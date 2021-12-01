OH THE HORROR, THE HORROR!!!!!!!



VIDEO: FORMER PFIZER EMPLOYEE THE HORRIFYING REALITY OF THE YOU-KNOW-WHAT

COOTER DECEMBER 1, 2021

There has been intense debate over the vastly different scientific opinions surrounding the COVID-19 vaccination. Equally disturbing is the lack of discussion about how robust naturally acquired immunity can be in battling the virus.

One part of either argument is the lack of truthful transparency about how effective the vaccines are. Data is rapidly surfacing, which shows an alarming number of breakthrough COVID cases among the vaccinated.

This completely contradicts Joe Biden’s senseless insistence that any surge in cases is the fault of the unvaccinated. Even more alarming is a newly released video from a former Pfizer employee.

In fact, according to the former employee, the Pfizer shot may make people more susceptible. Karen Kingston appeared with medical freedom rights attorney Thomas Renz. Kingston revealed in the video that the infection rate after getting the COVID vaccine skyrocketed 300 percent.

KINGSTON SAID, “IF YOU HAVE TWO DOSES OF PFIZER, YOUR RATE FOR GETTING INFECTED [WITH COVID-19] INCREASES OVER TIME.”

LEADING TO A DISCOVERY THE BIOTECH ANALYST CALLED “SUPER ALARMING,” THE REPORT LOOKED EXCLUSIVELY AT THE PLACEBO GROUP, COMPARING THEIR RATE OF INFECTION IN THE FIRST FOUR MONTHS, WHEN THEY HAD NO PROTECTION, TO THE FOUR MONTHS FOLLOWING THEIR INJECTIONS WITH THE PFIZER PRODUCT.

DURING THAT INITIAL PLACEBO PERIOD, THE DOCUMENT REPORTS THAT THE INFECTION RATE OF THIS GROUP WAS “12.6 CASES PER 1,000 PERSON-YEARS,” WHICH EQUATES TO A 1.3% INFECTION RATE. FOLLOWING THEIR INJECTIONS, THERE WERE “43.4 CASES PER 1,000 PERSON- YEARS” OR A 4.34% INFECTION RATE.

“SO, WHEN THEY WEREN’T INJECTED, THEIR INFECTION RATE WAS 1.3%, AND WHEN THEY GOT INJECTED, IT WAS 4.34%. IT WENT UP BY OVER 300%,” KINGSTON OBSERVED. “THAT 300% INCREASE IS A CORRELATION, IT’S NOT AN ANOMALY.”

THUS, SHE SUMMARIZED, “THEY HAD LESS [COVID-19] INFECTION WHEN THEY HAD NO PROTECTION [FROM THE PFIZER SHOTS]. SO, THAT’S A PROBLEM.”

WHILE CORRELATION DOES NOT PROVE CAUSATION, LOOKING AT RELEVANT GLOBAL DATA, WE FIND A WORLDWIDE TREND OF HIGH RATES OF INFECTIONS, HOSPITALIZATIONS, AND DEATHS AMONG THE VACCINATED.

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FLibertyCoalitionCanada%2Fvideos%2F637080953961547%2F&show_text=0&width=560

As the U.S. legal system wrestles with the unconstitutionality of Joe Biden’s tyrannical vaccine mandates, this new evidence is a scathing black mark. There is no doubt they are an unconstitutional invasion of medical privacy.

As the U.S. legal system wrestles with the unconstitutionality of Joe Biden's tyrannical vaccine mandates, this new evidence is a scathing black mark. There is no doubt they are an unconstitutional invasion of medical privacy.

Not only may these shots not be the best option for everyone, they may actually raise the level of infection. With little or no discourse over natural immunity, plus this new evidence that a shot may actually make matters worse, any and all vaccine mandates must be stopped.

There is not sufficient evidence to prove everyone needs “the jab”. In fact, COVID vaccines may be making people sicker. This new and disturbing data grow even more complicated when we consider the vast rise in cases, and deaths from COVID, within the vaccinated.

The findings were part of a Pfizer study in an FDA briefing document. Renz, who coordinated the Pfizer whistleblower interview, summarized the troubling revelation by saying, "That says if you get the Pfizer vax, you're more likely to get COVID. More likely! It says it right there."

These facts must be scrutinized by any court entrusted with ruling on vaccine mandates. Not only is there zero consideration for natural immunity, the vaccines are proving to be potentially dangerous. Therefore, getting a COVID vaccination must remain a personal decision.