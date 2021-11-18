Biden’s War On Religious Liberty Spikes
November 18, 2021
Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on the latest attacks on religious liberty:
Never has religious liberty been more seriously threatened than it is today. That the man responsible for this all-out assault professes to be a Catholic is all the more offensive. It is his Office of Civil Rights (OCR) and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that are leading the charge.
News of Biden’s latest war on religious liberty was selectively leaked to the media this week. A draft memo by OCR to HHS indicates the Biden administration is planning to revoke the Trump administration’s policies governing religious liberty, including conscience rights.
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, who has long record of trampling on religious liberty, is working in tandem with OCR to eviscerate the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA). In his capacity as California Attorney General, he sued the Little Sisters of the Poor for resisting the HHS mandate of the Obama administration; it tried to force the nuns to provide for abortion-inducing drugs in their healthcare plans.
OCR is contending that the Trump administration “took an expansive view of the use of RFRA that resulted in negative impacts for underserved communities.” Translated this means that attempts of radical homosexual and transgender activists to impose their secular agenda on religious institutions and agencies were blocked from doing so by the previous administration. The Biden team wants to undo all of that.
We are delighted that Sen. James Lankford has called out the Biden administration on this issue. Unfortunately, another news story has just broken, detailing how matters have only worsened.
Becerra is actively seeking to gut a wide range of religious liberty exemptions that lawmakers and the courts have granted. He is doing an end run around legislators, appealing to the courts to satisfy his agenda. In court filings obtained by the Catholic Benefits Association, there is a symbiotic relationship between HHS and left-wing activist organizations, the most prominent of which is the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.
The evidence shows that transgender rights and abortion rights are being pursued full throttle. Their success depends on the destruction of religious liberty exemptions put in place by the courts, lawmakers and administrative agencies. More than any other entity, it is Catholic institutions that are under the most severe attack.
If Biden gets his way, Catholic doctors and hospitals will lose their autonomy. They will either have to shut down or bend to the anti-Catholic norms of his administration. It’s just that serious.
Currently, no Catholic doctor can be forced to perform gender-transition surgery, and Catholic hospitals can refuse a request by a transgender woman—meaning a woman who claims to be a man—from doing a hysterectomy. Biden wants to change that. He also wants to force Catholic hospitals to perform abortions. Not to be outdone, Biden wants to deny Catholic hospitals the right not to hire abortionists, doctors who perform abortions.
Biden has also invented a new right: the right of “socially infertile” single persons and homosexual couples to receive fertility treatments. His administration actually believes that these people cannot “reproduce via sexual intercourse due to social factors (my italic).” And what might these social factors be? A “lack of a partner or because of a person’s sexual orientation.”
In other words, it is not biology that stops single people and homosexual couples from having babies—it is society. This is the kind of insanity that happens when nature, and nature’s God, are dismissed and disdained. Regrettably, not only is this nonsense accepted by left-wing organizations, it is embraced by the ruling class, including elites in the healthcare industry. None of them have the guts to call this out for what it is—madness. They are complicit in this contrived universe.
Similarly, denying a woman an abortion, or what Biden prefers to call “termination of pregnancy,” is a matter of sex discrimination. He, and those who work for him, contend that men can also become pregnant. Yet none of them can provide a scintilla of evidence—taken from any country in the history of the world—to verify this baseless claim.
There are several pieces of legislation written by Democrats, such as the Equality Act, that are designed to crush Catholic institutions, but they have been stalled in committee due to their lack of public support. That is why OCR and HHS have elected to bypass Congress and seek court approval for their extremist policies.
The Leadership Conference, which is feeding the Biden team, is comprised of many familiar left-wing organizations. The ACLU, American Atheists, the Anti-Defamation League, the Human Rights Campaign, the Southern Poverty Law Center, Planned Parenthood, and the Center for American Progress are all on board. Their hostility to religious liberty in general, and Catholic rights in particular, are well known. What is not widely known is that AARP is a member of this organization. Catholics take note.
We are contacting every senator, in both parties, about our concerns. We ask that you contact your own senators. It is also important to let OCR know of your objections to its radical agenda.
-
Archives
- November 2021
- October 2021
- September 2021
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- The Leadership Conference, which is feeding the Biden team, is comprised of many familiar left-wing organizations. The ACLU, American Atheists, the Anti-Defamation League, the Human Rights Campaign, the Southern Poverty Law Center, Planned Parenthood, and the Center for American Progress are all on board. Their hostility to religious liberty in general, and Catholic rights in particular, are well known. What is not widely known is that AARP is a member of this organization. Catholics take note.
- “Many have described the atmosphere at a (Latin) Liturgy as ‘Heaven on earth’; however, this is not quite correct. Heaven came down to earth when the Son of God became man. Now, because of Christ’s Resurrection and Ascension into Heaven, the Kingdom of God does not come down to earth; instead, earth has the potential of being raised up to Heaven. “For the person who is willing to open his heart and soul to the spiritual dynamics of the Divine Liturgy, this mystical ascension is a very real event. Like the steps of a stairway, or rungs of a ladder, every litany, every hymn, every prayer and Scripture passage of the service takes us one step closer to the Heavenly Kingdom.
- The World Health Organization (WHO) launched “VigiAccess” in 2015 to provide public access to information in its VigiBase, the WHO global database of reported potential adverse side effects of medicinal products. In its most recent report issued on November 12, 2021 WHO revealed that in the years 1992-2021 the drug Ivermectin had total reported adverse side effects totaling 5,705. Hydroxychlorine in the years 1968-2021 had a total reported adverse side effects totaling 32,641. Tylenol in the years 1968-2021 had reported adverse side effects totaling 169,359. Aspirin in the years 1968-2021 had reported adverse side effects totaling 168,359. Influenza vaccine had reported in the years 1968-2021 reported adverse side effects totaling 272,202. Covid-19 vaccine in the years 2020-2021 reported adverse side effects totaling 2,457,386. What I find amazing is that Ivermectin which is so much safer than the Covid-19 vaccine is ignored by the medical profession whereas the Covid-19 vaccine is so pushed on the public. The reader should have no difficulty realizing that financial profit partly explains this anomaly. But the disparity between the numbers 5,705 and 2,457,386 staggers the mind.
- ROBERT MOYNIHAN’ LETTER OF NOVEMBER 18, 2021
- LETTER #148 FROM DR. ROBERT MOYNIHAN
Top Posts & Pages
- The World Health Organization (WHO) launched "VigiAccess" in 2015 to provide public access to information in its VigiBase, the WHO global database of reported potential adverse side effects of medicinal products. In its most recent report issued on November 12, 2021 WHO revealed that in the years 1992-2021 the drug Ivermectin had total reported adverse side effects totaling 5,705. Hydroxychlorine in the years 1968-2021 had a total reported adverse side effects totaling 32,641. Tylenol in the years 1968-2021 had reported adverse side effects totaling 169,359. Aspirin in the years 1968-2021 had reported adverse side effects totaling 168,359. Influenza vaccine had reported in the years 1968-2021 reported adverse side effects totaling 272,202. Covid-19 vaccine in the years 2020-2021 reported adverse side effects totaling 2,457,386. What I find amazing is that Ivermectin which is so much safer than the Covid-19 vaccine is ignored by the medical profession whereas the Covid-19 vaccine is so pushed on the public. The reader should have no difficulty realizing that financial profit partly explains this anomaly. But the disparity between the numbers 5,705 and 2,457,386 staggers the mind.
- BRAND NEW UTUBE
- THIS POST TAKEN FROM THE CATHOLIC MONITOR EXPOSES, BETTER THAN ANYTHING I HAVE READ TODATE, THE DISHONESTY, CORRUPTION, MALEVOLENCE AND EVIL NATURE OF THE LEFT, THAT IS THE ACTIVIST DEMOCRATS AND THEIR ALLIES IN THE MEDIA AND GOVERNMENT
- ARCHBISHOP Carlo Maria Vigano HAS JUST ISSUED THIS IMPORTANT LETTER EXPLAINING THAT NO ONE WILL BE PART OF THE NEW WORLD ORDER UNLESS HE CARRIES OUT AN ACT OF WORSHIP TO LUCIFER
- ROBERT MOYNIHAN' LETTER OF NOVEMBER 18, 2021
- FREQUENTLY TRUTH IS REVEALED IN COMEDY
- CELL "THERAPY" OR CELL MANIPULATION TO CONTROL THE NATION'S POPULATION
- HomeObituariesMichael Anthony Granata Obituar…
- OUR GOVERNMENT WILL NOT LEAVE A STONE UNTURNED IN ORDER TO DISCOVER NEW WAYS TO CONTROL THE AMERICAN PEOPLE
- The Leadership Conference, which is feeding the Biden team, is comprised of many familiar left-wing organizations. The ACLU, American Atheists, the Anti-Defamation League, the Human Rights Campaign, the Southern Poverty Law Center, Planned Parenthood, and the Center for American Progress are all on board. Their hostility to religious liberty in general, and Catholic rights in particular, are well known. What is not widely known is that AARP is a member of this organization. Catholics take note.
Top Clicks