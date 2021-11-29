AT LAST, 1000 LAWYERS AND 10,000 MEDICAL EXPERTS START LITIGATION AGAINST THE CENTER FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION FOR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY

SEARCH

RFK Jr’s Colleague International Trial Lawyer Fuellmich & a “Team of 1,000 lawyers and 10,000 Medical Experts Start” Litigation against the CDC & WHO “for Crimes against Humanity”

Robert F Kennedy Jr.’s colleague international trial lawyer Reiner Fuellmich, who has sued companies such as Volkswagen and Deutsche Bank, as well as a huge team of lawyers and doctors have begun litigation against the CDC and WHO:

A team of over 1,000 lawyers and over 10,000 medical experts led by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich have begun legal proceedings against the CDC, WHO & the Davos Group for crimes against humanity.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is a Leading German lawyer and member of the German Corona Investigative Committee, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich specialises globally on the prosecution of fraudulent corporations…

… In addition to the flawed tests and fraudulent death certificates, the “experimental” vaccine itself is in violation of Article 32 of the Geneva Convention. Under Article 32 of the 1949 Geneva Convention IV, “mutilation and medical or scientific experiments not necessitated by the medical treatment of a protected person” are prohibited. According to Article 147, conducting biological experiments on protected persons is a grave breach of the Convention.

The “experimental” vaccine is in violation of all 10 of the Nuremberg Codes which carry the death penalty for those who seek to violate these International Laws.

The “vaccine” fails to meet the following five requirements to be considered a vaccine and is by definition a medical “experiment” and trial:

Provides immunity to the virus

This is a “leaky” gene therapy that does not provide immunity to Covid and claims to reduce symptoms yet double-vaccinated are now 60% of the patients requiring ER or ICU with covid infections.

Protects recipients from getting the virus

This gene-therapy does not provide immunity and double-vaccinated can still catch and spread the virus.

Reduces deaths from the virus infection

This gene-therapy does not reduce deaths from the infection. Double-Vaccinated infected with Covid have also died.

Reduces circulation of the virus

This gene-therapy still permits the spread of the virus as it offers zero immunity to the virus.

Reduces transmission of the virus

This gene-therapy still permits the transmission of the virus as it offers zero immunity to the virus.

Source: https://www.marktaliano.net/team-of-1000-lawyers-and-10000-medical-experts-start-nuremberg-2-trial-against-world-leaders-for-crimes-against-humanity/ [http://www.biotechexpressmag.com/team-of-1000-lawyers-and-10000-medical-experts-start-nuremberg-2-trial-against-world-leaders-for-crimes-against-humanity/]

Moreover, in a 2020 report on “the renown lawyer Reiner Fuellmich” gave a overview of his case as presented on Youtube on “the promoters of the ‘corona panic.'” It gave a background history showing that WHO ‘lied… in 2009 [when] they said the swine flue was dangerous and millions would die, based on this most governments bought many vaccines. It turned out that the swine flue was as the normal flu… [thus] WHO changed the definition of a pandemic 12 years earlier”:

REMEMBER THE SWINE FLU SCANDAL IN 2009 – Do you remember the “swine flue scandal” of 2009 and WHOs

panic prognosis at that time? The definition of “pandemic” was changed by WHO 12 years ago to “just a worldwide disease”,

many serious illnesses and many deaths were not required anymore, to announce a pandemic”. Due to this change the WHO, was

able to declare the swine flu pandemic in 2009, with the result that vaccines were produced and sold worldwide, on the basis of

contracts that have been kept secret until today. During the swine flu in 2009 Drosten (inventror of PCR Test) was one of those

who stirred up panic in the population; repeating over and over again that the swine flu would claim many hundreds of

thousands, even millions of deaths, all over the world. Thanks to Dr Wolfgang Wodarg this hoax was brought to an end, before it

would lead to even more serious consequences —- Answer to charges from the Council of Europe on whether they had

mishandled an outbreak of influenza: the WHO turned up for the first hearing and then didn’t come again. “It didn’t have to, it

wasn’t obliged to supply us with any information; and the European Vaccine Manufacturers responded: “the vaccine industry

did what was asked of them by policymakers”

Also remember that the WHO has lied before, in 2009 they said the swine flue was dangerous and millions would die, based on this most

governments bought many vaccines. It turned out that the swine flue was as the normal flu, and what is even more worrying the vaccines

the governments had bought had to be destroyed, because of negative side effects, many individuals suffered brain damage and many

children became handicapped because of the swine flue vaccines. There is a conflict of interests in WHO because they are sponsored by

pharmaceutical industries. The swine flue scandal is documented. I do not want this to repeat again.



It is important to note at this point that the definition of a pandemic was changed 12 years earlier. Until then, a pandemic was considered

to be a disease that spread worldwide and which led to many serious illnesses and deaths. Suddenly, and for reasons never explained, it

was supposed to be a worldwide disease, only, many serious illnesses and many deaths were not required anymore, to announce a

pandemic. Due to this change the WHO, which is closely intertwined with the global pharmaceutical industry, was able to declare the

swine flu pandemic in 2009, with the result that vaccines were produced and sold worldwide, on the basis of contracts that have been

kept secret until today.

WHO changed the definition of a pandemic 12 years earlier.

Old definition of pandemic — a pandemic was considered to be a disease that spread worldwide and which led to many serious

illnesses and deaths.

WHOs new definition of pandemic — “a worldwide disease only”, many serious illnesses and many deaths were not required

anymore, to announce a pandemic. WHO changed its criteria for a level 6 pandemic, deleting “severity of illness” from the

requirement of a pandemic phase.

During the false swine flue pandemic of 2009 vaccines proved to be completely unnecessary because the swine flu eventually turned out

to be a mild flu and never became the horrific plague that the pharmaceutical industry and its affiliated universities kept announcing it

would turn into, with millions of deaths certain to happen, if people didn’t get vaccinated. Already then, Drosten (inventror of PCR Test)

was one of those who stirred up panic in the population; repeating over and over again that the swine flu would claim many hundreds of

thousands, even millions of deaths, all over the world. Today Drosten is the person the German politicians listened to for the advice on

lockdown, that is, the very person whose horrific panic-inducing prognosis had proved to be catastrophically false 12 years earlier.

Note that vaccine development is a long, complex process, often lasting 10-15 years, to make sure it really works and does not have

serious side effects. But our governments have made special urgency laws for pandemic situations, where vaccine companies can not be

sued for injuries if there are serious side effects, this allows the vaccine companies to make vaccines in a shorter time. [https://usercontent.one/wp/www.ooc.one/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/1-The-Corona-Scandal-The-case-against-the-promoters-of-the-corona-panic.pdf]

