AN INCREDIBLE AND UNACCEPTABLE STATEMENT MADE BY A SENIOR MEMBER OF THE NATIONAL EDUCATION ASSOCIATION! YOU SHOULD ADD YOUR LETTER TO THE ONE SENT BY WILLIAM A. DONOHUE.

Open Letter To NEA President
Catholic League president Bill Donohue issued the following open letter today to the president of the National Education Association regarding a senior member of the organization who is calling for innocent Americans to be shot. He has also written separately to DA Jack Daneri.
December 8, 2021
Ms. Rebecca S. PringlePresidentNational Education Association1201 16th Street, NWWashington, DC 20036-3290
Dear Ms. Pringle:
Your role as president of the National Education Association is pivotal, and that is why I am urging you to remove Mollie Paige Mumau from the board of directors of the NEA; she is employed in the General McLane School District in Edinboro, Pennsylvania, which is part of Erie County.
In her December 7 Facebook post, Mumau did more than criticize those who are seeking a religious exemption from receiving the Covid-19 vaccination. She called for them to be shot. Here is an excerpt of her remarks (she was apparently responding to someone who chose not to get vaccinated, citing religious objections).
“Screw this guy and screw them all who are all about hiding behind religious exemptions because they don’t want anybody to tell them what to do….He and his ilk deserve whatever comes their way, including losing jobs, getting sick, and perhaps dying from this virus….I don’t know why the GOP doesn’t just take those guns they profess to love so much and just start shooting all of their constituents who think this way (my emphasis).”
As someone who spent 20 years teaching, 16 as a professor, and as the president of the nation’s largest Catholic civil rights organization, I am calling on you to terminate Mumau’s membership on the board of directors of the NEA. Given all the gun violence that our nation has endured lately—including school shootings—it is beyond belief that an educator would make such a statement.
There is no legitimate place in public life for anyone who advocates the mass slaughter of innocent Americans, and it is doubly offensive that it should emanate from a teacher. Indeed, Mumau should be prosecuted for what she has done, and that is why I am contacting Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri.
Sincerely,
William A. Donohue, Ph.D.President
cc: NEA Executive Committee Executive Officers, Pennsylvania State Education Association Dr. Matthew Lane, Superintendent General McLane School District Jack Daneri, Erie County DA, PA
Contact the NEA: newsdeadline@nea.org
