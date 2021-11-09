BEWARE OF WOKE REPUBLICANS

SEARCH

Why the Fox News Woke Republican “No Difference between Larry Elder & Bruce Jenner” Tag Team Lost & Pro-parent/Pro-life Glenn Youngkin Won?

November 08, 2021

There’s no difference between Larry Elder and Bruce Jenner.



When the GOP has completely abandoned the protection of young girls in the bathroom from mentally ill men, you know the GOP can’t be saved. – Lauren Witzche

Did RINO Foxs News support two Woke candidates against Gavin Newsom in California?

The Catholic Monitor commenter Aqua at one point supported Larry Elder against Gavin Newsom until he learned he was a Fox News establishment Republican Woke candidate like Bruce Jenner:Aqua said…

I have to apologize and retract everything I said here. This is the Larry Elder I knew prior to his sellout to become Governor of CA. He apparently felt like he needed the support of the GOP, so he transformed himself into a squish – otherwise known as selling his soul for 30 pieces of silver. [https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/08/mandate-gavin-newsom-vs-larry-elder.html]



“A man in transition to become a woman or one who has transitioned should be allowed to use either bathroom”.



https://gab.com/LaurenWitzkeDE/posts/106737355929968591



This comment disqualifies him from Office, as far as I’m concerned – from a moral standpoint, a political standpoint and from a public safety standpoint. This is the defining social/moral issue of our day – and Elder grants all the ground to the leftist perverts. Argh! [https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/08/mandate-gavin-newsom-vs-larry-elder.html]

Lauren Witzche explained that “There’s no difference between Larry Elder and Bruce Jenner”:

Lauren Witzke@LaurenWitzkeDE Aug 11 ·There’s no difference between Larry Elder and Bruce Jenner.

When the GOP has completely abandoned the protection of young girls in the bathroom from mentally ill men, you know the GOP can’t be saved. [https://gab.com/LaurenWitzkeDE/posts/106737355929968591]

Steve Bannon put it this way: Elder and the [RINO Fox News] establishment “Republicans…”snatch[ed] defeat from the jaws of victory.” A few weeks ago, the possibility of kicking out Newsom was a toss up then Elder entered the race big time and as Bannon said made it a contest between himself and Newsom.

Raw Story summarized Bannon’s explanation of what happened in California:

Bannon made the remarks on his Real America’s Voice program moments after California polls opened on Tuesday.

“The mainstream media, the conservative media and Fox News all piled into the Larry Elder,” Bannon said…

… Bannon accused [Elder and] Republicans of “snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.”

“And Larry Elder… said Joe Biden won the election and Trump didn’t win.”[https://www.rawstory.com/steve-bannon-larry-elder/]

Now, why did Glenn Youngkin win in the solidly Democrat state of Virginia?

Chronicles explained that “culture warrior” Youngkin won because he didn’t play the RINO Foxs News Woke card:

A final takeaway from the election concerns something that Youngkin did correctly from the perspective of the right: he ran largely on cultural issues. As my colleague Pedro Gonzalez noted, Youngkin also avoided the lazy habit of referring to his Democratic opponent as a “socialist.” Contrary to the ingrained habit of Republican politicians and GOP media boosters to call their opponents “big government” spenders with Marxist tendencies, Youngkin recognized that a cultural war has erupted.

Youngkin of course had a ready-made issue to run on, because of the battles in Virginia’s public schools over Critical Race Theory and LGBT indoctrination. He pounced on McAuliffe who, in a September debate stated, “I don’t think parents should tell schools what to teach.” Youngkin went all over the state defending the right of parents to have a major say over school curricula, particularly if the woke left wished to exclude them from the discussion.The electoral benefits in Northern Virginia were not as impressive as one might have wished. Still, the 90 percent or better margins by which Youngkin won some Republican districts due to his firm stance on educational issues is a good sign for culture warriors.[https://www.chroniclesmagazine.org/blog/youngkin-won-by-campaigning-on-cultural-issues/] LifeSiteNews also explains Youngkin won because he was strongly pro-life:

McAuliffe stressed his pro-abortion stance, ‘failed spectacularly’

McAuliffe emphasized his strong support for unlimited abortion, even doing a campaign event at an abortion facility.

McAuliffe ran hard on abortion—hitting the issue in TV ads, speeches, debates. Media and McAuliffe said the issue could sink Youngkin after Texas’s 6-week ban took effect on September 1. McAuliffe even campaigned at an abortion clinic. https://t.co/vUXrfVzq2Wpic.twitter.com/vLakNyIbdw — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) November 3, 2021

“Terry McAuliffe arguably made abortion the central issue in his campaign, and it failed spectacularly,” said Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser. “This is due in part to Glenn Youngkin punching back in his own TV ad and in the debates, defining McAuliffe as the real extremist for supporting painful late-term abortions. The pathway forward for the GOP in the 2022 midterms is clear: going on offense on life and refusing to cede the issue to pro-abortion Democrats is the key to victory.”

“Glenn Youngkin’s pro-parent, pro-family message strongly resonated in Virginia, and as our past polling has shown, it is also popular nationwide,” concluded APP’s Schilling. “Republicans have their blueprint for next year’s crucial midterm elections. We urge them to follow it, and we look forward to doing our part to ensure the electoral success of this growing movement in 2022 and beyond.” [https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/virginia-analysis-youngkin-victory/]

Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.



SHARESHARECommentsAqua said…Interesting that you remembered Larry Elder and connected his failed run to Younkin’s successful run.



RINOs are worse than leftists. Leftists are visible, quantifiable and knowable enemies of our Constitutional Republic and the moral traditions of the Christian Faith that informs its founding. RINOs speak the language of a friend to get what they want (power, authority to rule), but drain the conservative movement of all its power and will by channeling its conservative governing mandate into the functional programs of their leftist enemies. RINO’s are the worst of all traitors.



The times are too serious for this. We cannot afford fakes and frauds any more. Our political capital is all used up – the system is teetering on the brink of collapse.



When I saw Larry Elder asked that question about cross-dressing pervs getting access to private spaces for their sex jollies, he immediately … he didn’t even hesitate … he immediately answered as he did – granting the language and assumptions of the perverts to take everything from us, I knew he could never, and must never, win.7:02 PM