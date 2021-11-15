Contrary to ancient and medieval Catholic tradition, according to Hans Urs von Balthasar, sin becomes an ontological reality by a sort of negative creation, in which man, by the passion and willfulness that he puts into sinning, turns sin into a positive reality.

SEARCH

Is Anti-Viganò Woke Ignatius Press Enamored with a Promoter of “LGBT Propagandist Fr. Martin” & Balthasar’s apparent Heresies on the Incarnation & Hell?

November 15, 2021

Coffin said that the Woke publisher apparently promotes Bishop Robert Barron who is a promoter and supporter of “LGBT propagandist Fr. [James] Martin.” It appears that Ignatius Press is enamored with Bishop Barron and his promotion of the “LGBT propagandist” and the apparent heretical theologian Hans Urs von Balthasar. – The Catholic Monitor

[Bishop Robert Barron’s beloved theologian] Balthasar makes the shocking statement that the Incarnation is “suspended” while Jesus is in the tomb:“Holy Saturday is thus a kind of suspension, as it were, of the Incarnation, whose result is given back to the hands of the Father and which the Father will renew and definitively confirm by the Easter Resurrection” (“The Descent into Hell”, Spirit and Institution, Explorations in Theology, vol. IV, pp 411-412) – Unam Sanctam Catholicam website

Conservative Catholic Patrick Coffin who is an author and the former host of the top-rated Catholic radio show in America, “Catholic Answers Live,” in a Rumble video called “Canceled By Ignatius Press” explained that he was “canceled by Ignatius Press” for talking about the apparent heretical theologianHans Urs von Balthasar and the reasonable investigation into the evidence that Francis’s papacy may be invalid as well as being a collaborator with Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò.

Here is what his Facebook page says on the matter:

Canceled By Ignatius Press

In this video, I discuss getting canceled by Ignatius Press, the premier establishment Catholic publisher. Talking about certain ideas out loud will put you outside the Catholic Con Inc. but quick. This is where we are, folks.

POINTS COVERED:

👉Been banned or shadowbanned by Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube Facebook, and Kartra. Now Ignatius Press.

👉My name is scrubbed from an upcoming book due to the sin of collaborating with Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò and his “extreme criticisms” of Vatican II, and his manner of “criticizing Pope Francis.”

👉His Excellency gave an outstanding keynote address at our Truth Over Fear Summit which is devoted to the Covid vaccine. [https://m.facebook.com/patrickcoffin.media/videos/canceled-by-ignatius-press/996284727768915/?_rdr]

In the video, as another reason for his being cancelled, Coffin mentioned his interview with historian Edmund Mazza on the reasonable investigation into the evidence on the possibility that Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation was done in substantial error and therefore possibly invalid despite the fact as Dr. Mazza brought forward that such investigations are endorsed by saints and Catholic theology:

Here is one from Saint Cardinal Thomas Cajetan, whose feast day we celebrated back on August 7th. He wrote a multi-volume commentary on the Suma Theologica. And this is what Saint Cajetan says, “If someone for a reasonable motive holds the person of the Pope in suspicion and refuses his presence, even his jurisdiction, he does not commit the delict of schism, nor any other whatsoever, provided that he’d be ready to accept the Pope were he not held in suspicion. It goes without saying that one has the right to avoid what is harmful and to ward off dangers. In fact, it may happen that the Pope could govern tyrannically, and that is all the easier as he is the more powerful and does not fear any punishment from anyone on earth.”

And the second quote is from, back before Vatican II, the most respected commentary on Canon aw was an eight volume set by Francis Xavier Wernz and Peter Vidal. And this is what they wrote in volume seven of their commentary on Canon Law. “Finally, they cannot be numbered among the schismatics who refuse to obey the Roman pontiff because they consider his person to be suspect or doubtfully elected on account of rumors in circulation.” I think we have a lot more than rumor to go on here.[https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/10/part-4-of-exclusive-transcription-is.html]

Moreover, if they really think those who investigate this matters are wrong and headed to hell for being in schism from Francis then out of simple charity for our souls they should counter our dissertations and arguments instead of cancel us.



If Ignatius Press really believes we are wrong and headed to hell for calling for a formal correction, a St. Francis de Sales/St. Bellarmine imperfect council, a canonical trial and cardinal investigation of the Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation as well as Francis’s conclave and refuse to give us real arguments then they apparently have lost the supernatural virtue of charity.



If they really believe what they say then for charity’s sake they should attempt to save us from hell for being in “schism” from Francis:



But, all everyone and we see are cancelled culture or hear are straw man agruments that don’t counter the stated dissertations, name calling propaganda, silence or the noise of them running away as fast as they can from serious reasoned back and forth argumentation.

Also, Coffin said that the Woke publisher apparently promotes Bishop Robert Barron who is a promoter and supporter of “LGBT propagandist Fr. [James] Martin.” It appears that Ignatius Press is enamored with Bishop Barron and his promotion of the “LGBT propagandist” and the apparent heretical theologianHans Urs von Balthasar.

In 2018, Francis owed the Church and the whole world a public denial of the heretical words attributed to him by Eugenio Scalfari, a 93-year-old atheist and abortion advocate, that made worldwide headlines.

The Vatican’s statement that Scalfari’s article is not “faithful” to Francis’s exact words is not enough to redress the damage that the Francis has done by allowing this to happen for the second time.

In 2018, Vox reported the denial of Hell is mostly a liberal Protestant and Hans Urs von Balthasar heresy and that “Francis’s ‘doublespeak’ puts him in a precarious spot” as a Catholic:

Still, most of these modern theologians largely come from Protestant traditions, which lack the same formalized structure and codified doctrine as the Catholic Church. That said, some recent major Catholic thinkers have indeed pushed back on the idea of hell as popularly understood. In the 1980s, Swiss theologian Hans Urs von Balthasar, for example, flirted with reconciliation in his book Dare We Hope That All Men Be Saved?…

… Francis’s “doublespeak” puts him in a precarious spot

But by participating in a kind of bait and switch — putting forth potentially heretical ideas, then formally denying them — Francis leaves himself open to the charge of disingenuousness. He’s able to signal sympathy for progressive theology, but does not have the responsibility of answering to conservatives or formally advocating for doctrinal change. It’s a canny political move, but one that destabilizes the nature of the Catholic Church as a centralized, formal body: the very thing that sets the Catholic Church apart from other Western Christian denominations. [https://www.vox.com/2018/3/30/17179952/pope-francis-hell-vatican-interview-scalfari-italian]

Carolyn Chau, who is a theologian at King’s University College at the University of Western Ontario, and Peter Casarella, a theologian at DePaul University, say Francis despite the Vatican’s “doublespeak” is a Balthasarian:

At the same time, it is hard to pigeonhole Father von Balthasar as a conservative. “Von Balthasar was also a sharp critic of an inward-looking, self-referential church,” said Peter Casarella, a theologian at DePaul University.

Dr. Chau said… what seems to resonate most with Pope Francis has been the Balthasarian emphasis on how the church encounters the world.

When he was still cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, the new Pope cited Father von Balthasar when he visited Quebec City for the 49th International Eucharistic Congress in 2008…

… The most unconventional part of Father von Balthasar’s work came after he met Adrienne von Speyr, a medical doctor who had mystical visions. From their encounter came one of his most disputed ideas: that on Holy Saturday, Christ didn’t go to the realm of the dead as a victorious liberator of righteous souls but as one who suffered so others wouldn’t. The claim triggered an academic row, with one theologian branding it quasi-heretical, Dr. Kilby said.[https://www.theglobeandmail.com/news/national/theologians-parse-popes-words-for-the-gospel-of-balthasar/article10548791/]

In First Things, Theologian Alyssa Lyra Pitstick, in a back and forth with Francis Catholic Fr. Edward T. Oakes, S.J., said that apparently Francis the Balthasarian is a liberal Protestant heretic:

Then, too, Oakes claims I dismiss Luther and Calvin “just for being Protestant” and that I consider the genealogy from Nicholas of Cusa to Balthasar via these two “probative merely by mentioning” it. I highlighted this lineage first to indicate that the doctrine of Christ suffering in hell has relatively recent origins; from its beginnings to the Reformation, the Church believed quite the opposite. But this genealogy is also important to the question of Balthasar’s status as a Catholic ecclesial theologian: The Catholic tradition rejected Nicholas’ proposal, while the idea was deliberately developed against the Catholic doctrine in the Protestant ambience. If Balthasar takes up what Catholics rejected and what Protestants used to distinguish themselves, one may legitimately question Balthasar’s Catholicity on these grounds-for it is not what we share that separates us but precisely our differences. It is fallacious for Oakes to suggest I think non-Catholics speak no truth simply because I argue that some of them are mistaken on one point.



Perhaps Oakes might now address my original difficulties: Can one doctrine truly be the development of another if the two are contradictory? Does the tradition’s material profession (the content of belief) have as much authority as the formal profession? And since Balthasar’s theology of Christ’s descent entails a de facto rejection of Catholic tradition and its authority, what must we conclude about Balthasar’s service as a Catholic ecclesial theologian? Perhaps in the end we must say, however reluctantly, that after Luther, Calvin, and Barth, Balthasar has made a real contribution to Protestant ecclesial theology. [https://www.firstthings.com/article/2007/01/more-on-balthasar-hell-and-heresy]

The Unam Sanctam Catholicam explains “The Heresies of Balthasar” and apparently Francis the Balthasarian heresies:

Balthasar’s dissatisfaction with the privation theory of sin leads him to posit a real, ontological existence for sin, contrary to Augustine, Thomas, the implications of the Catechism and almost all of ancient and medieval Catholic tradition. Sin becomes an ontological reality by a sort of negative creation, in which man, by the passion and willfulness that he puts into sinning, turns sin into a positive reality. Balthasar says:



“It is possible to distinguish between the sin and the sinner…Because of the energy that man has invested in it, sin is a reality, it is not ‘nothing.'” (Theo-Drama, vol. V, pp. 266, 314).



Because sin has this ontological reality, it can be abstracted from the sinner and, consequently, removed to another locus. Here Balthasar’s theology of sin crosses into his soteriology. Because sin is a reality that can be separated from the sinner, it is possible to “load” it on to Christ, who literally assumes the sins of every person in His death, but especially in His Descent:



“[Sin] has been isolated from the sinner…separated from the sinner by the work of the Cross” (ibid., 285, 314).



Thus, because sin is able to be loaded onto Christ, Christ literally takes the sins, and the guilt, of every sinner on to Himself, and in His death and Descent, literally becomes sin, in such a real, metaphysical sense that Balthasar makes the shocking statement that the Incarnation is “suspended” while Jesus is in the tomb:

“Holy Saturday is thus a kind of suspension, as it were, of the Incarnation, whose result is given back to the hands of the Father and which the Father will renew and definitively confirm by the Easter Resurrection” (“The Descent into Hell”, Spirit and Institution, Explorations in Theology, vol. IV, pp 411-412).. [http://unamsanctamcatholicam.blogspot.com/2012/02/heresies-of-balthasar.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.