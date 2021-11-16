STOP JOE BIDEN’S DESTRUCTION OF OUR FREEDOMS

Fox News could be taken off the air if Joe Biden’s nominee to the Federal Communications Commission gets her way

November 15, 2021

The “woke” radical Left is waging an all-out war on free speech in America.

Their ultimate goal is to completely shut down conservative media.

And Fox News could be taken off the air if Joe Biden’s nominee to the Federal Communications Commission gets her way.

After Joe Biden was elected President in 2020, the radical Left ramped up their war on conservative speech like never before.

Big Tech banned Donald Trump and several other conservatives from using Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and virtually every other social media platform in the world.

They’ve even started banning and censoring anyone – even individuals – who dares to question any portion of the Democrats’ socialist agenda.

But their ultimate goal is to shut down Fox News, Newsmax, One America News Network, and all the other popular conservative media outlets.

And if Biden’s nominee to the Federal Communications Commission, Gigi Sohn, is confirmed, Fox News could end up being the first conservative media outlet to be taken off the air by the federal government.

In fact, Gigi Sohn has spent the last few years viciously attacking Fox News on her social media account, referring to the network as “state-sponsored propaganda.”

She also demanded the FCC revoke the license of Sinclair Broadcasting, the largest owner of television stations in the U.S., for allegedly airing “biased political segments.”

“Will @FCC do anything when Sinclair’s licenses are up for renewal,” Sohn asked on social media back in 2018.

And now, just four years later, Gigi Sohn could potentially serve on the same FCC that she previously demanded to revoke the license of conservative media outlets and take them off the air for good.