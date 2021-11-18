THE CATHOLIC MONITOR

Flashback: Why is Ferrara saying Communion for Adulterers isn’t “Doctrine, but a Disciplinary Permission” & Running away from Fr. Gruner’s Teachings?

November 18, 2021

On Dr. Taylor Marshall’s YouTube channel Catholic lawyer Christopher Ferrera said that Francis’s teaching that adulterers may receive Communion is “not really a doctrine, but a disciplinary permission.”

(Dr. Taylor Marshall YouTube channel, “Is Pope Francis Against Fatima? with Christopher Ferrara, 42:57)



So it appears that according to Ferrera if Pope Paul VI instead of teaching contraception and abortion can never be permitted had taught that contraception and abortion can be permitted that would not be a heretical doctrine or teaching, but only a “disciplinary permission.”



So it appears that according to Ferrara if Francis were to teach that pagan Pachamama idol worshiping in all Catholic churches is now permitted that would not be a heretical doctrine or teaching, but only a “disciplinary permission.”



Moreover, in the YouTube show Ferrera said he “learned more about” theology from Fr. Nicholas Gruner than if he had went to a advance theological educational program.



But, as Ferrara knows Fr. Gruner agreed with canon law expert Br. Alexis Bugnolo on Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation:



“Canon 17 requires that canon 332 S2 be read in accord with the meaning of canon 145 S1 and canon 41… [which] requires that ministerium and munus be understood as referring to two different things.”

(From Rome, “Ganswein, Brandmuller & Burke: Please read Canon 17, February 14, 2019)



Why is Ferrara afraid to respond and running away from his great theological teacher Fr. Gruner’s and Br. Bugnolo’s reasonable canon law arguments about the apparent invalidity of Pope Benedict’s resignation?

Comments

Alexis Bugnolo said…Fred,

I too am totally shocked by what the Attorney just said. He has just thrown the entire Catholic faith into the dustbin. Does he think it is not heretical to teach that it is allowable in certain cases to permit those in the state of mortal sin to commit a sacrilege by receive a Sacrament of the living?

What kind of game is he playing at? That is heresy!

That is like a prosecutor saying, that it is permissible to allow murder in certain cases, so long as the local policemen thinks it will be more inclusive of the comunnity…3:13 AM

Justina said…Dear Fred and Brother,

I think it is even worse than all that. In Frank Walker’s headline at Canon 212, he said Ferrara stated that popes can make mistakes. If that was the full extent of the assertion, it wouldn’t be so bad, because of course they can. Only Rex Mottram would deny it.

But that is not what Ferrara said. In fact, his rhetorical question specified–Who says popes can’t make mistakes when teaching about faith and morals?

This not only contradicts his own contention that permitting access to the Eucharist for the invalidly remarried is a disciplinary matter alone. It even contradicts Our Lord who, when entrusting the Keys to Peter, specifically linked them to Heaven as well as earth. It is He who guarantees, through the Holy Spirit, that popes cannot commit the errors to which Ferrara alludes. If they could, or if such errors may be downgraded to merely negotiable matters at will, then why be Catholic at all? I’d rather follow my own private judgment than someone else’s, if that is all there is.

If I have understood Ferrara and Marshall correctly, they sought to overcome this objection by citing popes like Honorius who did teach wrong things. The point these commentators fail to factor in is that such teachings were not tolerated by the Church. They were corrected, which apparently is exactly what Christopher Ferrara has now shown himself unwilling to insist upon.

God is not mocked. It must be one way or the other. Either Bergoglio was never the Pope in the first place or, as Pope, he has deviated so severely from the Faith that Cardinal Burke’s long-awaited Formal Correction must come to pass at last. For us all to succumb to Bergoglio Derangement Syndrome like poor Counselor Ferrara, voluntarily warping our view of reality itself rather than dealing with the possibility that we have an anti-pope on our hands, is no solution at all.4:13 AM

St. Benedict’s Thistle said…Thank you for stating what must be deduced by Ferrara’s statement…that he has thrown the Catholic faith away.

The confusion grows when one’s premise is incorrect.

9:11 AM

Islam_Is_Islam said…To be clear, even Louie Verrecchio at akaCatholic questioned why Fatima Center seemed to bury Fr. Gruner’s video comments from Deerborn, IL in 2014.

A once hidden video rediscovered

As I prepared to write the aforementioned post, I went to the Fatima Center’s Youtube channel where I had previously watched a video wherein Fr. Gruner publicly called into question the validity of Benedict’s resignation, and likewise the pontificate of Francis.

The setting was Deerfield, IL; the date, 14 November 2014.

I was present for Fr. Gruner’s talk, but I wanted to post the video for the benefit of those who may have doubted the accuracy of my memory.

Strangely, however, upon returning to the Fatima Center’s list of videos taken at that conference, I discovered that the video I was seeking had apparently (as you may see for yourself) been made “private;” i.e., it was no longer available for public viewing.

I reached out to one of my friends at the Fatima Center for an explanation, but never received an answer as to why Fr. Gruner’s talk was no longer available.

Make of this what you will.

In any case, I am pleased to say that I have since been able to obtain a copy of Fr. Gruner’s presentation. The relevant excerpt (about 6 minutes in length in order to provide adequate context) follows; with specific mention of Benedict’s resignation beginning at roughly the 5 minute mark. [NOTE: Father misspeaks when giving the date of Benedict’s alleged departure when he says “2012.” It actually took place in 2013.]

One may have noticed that Fr. Gruner left precious little doubt that, in the celebration of Holy Mass, he did not pray for Francis as if he were a true pope!

Is the current brain trust of the Fatima Center embarrassed by this? Are they concerned that Father’s well-founded doubts concerning the so-called Bergoglian “pontificate” may scare off potential new supporters from among the ranks of the neo-conservatives?

8:41 PM

Charmaine said…How tragic that even Louie Verrecchio has abandoned Fr. Gruner’s position that he had so valiantly upheld on his akaCatholic blog, as he has now succumbed to the error of sedevacantism; and worse yet, working to influence others to go along with it as well. 9:04 AM

Codysmom said…Thank you for the video!!9:36 AM

Sendero said…This comment has been removed by the author.9:49 AM

Sendero said…Very Sad but this is what happens (queue Barnhardt) when you start with the wrong premise. You end in cognitive dissonance. Pray that a warrior for the faith has enough intellectual honesty to correct his public statement. “For the worthy reception of the Eucharist, the STATE of GRACE as well as the proper and pious disposition are necessary” Ott, Fundamentals of Catholic Dogma”

9:52 AM

Fr. VF said…Popes can teach error about faith and morals, when they are not solemnly teaching ex cathedra.11:18 AM

Fr. VF said…Define “sedevacantism.” It is not, as many people seem to believe, a heresy. It is the opinion that there is no pope. It may be erroneous at times to hold this opinion, but sedevacantism is not, in itself, an “error.” The Church does not “teach” the name of the pope. Those who hold a minority opinion regarding the identity of the pope do not offend against the virtue of faith.3:15 PM

Fr. VF said…Ferrara said nothing objectionable. He pointed out that Bergoglio resorts to the subterfuge that “I’m not changing doctrine; I’m only changing discipline.” Ferrara nowhere said that this was an honest distinction, or that the laity should accept it.

At regular intervals, certain trads go crazy, accusing men who have written multiple books defending Tradition over the past fifty years of “throwing the entire Catholic Faith in the dustbin” and suchlike–because of a turn of phrase in a YouTube video.3:22 PM

guy said…I agree with your assessment.4:23 PM

Badcatholic said…The errors of Bergoglio are working quite well without resorting to solem ex cathedra statements, as he is well aware. I find it incomprehensible that one could believe that he will not do so in the future if he feels it advances his agenda. The explanation I have is that for his teachings to be binding, ex cathedra or not, they cannot contradict the prior magisterium of the Church. A simple application of the basic principle of all rational discourse, the law of non-contradiction, when seeking truth. What say you?4:26 PM

11rhymesandreasons said…Thank you, and well said. 8:05 AM

11rhymesandreasons said…Extraordinary magisterium is used to sharpen the clarity of ordinary magisterium, for example the Immaculate Conception. If there was no solemn definition, the Immaculate Conception is still infallible doctrine because of ordinary magisterium, but a heretic pope might be able to make a deceptive argument against it. After the solemn definition, that tactic is no longer feasible. The problem the modernists face is that the particular teachings they want overturned have all been at one time or another, solemnly defined. So they must resort to a different tactic altogether; attempt to overturn solemn magisterium with what appears to be ordinary magisterium. And the reason that tactic has been effective (V2) is because, unlike extraordinary magisterium which was solemnly defined at V1, ordinary magisterium is itself only defined by ordinary magisterium (maybe because that council was never completed). So there is enough wiggle room to allow attempts at deception. The only doctrine I can see the modernists to ever consider defining solemnly, is the doctrine of ordinary magisterium. But it’s proven much more effective to simply do what they’ve been doing. My 2 cents. 8:34 AM

Nathan said…Exactly. Thank you.1:38 PMPost a Comment Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

