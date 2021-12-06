WHILE THE BYZANTINE CATHOLIC PATRIARCHATE IS NOT PART OF THE Roman Catholic Church, IT’S DECISION WITH REGARD TO THE mRNA VACCINES SHOULD NOT BE TOTALLY DISMISSED

Reception of the mRNA vaccine is a grave sin and incurrs an expulsion from the Church (+video)Inbox b.c.patriarchate.ua <b.c.patriarchate.ua@azet.sk> 1:41 PM (4 minutes ago) to me BCP: Those who have received the mRNA vaccine have not only committed a

grave sin

but also excluded themselves from the Church of Christ.

What to do? Seven-year penance.

Advent is a time of repentance. The Lord, through the prophet Isaiah,

speaks to those who have received the vaccine, and especially to those

who promote it:

“Hear the word of the Lord, you rulers of Sodom; give ear to the law of

our God, you people of Gomorrah.” (Isa 1:10) “The ox knows its owner and

the donkey its master’s crib; but the Vatican does not know, these

people do not understand.” (Isa 1:3)

“Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; who put darkness for

light, and light for darkness; who put bitter for sweet, and sweet for

bitter!” (Isa 5:20) “The earth is also defiled under its inhabitants,

because they have transgressed the laws, changed the ordinance, broken

the everlasting covenant. Therefore the curse has devoured the earth,

and those who dwell in it must pay the price for their sin.” (Isa

24:5-6)

Those who have received the vaccine have committed a grave sin.

What is a grave sin?

It is the loss of sanctifying grace. If anyone dies in a state of grave

sin, he will be eternally condemned. This is the teaching of the Church.

Who commits a mortal sin?

The Catechism answers: He who transgresses God’s commandments

1) with full knowledge,

2) with full consent,

3) in a grave matter.

In other words, if anyone refuses to love and seek the truth, he is

easily and consciously deceived by liars disguising themselves with

ecclesiastical authority.

Taking the mRNA vaccine is a serious matter, because

a) this vaccine disrupts the human genome; it is a rebellion against God

the Creator;

b) this vaccine is part of the chipping process, which the Bible warns

against speaking about the lake of fire;

c) this vaccine contains tissue derived from a killed child, which is a

satanic ritual;

d) it is a serious assault on health, i.e. a sin against the Fifth

Commandment, and at the same time it is part of the process of mass

autogenocide.

What are the people who received one or two vaccines obliged to do?

They must repent! It means to admit their sin to God, to admit that they

did not seek the truth, to make an act of contrition, and to bear the

consequences with patience as part of penance. The vaccine is associated

with the killing of an unborn child, so to undergo the vaccination means

to undergo satanic anti-baptism. This sin is associated with the

punishment of expulsion from the Church. The purpose of long-term true

repentance is for one to awaken spiritually and be saved.

In the third, fourth and fifth centuries, at the time of St Cyprian, St

Basil the Great, St Augustine, so-called epitimia (penance) was

introduced, that is, several years of repentance. The issue of

traditores was addressed – that is, of apostates who sacrificed to pagan

idols for fear of torture. Today, after vaccination – that is, after

satanic anti-baptism – the situation is similar. Eastern canons, such as

the rule 81 of St Basil provides for an 11-year epitimia for those “who

have betrayed the faith without much violence”. Sometimes the epitimia

lasted even more years, especially in the case of practising divination,

magic, or other forms of pagan Satanism. The purpose of epitimia was to

heal the soul.

Even temporal courts punish serious crimes with life imprisonment or the

death penalty (for example, in the USA). Serious transgressions against

God’s law carry eternal punishment in hell. Only true repentance will

save man from hell. Anyone who refuses repentance as a means of

salvation will be condemned (cf. Lk 13:3).

If a priest or bishop has deceived the souls entrusted to his care by

promoting the vaccine, he has also committed a mortal sin and is also

subject to the penalty of excommunication – expulsion from the Church.

Such a bishop or priest, if he wants to be saved, is obliged to do

adequate penance, i.e. for at least seven years! During this period he

cannot act as a bishop or as a priest.

Mortal sin and expulsion from the Church is a serious matter. Especially

at a time when many people are dying and will be dying as a result of

artificial infections, or rather vaccinations. If someone dies in mortal

sin, hell awaits them. This is the teaching of the Church.

How to perform a seven-year penance (epitimia)?

1) The penitent shall give a tithe of time to God, i.e. two and a half

hours daily. Apart from one hour of personal prayer, he shall pray with

his family at home from 8 to 9pm, which is the time of the Holy Hour. He

can save time by abstaining from vain information on the Internet or

from unnecessary mobile calls, and by doing away with the mainstream

media, television in particular. Pensioners shall set aside at least

four hours daily for prayer (see https://bit.ly/3IeP8IV).

2) The penitent shall join prayer watches and pray at an appointed hour

every fourth week (see https://bit.ly/3DhGGox).

3) The penitent shall observe short prayer stops seven times a day (cf.

Ps 119:164), specifically when getting up, and then around 9:00, 12:00,

15:00, 18:00, 21:00, and before bedtime (see https://bit.ly/2ZRfX4H). It

is an application of the Old-Testament and Christian tradition.

4) The penitent shall observe a fast on bread and water on Wednesdays

and Fridays, unless he has serious health problems.

5) The penitent shall not be allowed to receive the Body and Blood of

Christ for a period of seven years. He can only receive spiritual

Communion.

6) The penitent shall celebrate Sunday, the Day of Resurrection. He

shall begin at home on Saturday evening after nine o’clock with one hour

of prayer focused on the truth of Christ’s resurrection. In the morning,

from five to seven o’clock, he shall continue with two hours of prayer

contemplating the truth of resurrection (see https://bit.ly/3DxjXVT,

https://bit.ly/31n8XNu, https://bit.ly/3DkaxNk).

Between eight and ten o’clock in the morning, he shall pray one hour

focused on the descent of the Holy Spirit (see https://bit.ly/3xNaIQ0).

The penitent shall attend Holy Mass without receiving Holy Communion. If

the priest is in apostasy, that is, if he promotes vaccination or

proclaims heresies that deny the essence of saving doctrine, such as the

heresies of Neomodernism or idolatrous Bergoglianism, a Catholic is

bound in conscience not to attend such Mass. Some churches even require

vaccination as a condition for entry!

The penitent can participate in the Holy Mass spiritually through

communion with true Catholic priests and bishops who celebrate the Mass

at a given time.

The penitent shall end the celebration of Sunday by reflecting on the

truth of Christ’s resurrection from 8 to 9 on Sunday evening (see

https://bit.ly/3Ehe9ki).

7) The penitent shall spend one day in a month as a day of penitence.

The First Saturday – so-called Fatima Saturday, or the biblical new moon

(Isa 66:23) – is the most suitable day for this.

How much time does he have to devote to the spiritual programme on this

penitent Saturday?

The same amount of time as he devotes to work during the workday – 8

hours. Of those eight hours, at least four hours should be for prayer.

The rest can be devoted to the reading of the Holy Scriptures or the

lives of martyrs and saints, as well as to the reflection on God’s Word.

Everyone can testify and share their experience of how they repent in

practice and how they manage to fulfil the required conditions. It would

be good if at least a small community of 3-10 men gathered together for

the first Saturday of the month. If a priest introduces a forty-hour

adoration on the First Saturdays, women can use the opportunity. If

possible, men can also partially use the day of adoration for prayer and

repentance.

Brothers and sisters in Christ, most of you have been deceived and have

undergone Satan’s antibaptism – vaccination. By doing so, you have

committed a grave sin and also expelled yourselves from the Mystical

Body of Christ – the Church. God offers you salvation through true

repentance. If you just look for excuses and reject the offered path of

repentance, you will most likely be eternally condemned with those who

remain stubborn. Many of you may not live to see the end of this seven-

year epitimia. But if you begin to repent and God will soon call you to

Himself, you will experience God’s mercy and forgiveness of sins.

Therefore, start today and enter the path of repentance – the path of

salvation!



+ Elijah

Patriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate



+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMr

Secretary Bishops



30 November 2021