in hundreds of people.”

“A sea water experiment: The scientists wanted to see how long a man can live on sea water. And so they gave hundreds of prisoners sea water to drink. Sea water, being salty, dehydrates the person, so the more they drink the more thirsty they got. The more thirsty they got, the more their brains shrunk, as it got dehydrated. Their lips, their tongue, their skin started cracking. To get water, they were so thirsty, they would lick the floor and the windows.”

“Today’s world: We have the Chinese. What are the Chinese doing? They organ harvest their prisoners. If you want a new organ, just go to China. You could get one from a prisoner. You broke the law, sent a tweet about the government or about the police, or just a tweet which the government didn’t like, or maybe you believe and practice a religion which the government doesn’t like — you’re imprisoned, maybe for life. Maybe it was a priest who celebrated Mass and they were not happy with him.”

“We could point the finger — ‘the Nazis were bad people.’ You could point the finger [at] the Chinese. But what [do] we do?”

“Do you know what embryonic stem cell research is? It’s the research they do upon the unborn to find new medicines. Some say that, oh, they took the aborted fetuses, it’s fine, they can research on them, they’re aborted, they’re already dead, they don’t have no problem with it.”

“When they research on stem cells, it’s not just like a regular abortion, a regular abortion being horrific. What they do in a regular abortion, they tear the baby’s arms and legs, off they crush the skull and then they start pulling out all the pieces, and they vacuum it up with a high pressure vacuum, sucking up, tearing the baby apart.”

“That’s what abortion is. But if he did that, what was he left with? A blended, a destroyed corpse, and as you know, you cannot get living organs from a dead body. You cannot get living cells once you’ve destroyed it. For stem cell research they do something to something even more horrendous.”

“They take the baby out alive. They dissect the baby alive, without any anesthetics, because that would damage the cells. They would cut the child up, and they would open it up and take the organs they needed or they do it as soon as they can, as the moment they die, they take them out and then they harvest the organs of unborn children. They throw them on ice as soon as they can.”

“Why am I speaking to you about embryonic stem cell research? Because the HEK stem cell line comes from those children. What we have in our vaccines and how they were produced comes from that. You might say, oh, there’s only one aborted child [that] has produced tons of vaccines for everyone. I explain, as long as you’re beating up the same person over and over again, disrespecting the same person over and over again so that everyone else could be happy.”

“I tell you it’s not just one. The HEK-293 stem cell line is, yes, from one aborted child, but there were 292 aborted children before her, and I don’t know how many after her. And it’s not just one stem cell line, there are many. There are multiple stem cell lines, there are multiple children who are born, who are aborted just for their organs.”

“The Nazis were bad? The Chinese were bad? We just get the organs from the unborn so that we could have this magical vaccine.”

“You might say well, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines which we use in Canada, they don’t actually produce the vaccines from the unborn, it’s not actually in the production. No, but they had taken this child’s cells for the design, for the development of the vaccine. And once it’s designed and developed, they produce it another way. Then afterwards, they test it on what? On these same stem cell lines, on this child’s cells.”

“So the question goes again, would you go to a shop which you knew was owned by a demon? You could buy the vaccine, you could buy some amazing medicines or technology. You’re buying it from a demon. So have we cooperated in this person’s sin, the abortionists, the organ harvester, the researchers?”

“We haven’t done it directly. We haven’t ordered it, we haven’t advised it, though we might advise people [to] get the vaccine. We probably praised it. Or [said], ‘This vaccine is going to save us all,’ or approved of it. We might say, ‘Yes, it’s good, it’s going to save us.’ We have not hindered it.”

“You remember that last year, there’s a lot of voices who are speaking out against the morality of the vaccine, whether it was good or not, whether we should be able to have it or not. Who were these voices? These were Catholic voices, these were … priests or lay people. These weren’t the church leaders. These weren’t the bishops.”

“I’m sorry to say this, but I believe the church leaders have failed us.” [https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/priest-using-abortion-tainted-covid-vaccine-is-moral-complicity-in-organ-harvesting]

Which vaccines are being made with aborted fetal cells? What are the moral and ethical implications of using such vaccines?﻿With so much conflicting information coming out regarding the moral and ethical questions that arise with the use of the new COVID-19 vaccines, many of which involve the use of aborted fetal cells, here at the Catholic Monitor we have compiled a list of some of the most solid pro-life, and traditional Catholic sources of information that we could find on the topic. It is extremely important to remain informed, up to date, and to discern and act accordingly. See below to watch, review, and share!

We will add to the list as we learn of more.

1) The Charlotte Lozier Institute

This pro-life institute has compiled a very comprehensive chart comparing over 35 different COVID-19 vaccines currently being developed and clearly indicating whether aborted fetal cells were used in any portion of its design & development, production, and/or during lab tests. The red triangle indicates the use of aborted fetal cells.

See the complete list here:https://lozierinstitute.org/update-covid-19-vaccine-candidates-and-abortion-derived-cell-lines/

List in PDF format here:https://s27589.pcdn.co/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/COVID-19-Vaccine-Candidates-and-Abortion-Derived-Cell-Lines.pdf

They state on their website,

Accurate information about the development and production of COVID-19 vaccines is essential, especially because many proposed candidates use newer molecular technologies for production of a viral vaccine. One concern regarding the ethical assessment of viral vaccine candidates is the potential use of abortion-derived cell lines in the development, production or testing of a vaccine. This analysis utilizes data from the primary scientific literature when available, along with data from clinical trial documents, reputable vaccine tracking websites, and published commercial information.1 It is the hope that by providing accurate data, recipients can make well-informed decisions regarding vaccine choices.

2) Resistance Podcast 143: Answers on Vaccination Concerns with Father Ripperger (Exorcist, Moral Theologian, and Traditional Catholic Priest)

Listen to Father Ripperger’s interview to hear his opinion regarding the ethics and morality of using vaccines derived from aborted fetal cell lines.

@MrCasey on Twitter summed up the talk well:

During the interview Father Ripperger also touches on the fact that one must exercise prudence when discerning wether to use the new mRNA type vaccines (i. e. Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines). This is the first time these types of vaccines have ever been approved by the FDA.

Listen to the podcast interview here:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sensus-fidelium-catholic-podcast/id1477010758?i=1000501122141

Watch on Rumble here: https://rumble.com/vblh29-resistance-podcast-143-answers-on-vaccination-concerns-w-fr-ripperger.html

Note: Sensus Fidelium’s, Steve Cunningham, explains here why you cannot find the video of this interview on YouTube. He lists in the video description other platforms where you can find the video.https://youtu.be/ZgGD70Uwqf8

Resistance Podcast 143: Fr. Ripperger on Vaccine Morality. A Topic Not Allowed on YouTube

3) Interview of Pamela Acker, author of Vaccinations: A Catholic Perspective, with Restoring the Faith

This interview gives an excellent overview of the topics covered in her book, including an explanation of the different types of vaccines being developed, the truth about how many babies were actually aborted to obtain the aborted fetal cell lines being used for some vaccine development, and the heartbreaking truth that many of these babies were born alive for the organ and cell harvesting. Many more important, interesting and relevant topics covered in this interview. https://youtu.be/9PDvhKyUu2Y

Author of “Vaccination: A Catholic Perspective” Joins RTF

4) Children of God for Life

This website has the best up to date information on all the types of vaccines that use aborted fetal cells, including the newer COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. You can subscribe to their website to receive updates. They also have helpful charts and lists for reference, link included below.https://cogforlife.org/

For example, in a recent post on their website regarding the moderna vaccine they stated,

Some have said that since there are no aborted fetal cells IN the vaccines, they are morally okay. Nothing could be further from the truth because the aborted fetal cells were most certainly an integral part of Moderna’s vaccine development.

https://cogforlife.org/2020/11/16/moderna-covid-19-vaccine-facts-not-fiction/#more-18911

For quick and easy reference they have a “Covid-19 Vaccines and Treatment in Development” list denoting in red what “was originally produced with or contains aborted fetal cells”.https://cogforlife.org/wp-content/uploads/CovidCompareMoralImmoral.pdf

Another helpful chart on their website lists all the vaccines on the CDC childhood immunization schedule which are produced with aborted fetal cells, and they list ethical alternatives when available.https://cogforlife.org/wp-content/uploads/vaccineListOrigFormat.pdf

5) Two more interviews of Pamela Acker with Sensus Fidelium

can also be found here:

https://sensusfidelium.us/resistance-podcast-68-vaccines-the-immune-system-w-pamela-acker/

Resistance Podcast 68: Vaccines and the Immune System (Part1)

Resistance Podcast 74: Vaccines and the Immune System (Part 2)

6) Pamela Acker’s book, Vaccination: A Catholic Perspective

can be found at the Kolbe Center:

https://www.kolbecenter.org/product/vaccination-a-catholic-perspective/ Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.