THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN JORGE BERGOLIO’S AND BENEDICT XVI’S UNDERSTANDING OF THE DEVELOPMENT OF DOCTRINE IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN NIGHT AND DAY

Francis’s Development of “the Supraheresy” that was “Unknown even to the Heretics of Earlier Ages” vs. Benedict XVI & Vatican I on “Lawful Development” of Scripture and Tradition

December 02, 2021

It appears that most Catholic don’t know that Francis’s latest attack on Traditionalist Catholics which Gloria.tv called “Francis Plans Bloodbath: Roman Rite Communities Will Be FORCED Into Novus Ordo” (https://www.gloria.tv/post/cCnpRKVZbAvb6QHZBBNYhUQu7) is an attack on Vatican I and Pope Benedict XVI’s teachings on the limits of the authority of the pope and “lawful development”:

– For the Holy Spirit was promised to the successors of Peter not so that they might, by his revelation, make known some new doctrine, but that, by his assistance, they might religiously guard and faithfully expound the revelation or deposit of faith transmitted by the apostles. – First Vatican Council

– The pope’s authority is bound to the Tradition of faith, and that also applies to the liturgy. It is not “manufactured” by the authorities. Even the pope can only be a humble servant of its lawful development and abiding integrity and identity…. The authority of the pope is not unlimited; it is at the service of Sacred Tradition. – Pope Benedict XVI when still Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger [https://rorate-caeli.blogspot.com/2021/08/the-popes-boundenness-to-tradition-as.html]

To put this in context, Fr. John Hunwicke explained the problems that Francis has with Vatican I and “lawful development” as opposed to “the Supraheresy”:

Every time the current regime has yet another doctrinal accident, ‘developmemt’ is invoked. The Graf von Schoenborn did it at the News Conference after Amoris laetitia when Diane Montagna asked whether that document contradicted Familiaris consortio. Leering down at her, he even had the condescending impertinence to mention Blessed John Henry Newman. During the Deathgate scandal, the same naughty little word has again been bobbing around in the troubled waters.



What few commentators appear to have pointed out is that Newman… he was doing it as an Anglican to satisfy himself that the Catholic Church which he was on the point of joining had never changed its doctrine.



I do not recollect that during the Arian Controversy, or the Reformation disorders, either side ever justified the positions they tenaciously held by invoking Development. My impression is that each side simply bandied Scripture and Tradition cheerfully around so as to show that what they held was the truth “clearly” shown forth in Scripture and Tradition.



Bergoglianism has been encapsulated in an even more extreme form than this by the cynically blasphemous observation of the jesuit “General” that the Lord’s Words were not captured on camera, and by Fr Rosica’s boastfully candid admission that the Church is now entirely at the mercy of a pope to whom neither Scripture nor Tradition are prescriptive. Such exponents appear to offer a model of Christian teaching ministry unknown even to the heretics of earlier ages. Here we have not a heresy, but the supraheresy. Earlier heresiarchs may have monkeyed around with, and perverted the sense of, both Scripture and Tradition, but, I think, never before have we had the diabolical claim that a major heretical teacher is quite simply free from any control whatsoever within the Word of God whether written or orally transmitted. When I use the term ‘diabolical’, I mean it in the fullest possible sense. The fingerprints all over these preposterous claims are unmistakeable.



Some celebrated words in Pastor aeternus of Vatican I admirably taught that the Successor of S Peter was not promised the inspiration of the Spirit so that he could teach new doctrine, but so that by His help he could guard and faithfully set forth the Deposit of Faith handed down through the Apostles. [http://liturgicalnotes.blogspot.com/2018/08/development-and-newman.html]

This get us to Pope Benedict’s idea of “lawful development” as opposed to Francis’s idea of “monkeyed around with… both Scripture and Tradition” according to the Pray Tell Blog:

The question can be raised in light of this issue whether there is a

tension between Ratzinger’s deference toward liturgical tradition and

its relation to Petrine authority on the one hand, and his understand-

ing of the Holy See as “gardener” of the liturgy on the other hand.

What exactly constitutes the liturgical “Tradition of faith” within

the liturgy for which “the pope can only be a humble servant of its

lawful development and abiding integrity and identity”?80 The pres-

ent location of the peace predates the Gregorian reforms, and since

77 ratzinger, Spirit of the Liturgy, 70.

78 ratzinger, God Is Near Us, 68.

79 Of course the exchange of peace in the new liturgy could also be

suppressed; however, the Pope in Sacramentum caritatis, 9, strongly endors-

es the current form of the sign of peace as a gesture of “great value.” Such

approbation makes a future suppression of the practice unlikely.

80 ratzinger, Spirit of the Liturgy 66.5THE FuTuRE OF THE ROMAN RITE:

READING BENEDICT IN THE LIGHT OF RATzINGER

then a distinctive theology has arisen from it.8 But Ratzinger’s com-

ments on the offertory prayers and the sign of peace convey a strong

preference for the earliest meaning of these rituals. How, then, does

he understand “lawful development” and organic growth in light of

two millennia of Christian worship?

In the first place, Ratzinger was very critical of “archaeological

enthusiasm” that sought the oldest known form of the liturgy, deem-

ing this the “pure” form of the rite and all subsequent growths “the

product of misunderstandings and ignorance of the past.”8 While

he acknowledged that “[a] great deal of this was right,” he cautioned

that “liturgical reform is something different from archaeological

excavation, and not all the developments of a living thing have to

be logical in accordance with a rationalistic or historical standard.”8

This thinking harmonizes with what has been examined thus far:

Ratzinger clearly was attracted to the original meanings of specific

liturgical rituals, but he desired them within the context of careful,

organic growth in light of a genuine understanding of the liturgy as the

Church’s self-expression, and not as the forced product of a historicism

and liturgical rigorism that seeks the ancient for its own sake.

Ratzinger acknowledged this contemporary archaizing trend and

its consequent dismissal of the liturgical inheritance of the Middle

Ages as a danger latent within the liturgical movement before the

Council.8 At Fontgombault he rejected this approach in defense of

“genuinely legitimate developments” of the medieval period, and pro-

posed a “return to an exegesis rooted in the living reality of the Church,

of the Church of all ages” so that “within the limitations which are

certainly to be found in the texts of Trent, Trent remains the norm, as

re-read with our greater knowledge and deeper understanding of the

Fathers and of the New Testament, as read with the Fathers and with

the Church of all ages.”85 This return is to be done, he asserted, in

harmony with the Church and her pastors and not led by specialists,

as was the case with the reforms following the Council.86

There seems to exist a tension, then, between Ratzinger’s prefer-

ence – and now Benedict’s preference concerning the sign of peace

– for original liturgical rituals and organic development in relation

to Petrine authority. Even if a potential change in liturgical rite or

8 See michael p. foley, “A Crisis of Meaning in the Sign of Peace,”

The Latin Mass (Advent/Christmas 007) 6-9.

8 ratzinger, Preface to Reid, Organic Development, .

8 Ibid.

8 LAQL 6. Cf. ratzinger, Milestones, 57.

85 LAQL 7-8.

86 LAQL 8.6 DAVID G. BONAGuRA, JR.

potential growth harmonizes with the Church and her pastors, such

as in Benedict’s collegial consultation with the bishops on moving the

sign of peace, does the Pope have the authority to change a part of

the liturgy that existed legitimately and grew in its own right over the

course of fifteen hundred years? If so, then it seems the liturgical norm

is not Trent, or even the reform of St Gregory the Great, but rather

the first few centuries of liturgical worship; yet Ratzinger cautioned

against establishing such a rational and historical standard. On the

other hand, it is noted that Ratzinger did not advocate reintroducing

further ancient practices into the reformed liturgy; his comments on

the offertory and the peace follow from initiations made by others.

But within these two specific rituals, the question remains as to what

should be the standard for proper organic growth following their ini-

tiations, even when they stand to benefit the whole Church.87

Nevertheless, despite this difficulty, there is no tension between

liturgical epochs for the theologian Joseph Ratzinger, and now Pope

Benedict XVI, because his standard is the genuine spirit of the lit-

urgy that has permeated the Church for two millennia and found its

most recent expression in the liturgical movement and Sacrosanctum

concilium. As a theologian, Ratzinger reminded his readers that “the

Liturgy is not about us, but about God.”88 Now as Roman Pontiff,

Benedict has already implemented his reform of the spirit of the lit-

urgy through Sacramentum caritatis, Summorum pontificum, and his own

manner of celebrating the liturgy. Even moving the sign of peace is

aimed primarily at fostering this same spirit. Thus a large-scale rubri-

cal reform of the reform does not seem to be in the works; any such

initiative must wait until the “new liturgical movement” desired by

Ratzinger in The Spirit of the Liturgy and put in motion since Benedict’s

election takes hold. As he told Peter Seewald, only then can a proper

assessment of rubrics occur, an assessment that may still be decades

away. For the interim, Benedict’s concluding comment in his preface

to his “opera omnia” succinctly captures his early achievements and

future vision for liturgical reform as pope: “I would be happy if this

new edition of my liturgical writings could contribute to displaying

the great perspectives of our liturgy, and putting certain frivolous

controversies about external forms in the right place.”89

David G. Bonagura, Jr., is a graduate student at the Institute of Religious Studies

at St Joseph Seminary in Dunwoodie, New York, and an associate editor of The university Bookman. [https://www.praytellblog.com//wp-content/uploads/2010/02/13.3Bonagura1.pdf]

Finally, renowned Catholic philosopher Edward Feser explains what “lawful development” looks like in layman’s language:

But development is not a matter of looking for loopholes by which the Church “could teach” some novel doctrine you’ve come up with. The Church either already teaches something, at least implicitly, or she does not. If she does, then naturally she could teach it. But if she doesn’t, then she can’t teach it. As the First Vatican Council taught:

For the Holy Spirit was promised to the successors of Peter not so that they might, by his revelation, make known some new doctrine, but that, by his assistance, they might religiously guard and faithfully expound the revelation or deposit of faith transmitted by the apostles.And as Pope St. Pius X exclaimed: “Far, far from the clergy be the love of novelty!”In his book on Aquinas, Chesterton says, concerning the development of doctrine:When we talk of a child being well-developed, we mean that he has grown bigger and stronger with his own strength; not that he is padded with borrowed pillows or walks on stilts to make him look taller. When we say that a puppy develops into a dog, we do not mean that his growth is a gradual compromise with a cat; we mean that he becomes more doggy and not less.Now, part of the point here is that a true development of doctrine is neither the introduction into Catholic teaching of some novelty from outside (which would be like putting pillows and stilts on a child) nor the reversal of past teaching (which would be like a puppy becoming less dog-like). But the example also illustrates the point (whether Chesterton meant it to or not) that development is something that happens rather than something the Church does. A child’s developing is not like a child’s stretching. It is not something he tries to do.Unsurprisingly, then, proposals that doctrine be actively “developed” in this or that direction end up resembling amputations of doggy parts or strapping pillows, stilts, and the like onto a child. To cash out the metaphors, such proposals involve ignoring aspects of past teaching that conflict with a proposed novelty, strained reinterpretations of texts that contradict the novelty, claiming to see novel theses asserted in ancient texts that have never historically been understood to assert such theses, and so forth.That brings us to a sixth point: Much of what is peddled as “development of doctrine” these days is precisely the kind of thing Pius X condemned as modernism. Go read Pascendi Dominici Gregis. And weep. [http://edwardfeser.blogspot.com/2017/11/two-further-ideas-about-development-of.html]

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



