INVENTOR OF mRNA VACCINES SUPPORTS ARCHBISHOP CARLO MARIS VIGANO’S CALL FOR AN ALLIANCE AGAINST THE NEW WORLD ORDER

Posted on November 22, 2021 by abyssum

Inventor of mRNA Vaccines, Robert W. Malone MD: “‘Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò is calling for the creation of an Anti-Globalist Alliance ‘under the Cross of Our Lord Jesus Christ, the only King and Savior,’ to fight back against the establishment of the New World Order'”

This is what the inventor of mRNA vaccines, Robert W. Malone MD himself, reported about the vaccines:Robert W Malone, MD@RWMaloneMD“We conclude that the mRNA vacs dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination.” [https://mobile.twitter.com/RWMaloneMD/status/1462194727407730693] Moreover, he goes even further and is quoting Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s call for the creation of an Anti-Globalist Alliance:  
Robert W Malone, MD@RWMaloneMD“Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò is calling for the creation of an Anti-Globalist Alliance “under the Cross of Our Lord Jesus Christ, the only King and Savior,” to fight back against the establishment of the New World Order.”

youtube.comAbp. Viganò calls for Anti-Globalist Alliance to stop global enslav…Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò is calling for the creation of an Anti-Globalist Alliance “under the Cross of Our Lord Jesus Christ, the only King and Savior,”…5:41 PM · Nov 21, 2021·Twitter Web App[https://mobile.twitter.com/RWMaloneMD/status/1462597177012797440]

