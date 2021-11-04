One wonders if the Jorge Bergolio is aware that the U.S. Supreme Court is as close as it has ever been to overturning Roe v. Wade (imagine: a developed country actually rolling back the abortion license) and that he is, more than ever, perceived as an ally of the Church’s primary opposition and counter-witness in that fight

SEARCH

Did Francis, in a Backhanded Way, Endorsed Universal Access to Abortion, Again? & is there a Francis Pattern in GoodCatholicBidengate to Barroslettergate to Lettergate to Hellgate?

November 04, 2021

It’s always funny to see Francis conservative Catholics comically falling over backwards jumping through hoops to defend Francis’s latest backhanded seeming way of endorsing universal access to abortion. The latest example is the Catholic Thing website’s take on GoodCatholicBidengate:

The pope may have not expected this – one hopes he didn’t expect it – but to anyone with even a passing familiarity with how these things play out in American media and American politics, it’s the least surprising thing in the world. The president received the papal seal of approval – “Good Catholic. . .keep going to Communion” – and then resumed his previously scheduled campaign for abortion without missing a beat.

One wonders if the pope is aware that the U.S. Supreme Court is as close as it has ever been to overturning Roe v. Wade (imagine: a developed country actually rolling back the abortion license) and that he is, more than ever, perceived as an ally of the Church’s primary opposition and counter-witness in that fight…

… One wonders if the Holy Father knows this. Does he know that the model of engagement he advocates has been the pastoral status quo (with few exceptions) for more than 40 years, and that Biden (and others) have used that interminable dialogue as a pretense for using their Catholic faith as political cover for promoting abortion. The freshness of that dialogue turned rancid long ago. [https://www.thecatholicthing.org/2021/11/04/who-benefits-from-the-status-quo/]

Wow, so the “model of engagement he advocates has been the pastoral status quo (with few exceptions) for more than 40 years.” Someone I guess forgot to tell Pope Benedict XVI in 2009 about that “model of engagement”:

However, unlike Pope Benedict’s “model of engagement,” this has apparently always been the Francis “model of engagement”:

Back in 2017, I asked in a post “Does Francis Work for Soros & the UN?”:

An internationally respected investigator and attorney as well as the documented facts gives us the detailed answer below on whom Francis is really working for:



Francis on September 1, 2016 said he was “gratified that on September 2015 the nations of the world adopted the Sustainable Development Goals” which calls for universal access to abortion.



Does this means that Francis is “gratified” about universal access to abortion because he made no qualifying exception to abortion in his endorsement then or to this day?



Does the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals really plan universal access to abortion?



Goal 6 of the United Nations (UN) Substantial Development Goals (SDG) states that nations must:



“Ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights.”



The UN Conference in Cairo in 1994 said “abortion (as specified in paragraph 8.25)” is a “basic component of reproductive health care services.”



In simple words, Francis, in a backhanded way, endorsed universal access to abortion.



Internationally known sex abuse expert, investigator and Attorney Elizabeth Yore at the 2016 Fatima conference in Chicago said the Francis endorsement was no surprise.



The papal approval of the UN plan for universal access to abortion and its population control scheme was planned and orchestrated well in advance by wealthy global elites according to the investigator and attorney.



At the Fatima conference Yore gave a speech that was really a presentation of the enemies battle plans and then she gave a battle cry.



On YouTube you will find her speech called “An Unholy Alliance: the UN, Soros, and the Francis Papacy.”



In her website yorechildren.com and in the complete speech she presents detailed evidence to back up the part of her talk I present below.



All Catholics need to hear her battle cry.



Here is the most important part of her speech which I hand typed with my two fingers as Tolkien said:



“After spending the last three years investigating and witnessing, first hand, I am convinced this is a intentional and coordinated alliance between the Vatican, the UN and Soros.”



“The radical one world order agenda is hidden and obscured by the false and manufactured climate change movement.”



“Shockingly the movement found and secured its missing power broker: its missing link and its long sought after moral voice. The golden ring of the papacy was won and secured by George Soros through infiltration at the Vatican.”



“Folks take note, they are moving at lightning speed. The mission has been accomplished by the environmental agenda. The new world order is well underway.”



“The global warming globalists secured a perfectly timed and coordinated Vatican Apostolic Exhortation Laudato Si written intentionally in time for the UN vote on the Sustainable Development Goals.”



“Then Pope Francis spoke at the UN general assembly which was timed on the very day the vote occurred and was passed.”



“Francis repeatedly said he hoped his Exhortation would help pass the SDG and Paris treaty. The unthinkable happened: the Paris Climate Treaty passed in December 2015, a mere eight months after Laudato Si.”



“Soros operatives pulled off a miracle with the most popular men on in the world.”



“Who is George Soros? He is anti-God, anti-American and anti-Catholic. Even though he is a billionaire. He lavishly funds Planned Parenthood, Hillary Clinton, Occupy Wall Street, Black Lives Matter and countless media outlets.”



“He seeks a one world order world governed by the elites.”



“Make no mistake: this is about tyranny.”



This is megalomaniac who bragged that he considered himself a god. This is George Soros. And he even claimed he was the boss of the pope. That was in the early 2000’s. That has become a fact.”



“Suddenly it appears his prophecy has come true. George Soros operatives are embedded in the Vatican. They have drafted Vatican documents that set up the Soros agenda which mirrors the Francis agenda.”



“Mass immigration which George Soros funds and Black Lives Matter and environmentalism. The gig is up.”



“We are in a death struggle with the secular culture and a global domination of elitists who seek to reduce the worlds population by force, redefine marriage and gender and govern by tyranny.”



“As the photo shows, Pope Francis shared the podium with Jeffery Sachs and expressed his gratitude to the UN for its partnership. Jeffery Sachs was pointed to as the Vatican Academy’s greatest supporter.”



“We now know Soros directed money to influence the USCCB and to coordinate the Vatican through Cardinal Maradiaga.”



“The mortal enemy of the Church has breached the Vatican walls and now is in encampment there.”



“The author Micheal Crichton said that the greatest challenge facing mankind is the challenge of distinguishing reality from fanasy, truth from propaganda.”



“What is the reality about our world and those who wish to control humanity by tyranny, demagoguery, nuanced language and lies.”



“The Left has given the world the sin of the century which is the sin against the child.”



“More children have been willfully killed by adults in the last hundred years than in the whole preceding history of humanity.”



“In the last hundred years, the eradication of the child is promoted by none other than the United Nations and funded by the mega-billionaire George Soros through his many Open Society Foundations.”



“It is a object horror that these two entities are given a prominent role, a sit at the Holy See; that they have infiltrated the Chair of Peter; that they have formed a unholy alliance is beyond imaginable.”



“But it is a reality we can’t deny.”



“The globalist control the media. They own the wealth. They control all the wealthy foundations. And now tragically control the Vatican and its mega-star pope.”



“We can no longer play prevent defense. It is time to go on the offensive.”



“What are we to do?”



This might be the final fight. Or it could be the definitive battle for the freedom of mankind.”



“They have the money. We have the truth. They have the power and influence. We have the truth.”



“They have the powerful United Nations. We have the Blessed Mother. No other weapon do we need.”



This is Holy Mother Church that has been invaded by marauders of death. They are inside the walls. They are issuing edicts and plotting new strategies in the cover of darkness.”



“We must shine the light on them. Sunlight is the best disinfectant. But we must speak up and do battle.”



“I presume everyone here was confirmed. You are soldiers of Christ. Well its time to reenlist. As the dark cloud envelopes the Holy See and our beloved Mother Church. You are Our Lady’s army of advocates.”



“You must understand the cautionary words of C. S. Lewis which mirrors a Chestertonian epic.”



“C. S. Lewis said ‘This is enemy occupied territory. That is what this world is. Christianity is the rightful story that the rightful King has landed. You might say he landed in disguise and is calling us all take part in a great campaign of sabotage.”



When you go to church, you are really listening in to the secret wireless from our friends. That is why the enemy is so anguished to prevent us from going. “



These has all been uncomfortable and terrifying. I know.”



“But I am reminded of St. Therese, the Little Flower. The sweet gentlee young saint discovered the words of Our Lord in St. Matthew’s Gospel:



‘I came not to bring peace, but a sword.'”



“In her letter to her beloved sister Celine, the Little Flower wrote:



‘There remains nothing else for us to do, but to fight. When we don’t have the strength, it is then that Jesus fights for us.'”



“At the end of her life, she said, with the voice of a battle worn warrior, ‘I shall die with weapons in my hands.'”



“Our Lady Queen of heaven and earth pray for us.”