EVERYONE SHOULD HAVE A PATRON SAINT! SURPRISE! THE CATHOLIC MONITOR HAD TO GO ALL THE WAY BACK TO THE YEAR 490 A.D. TO FIND A SAINT WHO WAS WILLING TO BE ITS PATRON SAINT! THANKS BE TO GOD THAT THE CATHOLIC MONITOR HAS FINALLY LOCATED ITS PATRON SAINT

Is St. Monitor of Orleans the Patron Saint of the Catholic Monitor?

November 14, 2021

A Catholic Monitor friend texted this:I was thinking of you

& your Catholic Monitor,

when I saw

one of the Saints for the day, yesterday, Nov. 11th.

I never knew there was

a Saint Monitor!😄🙏☘️✝️

I found it on the excellent & FREE Catholic App, LAUDATE.

I’m sorry that I got busy & forgot to send it to you, yesterday.

Anyway, if you don’t have a special Saint

for your Catholic Monitor,

maybe you could ask

Saint Monitor to pray for it. 🙏 And I found this:

St. Monitor of Orleans Biography

Saint Monitor of Orleans Profile. Born: N/A in France, Europe. Worked in France. Died: 490 AD in N/A. Feast Day is celebrated on November 10.

St. Monitor of Orleans Biography

St. Monitor of Orleans was a Bishop of Orleans, France. He supported monastic expansion in his jurisdiction.

Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

