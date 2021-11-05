Might Pfizer power Bill Gates and leftist Climate Change fanatics who support Covid lockdowns like apparently the Antifa supporter David Hoggs who is a anti-Second Amendment fanatic want millions of “non-white people living in poor third world countries” such as in Africa to die because it is “great for the environment”

GG

World “Food Prices Vault to Highest Level in a Decade”: Did the Biden-like World Leaders who have issued the Totalitarian Covid Lockdowns commit Stalin-like Starvation Genocide against the Poor?

November 05, 2021

There are reports that millions of “non-white people living in poor third world countries” may die of starvation due to fallout from the Covid lockdowns.

The Epoch Times reported world “Food Prices Vault to Highest Level in a Decade”:

Food prices across the world have risen to their highest levels in a decade on the back of tightening supply conditions coupled with robust demand, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

The FAO’s food price index, which measures world food commodity prices, surged 31.3 percent in the 12 months through October, coming in at a reading of 133.2 points, a level not seen since July 2011.

On a month-over-month basis, the index rose by 3.9 points, or 3.0 percent, with the October rise representing the third consecutive month of increases.[https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/food-prices-vault-to-highest-level-in-a-decade_4085899.html?utm_source=Morningbrief&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-11-05&mktids=9e83805539ccea2fa7171d75d04eaf44&est=bWLXYCHr7DjE0rHrP1CKI9B0F1k%2FQFw7D1ViIukM0N5XjlgtLrYzqaQUzuLG]

This means that the world poor death number are only going to increase.

For example,last year, the worldwide deaths from January 1 to March 25, 2020 were: 21,297 – Death by Coronavirus 2,382,324 – Death by Hunger(Source: http://www.worldometer.info)

Are the WorldOMeter numbers and the “Food prices across the world have risen to their highest levels in a decade” saying that the death toll of over two million people worldwide dying of hunger this year could increase dramatically due to the totalitarian Covid lockdowns?

Is it possible that the COVID-19 lockdowns could kill millions of the poor by starvation?

According to The Guardian, the Covid “[c]urbs on the movement of people, because of the lockdown, also threatens to create shortages of farm labour at a crucial time of year for many crops” which “could double [the] number of people going hungry.”

Another reason for this The Guardian reported is because “[f]ood supplies across the world will be ‘massively disrupted’ according to “some of the world’s biggest food companies have warned.” (The Guardian, “Coronavirus could double number of people going hungry,” April 9, 2020)

It appears that the totalitarian lockdowns are not just anti-Christian and unconstitutional, but also could possibly kill millions more than could be killed by the Covid.

Are the Covid lockdowns a kind of genocide against the poor on a worldwide basis by the media, the globalists and the cowardly conservative world leaders? 2020 headlines across the globe showed this may have already been happening:

“Divided [India] Delhi under lockdown: ‘If coronavirus doesn’t kill me, hunger will'(The Guardian, March 2020)

“Navajo Nation [in the United States]: Fears of hunger as COVID-19 lockdown to intensify”(Al Jazeera, April 8, 2020)

“In Zimbabwe, ‘you win coronavirus or you win starvation”(ABC News, March 14, 2020)

The above ABC News article showed that dying from the coronavirus is a minor concern for Africans compared to the real concern of dying from hunger:

“‘It’s better to get coronavirus while looking for money than to sit at home and die from hunger,’ Kampira said, to the loud approval from other vendors.”

There is a German government assessment reporting that the totalitarian lockdowns could kill many more than could be killed by the Covid:

Tichys Einblick revealed that a leaked impact assessment from the German Ministry of the Interior says that the lockdown may kill more than the COVID-19. [https://lockdownsceptics.org/analysis-by-a-senior-official-at-the-german-ministry-of-the-interior/]

Moreover, the Irish Society for Christian Civilization report on the COVID-19 apparently says that the lockdowns could kill many thousands and even millions of poor due to hunger and starvation. [https://www.isfcc.org/post/the-most-monumental-social-engineering-ideological-transshipment-effort-in-history-is-bolstered]

Are Joe Biden-like world leaders who have issued the totalitarian Covid lockdowns committing Stalin-like starvation genocide against the Poor?

Did the American and world leaders by their totalitarian lockdowns commit to killing people like Kampira and possibly millions such as him by starvation?Are all the leftist American and world leaders as well as the cowardly conservative world leaders who have issued the totalitarian lockdowns complicit in committing a type of starvation genocide against the poorest of the poor on a worldwide basis?

Did they become like Joseph Stalin who killed millions by starvation in the Ukraine in 1932-33? Might leftist Climate Change fanatics who support Covid lockdowns like apparently the Antifa supporter David Hogg who is a anti-Second Amendment fanatic want millions of “non-white people living in poor third world countries” such as in Africa to die because it is “great for the environment”?:

In a report by Infowars’ Paul Joseph Watson, he ran across posts made by DavisGreen111 on Reddit and discovered that the poster was none other than little David Hogg [if Watson’s speculation is correct].

Watson shares what he discovered.



In a 2017 Reddit post, ‘March For Our Lives’ gun control activist David Hogg celebrates the fact that mosquitoes kill “billions” of people as being “great for the environment”. Another user on the site asked the question, “What is a positive reason for mosquitoes to exist?” to which Hogg responded, “They kill humans, billions of them, which is great for the environment.” The post was made eight months ago.



Although the entry was posted under the pseudonym ‘davisgreen111’, the account almost certainly belongs to Hogg. The poster refers to himself as “David Hogg” in one post and another post links to a video from Hogg’s personal YouTube channel. Another post confirms that he lives in Parkland, Florida.



Another post also links to a story about Hogg’s father, former FBI agent Kevin Hogg. In another post, ‘davisgreen111’ makes reference to his dad being an FBI agent.

According to the World Health Organization, mosquito bites result in the deaths of more than one million people every year. There are 300-500 million cases of malaria every year and a child dies from malaria every 30 seconds.

The Reddit post conflicts with Hogg’s public image as somebody who cares about saving lives. Some would also construe the remark as racist given that mosquito-related deaths disproportionately affect non-white people living in poor third world countries.

#Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected mosquitoes https://t.co/x6I15Ye9rE pic.twitter.com/Mq8Dv3MUXy — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) November 29, 2017

In other posts, Hogg repeatedly discusses his inability to get a girlfriend and in one instance refers to girls as bitches.

Well, I’m none too surprised that he keeps the reference of girls to “bitches” instead of some of the more colorful language his sewer mouth produces. I’m also not surprised to see an anti-Second Amendment, scripted, useful idiot reveling in the deaths of other humans while he puts on the mask that he actually cares about people’s lives.

[https://steemit.com/davidhogg/@reformedmedia/apparently-david-hogg-is-celebrating-how-mosquitoes-kill-billions-of-people]

“My grandpa was part of the Antifa forces in WWII sad Donald Trump has labeled him and his fellow vets as terrorists.” David Hogg [https://mobile.twitter.com/davidhogg111/status/1267455359213621248]

