WHILE THE BYZANTINE CATHOLIC PATRIARCHATE IS NOT PART OF THE Roman Catholic Church, IT’S DECISION WITH REGARD TO THE mRNA VACCINES SHOULD NOT BE TOTALLY DISMISSED

Advent is a time of repentance. The Lord, through the prophet Isaiah,
speaks to those who have received the vaccine, and especially to those
who promote it:
“Hear the word of the Lord, you rulers of Sodom; give ear to the law of
our God, you people of Gomorrah.” (Isa 1:10) “The ox knows its owner and
the donkey its master’s crib; but the Vatican does not know, these
people do not understand.” (Isa 1:3)
“Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; who put darkness for
light, and light for darkness; who put bitter for sweet, and sweet for
bitter!” (Isa 5:20) “The earth is also defiled under its inhabitants,
because they have transgressed the laws, changed the ordinance, broken
the everlasting covenant. Therefore the curse has devoured the earth,
and those who dwell in it must pay the price for their sin.” (Isa
24:5-6)
Those who have received the vaccine have committed a grave sin.
What is a grave sin?
It is the loss of sanctifying grace. If anyone dies in a state of grave
sin, he will be eternally condemned. This is the teaching of the Church.
Who commits a mortal sin?
The Catechism answers: He who transgresses God’s commandments
1) with full knowledge,
2) with full consent,
3) in a grave matter.
In other words, if anyone refuses to love and seek the truth, he is
easily and consciously deceived by liars disguising themselves with
ecclesiastical authority.
Taking the mRNA vaccine is a serious matter, because
a) this vaccine disrupts the human genome; it is a rebellion against God
the Creator;
b) this vaccine is part of the chipping process, which the Bible warns
against speaking about the lake of fire;
c) this vaccine contains tissue derived from a killed child, which is a
satanic ritual;
d) it is a serious assault on health, i.e. a sin against the Fifth
Commandment, and at the same time it is part of the process of mass
autogenocide.
What are the people who received one or two vaccines obliged to do?
They must repent! It means to admit their sin to God, to admit that they
did not seek the truth, to make an act of contrition, and to bear the
consequences with patience as part of penance. The vaccine is associated
with the killing of an unborn child, so to undergo the vaccination means
to undergo satanic anti-baptism. This sin is associated with the
punishment of expulsion from the Church. The purpose of long-term true
repentance is for one to awaken spiritually and be saved.
In the third, fourth and fifth centuries, at the time of St Cyprian, St
Basil the Great, St Augustine, so-called epitimia (penance) was
introduced, that is, several years of repentance. The issue of
traditores was addressed – that is, of apostates who sacrificed to pagan
idols for fear of torture. Today, after vaccination – that is, after
satanic anti-baptism – the situation is similar. Eastern canons, such as
the rule 81 of St Basil provides for an 11-year epitimia for those “who
have betrayed the faith without much violence”. Sometimes the epitimia
lasted even more years, especially in the case of practising divination,
magic, or other forms of pagan Satanism. The purpose of epitimia was to
heal the soul.
Even temporal courts punish serious crimes with life imprisonment or the
death penalty (for example, in the USA). Serious transgressions against
God’s law carry eternal punishment in hell. Only true repentance will
save man from hell. Anyone who refuses repentance as a means of
salvation will be condemned (cf. Lk 13:3).
If a priest or bishop has deceived the souls entrusted to his care by
promoting the vaccine, he has also committed a mortal sin and is also
subject to the penalty of excommunication – expulsion from the Church.
Such a bishop or priest, if he wants to be saved, is obliged to do
adequate penance, i.e. for at least seven years! During this period he
cannot act as a bishop or as a priest.
Mortal sin and expulsion from the Church is a serious matter. Especially
at a time when many people are dying and will be dying as a result of
artificial infections, or rather vaccinations. If someone dies in mortal
sin, hell awaits them. This is the teaching of the Church.
How to perform a seven-year penance (epitimia)?
1) The penitent shall give a tithe of time to God, i.e. two and a half
hours daily. Apart from one hour of personal prayer, he shall pray with
his family at home from 8 to 9pm, which is the time of the Holy Hour. He
can save time by abstaining from vain information on the Internet or
from unnecessary mobile calls, and by doing away with the mainstream
media, television in particular. Pensioners shall set aside at least
four hours daily for prayer (see https://bit.ly/3IeP8IV).
2) The penitent shall join prayer watches and pray at an appointed hour
every fourth week (see https://bit.ly/3DhGGox).
3) The penitent shall observe short prayer stops seven times a day (cf.
Ps 119:164), specifically when getting up, and then around 9:00, 12:00,
15:00, 18:00, 21:00, and before bedtime (see https://bit.ly/2ZRfX4H). It
is an application of the Old-Testament and Christian tradition.
4) The penitent shall observe a fast on bread and water on Wednesdays
and Fridays, unless he has serious health problems.
5) The penitent shall not be allowed to receive the Body and Blood of
Christ for a period of seven years. He can only receive spiritual
Communion.
6) The penitent shall celebrate Sunday, the Day of Resurrection. He
shall begin at home on Saturday evening after nine o’clock with one hour
of prayer focused on the truth of Christ’s resurrection. In the morning,
from five to seven o’clock, he shall continue with two hours of prayer
contemplating the truth of resurrection (see https://bit.ly/3DxjXVT,
https://bit.ly/31n8XNu, https://bit.ly/3DkaxNk).
Between eight and ten o’clock in the morning, he shall pray one hour
focused on the descent of the Holy Spirit (see https://bit.ly/3xNaIQ0).
The penitent shall attend Holy Mass without receiving Holy Communion. If
the priest is in apostasy, that is, if he promotes vaccination or
proclaims heresies that deny the essence of saving doctrine, such as the
heresies of Neomodernism or idolatrous Bergoglianism, a Catholic is
bound in conscience not to attend such Mass. Some churches even require
vaccination as a condition for entry!
The penitent can participate in the Holy Mass spiritually through
communion with true Catholic priests and bishops who celebrate the Mass
at a given time.
The penitent shall end the celebration of Sunday by reflecting on the
truth of Christ’s resurrection from 8 to 9 on Sunday evening (see
https://bit.ly/3Ehe9ki).
7) The penitent shall spend one day in a month as a day of penitence.
The First Saturday – so-called Fatima Saturday, or the biblical new moon
(Isa 66:23) – is the most suitable day for this.
How much time does he have to devote to the spiritual programme on this
penitent Saturday?
The same amount of time as he devotes to work during the workday – 8
hours. Of those eight hours, at least four hours should be for prayer.
The rest can be devoted to the reading of the Holy Scriptures or the
lives of martyrs and saints, as well as to the reflection on God’s Word.
Everyone can testify and share their experience of how they repent in
practice and how they manage to fulfil the required conditions. It would
be good if at least a small community of 3-10 men gathered together for
the first Saturday of the month. If a priest introduces a forty-hour
adoration on the First Saturdays, women can use the opportunity. If
possible, men can also partially use the day of adoration for prayer and
repentance.
Brothers and sisters in Christ, most of you have been deceived and have
undergone Satan’s antibaptism – vaccination. By doing so, you have
committed a grave sin and also expelled yourselves from the Mystical
Body of Christ – the Church. God offers you salvation through true
repentance. If you just look for excuses and reject the offered path of
repentance, you will most likely be eternally condemned with those who
remain stubborn. Many of you may not live to see the end of this seven-
year epitimia. But if you begin to repent and God will soon call you to
Himself, you will experience God’s mercy and forgiveness of sins.
Therefore, start today and enter the path of repentance – the path of
salvation!
+ Elijah
Patriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate
+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMr
Secretary Bishops
30 November 2021