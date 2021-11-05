SEARCH

November 05, 2021

It appears that Francis despite much evidence that shows that the Covid vaccines can cause serious side effects and death is on the side of “good Catholic” Joe Biden on vaccine mandates according to Pillar:

The order requires that anyone entering Vatican City or its “extraterritorial properties” will be required to show a Covid “green pass” or other proof of vaccination, issued either by the Vatican or another government or health authority. It takes effect Oct. 1.

The rule applies to all Vatican City citizens, employees, residents and visitors, both to the territory of the city-state and the departments of the Roman curia outside of the Vatican territory.[https://www.pillarcatholic.com/p/did-the-vatican-really-issue-a-vaccine]

Might Pope John Paul II when he spoke of the Culture of Death consider the Covid vaccine effect and Francis who apparently supports the vaccine mandate as purveyors of the Culture of Death because of its dangerous effects?

The Epoch Times reported that the “Death Toll Exceeds a Million in Chinese Vaccine-Reliant Latin America”:

The report also said that, according to the latest statistics from the PAHO, as of May 14, 26 Latin American and Caribbean countries had received more than 84 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Of these, nearly 55 million doses—or around 65 percent—were Chinese vaccines…

… Many countries in South and Central America and the Middle East that have embraced communist China’s “vaccine diplomacy,” including Brazil, Chile, Pakistan, and Turkey, have seen a spike in confirmed viral infections and strong side effects among vaccine recipients after widespread administration of the Sinovac vaccine.

On April 10, at a Chinese national conference on vaccines and health, Gao Fu, director of China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, admitted that China’s vaccines don’t offer much protection and that the effectiveness might be improved by using several types of vaccines in an alternating fashion.

In January, the Instituto Butantan, a leading Brazilian producer of vaccines, lowered the effectiveness rate of the Sinovac vaccine from 77.96 percent to 50.38 percent, and in March, three phases of clinical trials in Peru of the Sinopharm vaccine showed that the vaccine by Beijing Bio, a subsidiary of Sinopharm, was only 11.5 percent effective; Wuhan Bio’s vaccine was 33 percent effective, far below the CCP’s claim of nearly 80 percent. [https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/death-toll-exceeds-a-million-in-chinese-vaccine-reliant-latin-america_3837692.html?utm_source=Morningbrief&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-06-01&mktids=c2f44648d1f2989d5343c085a6522bb4&est=CadI%2FRpmKVk%2B73rfsYwKbMRkD3r4%2FfwthyN3BZARsJTPHyeuBmsoePSAlnCy]

Meanwhile, the Gateway Pundit asked “Is this the ‘vaccine effect’ in action?”:

“It’s Hard to Watch:” Hospital ERs Across The Nation Are Completely Overwhelmed With Non-Covid Patients “Sicker Than They Have Ever Seen” – Nurses Forced to Give Treatments in Hallways Because No Beds are Available

With fewer people catching the virus, you should reasonably expect hospitals to see a decline in ER visits, but, somehow, the opposite is happening. Throughout the country, even in places that are not considered ‘Covid hotspots,’ emergency rooms are absolutely overrun with seriously ill patients, forcing hospital staff – in many cases – to provide care in the hallway because every bed is already occupied.

The sharp uptick has mainly been driven by much more severe illnesses and conditions than Covid. In fact, the bulk of the ER visits have been to treat things like abdominal pain, respiratory problems, blood clots, and HEART CONDITIONS – suicide attempts are also way up.

Is this the ‘vaccine effect’ in action? [ttps://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/hard-watch-hospital-ers-across-nation-completely-overwhelmed-non-covid-patients-sicker-ever-seen-nurses-forced-give-treatments-hallways-no/?ff_source=Email&ff_medium=the-gateway-pundit&ff_campaign=dailypm&ff_content=daily]

The renowned statistician Dr. William Briggs, who is a consultant and adjunct Professor of Statistics at Cornell University with specialties in medicine and philosophy of science, says even the best of vaccines cause harm as well as death and we are not even talking about the rushed experimental Covid vaccines:

All vaccines cause harm. They are designed to. They force your body to react as if it was being attacked, which it is, by the vaccine, so that your body might better fend off stronger attacks. Again I say, causing harm is what vaccines are designed to do on the age-old theory no pain, no gain.

Many, and perhaps even all (numbers, as we’ll see, are hard to come by), vaccines cause so much harm that some die from the vaccine. Not just the coronadoom vaccines, but all of them.

So there’s a risk of either death or great, measurable harm to all vaccines. There’s also a risk of death or great, measurable harm from the diseases the vaccine are for. People, not Experts, have to choose between these risks. [https://wmbriggs.com/post/35617/]

What did Pope John Paul II say on forcing vaccines according to the Spring 2004 THE NATIONAL CATHOLIC BIOETHICS QUARTERLY:

The Right of Conscience

Most people tend to think of conscience as a mental faculty, but for Aquinas

conscience is the act of arriving at a correct moral conclusion about what is to be done and John Paul II says the same thing.5 The principles that ought to guide us in

our conduct toward each other are not inborn, but are acquired over time through experience and education; hence, we must first acquire a moral code…

… Once we have a grasp of the principles of morality, we can

apply these to our daily life. One “sees” that doing such-and-such a thing would be



good (or evil) and thus concludes that this ought (or ought not) to be done. This



understanding of conscience is reflected in the Catechism of the Catholic Church.

The dignity of the human person implies and requires uprightness of moral

conscience. Conscience includes the perception of the principles of morality

(synderesis); their application in the given circumstances by practical discern-ment of reasons and goods; and finally, judgment about concrete acts yet to be performed or already performed. The truth about the moral good, stated in the law of reason, is recognized practically and concretely by the prudent judg-ment of conscience. We call that man prudent who chooses in conformity

with this judgment.7



The exercise of conscience, therefore, is a type of rational decision-making. Given



that no one else can carry out this task for me (another can offer me moral guidance,



but I must accept or reject that advice according to the light of conscience), the



Church recognizes that: “Man has the right to act in conscience and in freedom so as



personally to make moral decisions.” [https://www.immunize.org/talking-about-vaccines/furtonarticle.pdf]

Lastly, everyone know Pope John Paul II strongly condemned abortion. What has been the Francis Effect on abortion in his home country?

It appears Francis by engineering the Peronist victory in his home country brought “free abortion” to Argentina.



The Spanish language news site Infobae reported Argentine Bishop Alberto Bochatey said Peronist President Alberto Fernandez’s new abortion “protocol” means “free abortion is installed in Argentina.”

(Infobae.com, “For the Church, with the new protocol ‘free abortion is installed in Argentina,'” December 13, 2019)



The Financial Times reported that the pro-abortion leftist Peronist party factions by the engineering of Francis were reunited and won the elections due to his meddling in Argentine politics:



“Francis encouraged Alberto’s reconciliation with Cristina [Fernandez de Kirchner], said a close adviser of [the next Argentine president] Alberto Fernandez.”

(Financial Times, “Argentina’s opposition reunited with Pope’s blessing,” August 17, 2019)



Apparently, Francis is helping to bring abortion to Argentina:



“Fernandez, a leftist Peronist, pledged last week he would move to legalize abortion.”

(France24.com, “Argentina’s leftist president-elect reignites abortion debate, November 23, 2019)

