The Most Anti-American Man in America



By: Judd Garrett

Objectivity is the Objective

October 26, 2021

(Emphasis by the author)

As we saw on display during his “town-hall” meeting on CNN this Thursday, Joe Biden is completely incapable as a President, and as a human being. If Joe Biden were not President, he would need 24/7 in-home care. He is incapable of taking care of the necessities of his own day-to-day life, much less running a country of 330 million, with the largest economy and the most powerful army. So, if he is not running the country, who is? It clearly is not Kamala Harris. She has been shipped to political Siberia. She is rarely seen, and barely heard other than the grating echoes of her cackles. What we are witnessing on the big stage of American politics is “Weekend at Bernie’s” with a fluttering heartbeat. Joe Biden is making no decisions. He is doing nothing by himself. He is the stooge. This is not a defense of Biden for all the horrible decisions that “his” administration has made so far, but cognitively Biden is not capable of running this country. Someone behind the scenes is calling the shots

So, if is in not Joe Biden, who is running this country? Who decided to open the borders to millions of illegal immigrants? Who signed off on the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal? Who is bringing in tens of thousands of unvetted, non-ally Afghans into America? Who is printing so much money that we’re on the verge of “hyper-inflation”? Who shut down so many parts of our energy sector that we are no longer energy independent, and are back to relying on OPEC for energy? Who is pushing this divisive racial agenda which is tearing our country apart? Who is labelling concerned parents domestic terrorists? Who has weaponized the FBI against everyday citizens based on their political beliefs? Who?

The person orchestrating all of this owns a mansion in the shadows of the White House. He is a power-hungry narcissist who is only concerned with implementing the far-left’s agenda. His name is Barack Hussein Obama. He lives within walking distance of the White House, and the vast majority of Joe Biden’s staff were in his administration. Who do you think those people are listening to, someone who they think is the next coming of the messiah or a cognitively impaired elderly man who doesn’t know what day it is, and just wants to be left alone to have his ice cream cone?

America is not supposed to have a shadow government. Transparency of its leaders is a core principle. But Obama does not believe that principle should apply to him. In an interview reflecting on his time in the White House, Obama said his ideal set up as President would be, a “third-term… where I had a stand-in, a front man, or front woman, and they had an earpiece in, and I was just in my basement in my sweats, looking through the stuff, and I could, sort of, deliver the lines, and someone else was doing all the talking, and the ceremony. I’d be fine with that.” Not only is that is a brief glimpse of what is happening in real time, it exposed what an extreme narcissist he is, and how not only does he not understand the fundamental concept of our system of government, but he is hostile toward it. Obama’s vision of his ideal “third term” is him as an unaccountable king or a czar, someone who can’t be bothered to answer to the lowly people whose money he is spending, and whose lives he is controlling. He simply wants the people to shut up and comply to his dictates.



Obama recently told Virginia voters who are concerned about teaching their kids Critical Race Theory, and the dangers of the radical gender ideology which caused a 14-year-old girl to be raped in Loudoun County, Virginia; “We don’t have time to be wasting on these phony, trumped up culture wars, this fake outrage that right-wing media pedals… we should be doing more to support people who are educating our kids, and keeping our neighborhoods safe.” That is a perfect illustration of what Obama does. He pushes an agenda which harmed a young girl, and then blamed the people who objected to his agenda. He sets the building on fire, and then criticizes the fire fighters for flooding the building to put out the fire he started. Obama said nothing about keeping our neighborhoods and kids safe during the 5 months of riots in our communities in 2020, or when Democrat lawmakers were defunding the police. He didn’t care about educating our kids when he repealed school choice legislation as President.

Does anyone remember back in 2006 or even 2007, before Obama, when black and white people actually got along? The time before every white person was characterized as a “racist” for simply being born white, and every black person was labelled a victim, when people were people regardless of their skin color? What our country is transforming into is directly aligned with Obama’s Marxist vision for the world. Obama’s father was a Marxist politician in Kenya, and in his book, Dreams of My Father, President Obama wrote, “To avoid being mistaken for a sellout. I chose my friends carefully. The more politically active black students. The foreign students. The Chicanos. The Marxist Professors and the structural feminists.” This is a very revealing passage about the man. Not only is he acknowledging his Marxist’s leanings, but he admitted that he embraced those radical ideologies not on intellectual or rational grounds, but because he did not want to be viewed as a “sell-out”. His need to be accepted by other black people because of his father’s abandonment of him, steered him to his radical Marxist ideology, and is also the reason why he uses race and false accusations of racism into bullying people into compliance to the Marxist ideology because, as he admitted, that is what happened to him.



And in alignment with his Marxist beliefs, Obama, when he was running for President, promised to “fundamentally transform” America. For someone who chooses his words as carefully and artfully as Obama, this was not a misstatement or an overstatement. It was exactly what he did while President, and is continuing to do in the shadows – “fundamentally transform” America. That should scare the hell out of every American. He didn’t say “restore America’s values” or “return America to its founding principles”. No, he said, “fundamentally transform.” He was not arguing that America lost its way over the last 200 years, and must rediscover the ideals of its founding; life, liberty, pursuit of happiness, equality, individual rights, constrained government. No, “fundamentally transform” was a direct assault on the fundamental values of America which are in direct opposition to Marxist ideology, and why Obama has to “fundamentally transform” America.

What made Martin Luther King Jr so powerful, so effective, and so great for America is that he embraced the American founding principles, and used them as a mirror to show America where it had gone wrong. In many of his speeches, Dr. King repeated the words of our Constitution or Declaration of Independence back to his fellow Americans, to expose to America where we have failed to live up to our founding principles when it came to the black community. And he was absolutely right. He saw our founding principles as right and necessary for his cause of equal rights and freedom for black Americans. Dr. King believed the fact that we had failed to live up to those principles, meant it was the people, not the principles, who needed to change.

Obama believes the exact opposite. He believes because America has failed to live up to its founding principles, it is the principles, and the foundation of the country that must change. That is why these harmful policies that he has been orchestrating over the last 9 months are designed to tear America down to its studs, so he can “fundamentally transform” America, and rebuild it in his own image.

Not only is Obama the most un-American man in America, he may also be the most dangerous man on the planet. The record of history is very clear, and very consistent. An unaccountable narcissist who controls the levers of power of one of the most powerful countries on the planet, always ends up in major atrocities. And that is exactly what is going on behind the scenes at the White House.

