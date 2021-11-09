HOW CAN THE VACCINE MANDATES BE LEGAL????????

How Can Vaccine Mandates Be Legal?Part 1 We first must look at the meaning of the word mandate. Webster’s modern dictionary states an official order to do something. It also states that one of the meanings is: the power to act that voters give to their elected leaders. In the case of the ‘vaccine’, the latter is more important than the former. Webster’s 1828 dictionary gives the meaning as: A command; an order, precept or injunction. From these definitions, it sounds like if the government decrees something that we are required to follow that command almost no matter what. The problem with that mindset is that is the mindset of a dictator. Stalin, Castro, Chavez, and that ilk. Americans have forgotten that we are a constitutional republic and a constitutional republic is a nation ruled by laws, not mandates. During World War II Germany did medical experiments on Jews, homosexuals, the mentally retarded, and many others. These ‘experiments’ were done without their consent and many times were never informed of what the ‘experiment’ was. Many of the ‘experiments’ were very painful and were done without pain medication. Injecting chemicals into the eyes while the patient was still awake, exposing them to anthrax and the list goes on and on.I would hope that by the time we got to a quarter of the way through the twenty-first century we would have reached a point where we no longer experimented on humans. But that does not seem to be the case. In all the research I’ve done on the COVID 19 ‘vaccine’ I have learned that all the animals utilized in the testing died but not from the ‘vaccine’ but from covid when it was introduced to them, According to Dr. Lee Merritt,What happened is all animals died… but they didn’t die of the “vaccine”. What they died from what used to be called “immune enhancement” and now they call it “antibody-dependent enhancement” (ADE).Here’s what happens:They make the RNA and you get the “vaccine” and you do fine. Now, you challenge the animal with the virus that you are supposed to be immunizing against.So when they challenged those cats with SARS [a.k.a. SARS-CoV-1, is a coronavirus species], instead of killing the virus or weakening it, the immune response that they built into your system when out and codded the virus, so the virus came into the cat’s body like a Trojan Horse, unseen by the cat’s own immune system, and then it replicated without checking and killed the cat with overwhelming sepsis and cardiac failure. And that [also] happened in ferrets, that happened every time they tried this.Let me just point out. We have never made it through an animal study successfully for this type of virus.We have never done this in humans before… We don’t really have a track record of success.1 I don’t know about you but I don’t want this ‘vaccine’. Studies do show that most of the hospitalized patients with covid have been fully vaccinated. Not much of a vaccine if you ask me but this is what the Biden administration is telling us that he is mandating that we get the ‘vaccine’ or our travel may be restricted, our ability to attend certain public events like the ones where they are shouting “Let’s Go Brandon”, we may not be able to fly, travel on a train, and he’s even thinking about restricting our ability to travel from state to state without the ‘vaccine’. If you’ve ever studied history study 1930s Germany and you’ll see an eery resemblance to what the Democrats are doing in America.Now, with this information, we have to look at the laws of America. The first law we can look at is the Constitution and our Bill of Rights. Democrats think that they are a Bill of Suggestions but our basic rights were instilled in that document. Our 1st Amendment carries a large portion of the rights that the Biden Administration simply ignores. It states: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.2 Part of our freedom of religion is not having to take a ‘vaccine’ that is made partly of aborted baby cells which most if not all vaccines contain. This has created a ‘market’ for aborted babies. Follow the money. Journalist David Daleiden obtained video evidence of Planned Parenthood selling aborted baby parts which is illegal but Kamala Harris, California’s Attorney General at the time, charged David with 9 felonies but ignored the provable illegal actions of Planned Parenthood.One of the most disturbing aspects of the 1st Amendment that is being breached and ignored by our government is that of free speech. The government is supposed to see to it that these rights are not hindered in any way but the Big Tech corporations violate our free speech rights daily and the federal government does nothing. Some say they are private companies and can do what they want but they have public stockholders and the federal government has asked them to not allow certain articles that discuss the truth about COVID 19’s origins, preventive medicines, treatments, and other things that oppose the government’s position, Hunter’s laptop, Hillary’s emails, Biden’s dealing with Ukrain and the list goes on. When they comply with the requests of the government that makes them an agent of the government which in turn makes their actions illegal. If someone wants to publish information concerning their citizen’s rights to NOT abide by the mandate they are de-platformed, banned, and not allowed to express the rights our Constitution is supposed to guarantee. These are actions of dictators not of a constitutional republic. Even when people peacefully assemble to protest the forced mandates the government, specifically in blue states, will use the police to harass the protestors and arrest them for exercising their constitutional right to peacefully assemble. Police say two people were arrested during a “disturbance” outside Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee’s home, where protesters were rallying against the state’s vaccine mandate for health care workers.The two people arrested Friday night were charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction and resisting arrest, Rhode Island State Police said. Police did not provide further details about the disturbance or the reason for the arrests.McKee announced in August that all health care workers would be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 3Keep in mind that the survival rate for this ‘plannedemic’ is 99.98%. There is no logical reason to force anyone to get this proven dangerous ‘vaccine’. There must be other reasons that we would probably shoot them for if we knew what they really wanted to accomplish.

Foot Notes1. https://varjager.wordpress.com/2021/01/30/dr-lee-merritt-in-animal-studies-after-being-injected-with-mrna-technology-all-animals-died-upon-reinfection/2. https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/first_amendment3.https://www.sfchronicle.com/news/article/2-arrested-during-vaccine-mandate-protest-outside-16521497.php

