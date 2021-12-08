TODAY WE PAY SPECIAL VENERATION TO THE BLESSED Virgin Mary ON THE FEAST OF THE IMMACULATION

Letter #168, 2021, Wednesday, December 8: Viganó. Act of Veneration of the Immaculate Conception On December 8th we celebrate the Feast of the Immaculate Conception coming nine months before September 8th, the Feast of the Birth of the Virgin Mary. So December 8th celebrates the conception of the Virgin Mary, just as March 25th celebrates the conception of Jesus (the Annunciation) nine months before Christmas, December 25, the Birth of Jesus, also known as the Nativity. In Rome, for the past 150 years, since the promulgation of the dogma of the Immaculate Conception by Pope Pius IX (Pope 1846 to 1878, the longest papacy in history, link), in 1854, there has been a solemn public ceremony next to a massive column dedicated to the Virgin Mary in Piazza di Spagna in Rome. But last year and this year due to Covid concerns the ceremony was, for the first time, made private. AB INITIO ET ANTE SÆCULA CREATA SUM, ET USQUE AD FUTURUM SÆCULUM NON DESINAM: ET IN HABITATIONE SANCTA CORAM IPSO MINISTRAVI. ET SIC IN SION FIRMATA SUM, ET IN CIVITATE SANCTIFICATA SIMILITER REQUIEVI, ET IN JERUSALEM POTESTAS MEA. ET RADICAVI IN POPULO HONORIFICATO, ET IN PARTE DEI MEI HÆREDITAS ILLIUS, ET IN PLENITUDINE SANCTORUM DETENTIO MEA. Eccli 24, 14-16 These solemn words, with which the Holy Scriptures speak of the divine Wisdom, are attributed by the liturgy to the Most Holy Virgin. It is the Immaculate Conception who speaks: “From the beginning, and before the world, was I created, and unto the world to come I shall not cease to be, and in the holy dwelling place I have ministered before him. And so was I established in Sion, and in the holy city likewise I rested, and my power was in Jerusalem. And I took root in an honourable people, and in the portion of my God his inheritance, and my abode is in the full assembly of saints.” (Ecclesiastes 24:14-15) Chosen before the ages, established in the Church, Our Lady intercedes for us in the holy abode, she lives among us, and of us she is Queen. She has chosen us as a glorious people, a legacy of her divine Son, a host of saints. And it is significant that, through a singular symmetry, the hymn of the Dedication of a church Cœlestis urbs Jerusalem [“The heavenly city Jerusalem”] composed by St. Ambrose – whose feast we celebrated yesterday – can be applied to Our Lady: “O sorte nupta prospera, dotata Patris gloria, respersa Sponsi gratia, Regina formosissima, Christo jugata principi, cœli corusca civitas.” “Married by providential destiny, adorned with glory by the Father, crowned with the grace of the Bridegroom, most beautiful Queen, united with Christ the Prince, shining City of Heaven.” On this blessed day, let us remember the proclamation of the dogma of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, preserved from every stain of original sin to be the living and uncontaminated tabernacle of the Most High. And while the world, corrupt and enslaved by sin, offers as a model a corrupt and vicious femininity, despising virginity, purity, and motherhood, we honor in the Ever-Virgin Mother of God She who rightly is also the Mother of the Church and our Mother. We are children of the Blessed Virgin Mary and children of the Church, because the Virgin begets us in Christ to the Father, and at the foot of the Cross we have been entrusted to her by Him as children, and she to us as Mother. And the Church also generates us in Christ to the Father through Baptism, to the Church we are entrusted as children at the foot of the altar, and that water and blood that flowed from the side of the Lord flow abundantly in his Sacraments and in the Holy Mass, showing us the love of the divine Bridegroom for the bride, the Charity of Christ its Head towards the Mystical Body. Do not forget, dear brethren, that as it is not possible to go to the Father except through His only Son, so it is not possible to go to the Son except through the Blessed Virgin Mary, our Queen, our Advocate, our Mediatrix at the Throne of God, our life, our sweetness, our hope. And there is no Church where there is no Mary, our Mother and Mother of the Church, our Queen and Queen of the Church. We therefore honor Our Lady, who has placed in the new Jerusalem – the Holy Church – her abode, and who has chosen to live “in the midst of a glorious people,” as the book of Ecclesiastes states. A people that is glorious and honored not due to its own virtues, but because it has been sanctified by the Grace of God, by belonging to that Holy City to which we are all called. A people who today must regain the pride of their identity, the pride of belonging to Christ, the honor of standing under the holy insignia of the King of kings. A people who over the centuries have been able to build a Christian society that is now despised and banned by those who, rebelling against Christ, do not even tolerate that the blessed name of His Most Holy Mother Mary should even be pronounced. Gathered in the Spanish Square, in front of the statue of the Immaculate Conception that the public authority erected to honor its Mother and Queen, let us renew our tribute and make it our purpose to rebuild, on the rubble of an apostate world, that “ordo Christianus” (“Christian order”) that alone can guarantee peace to mankind, concord among peoples, prosperity for nations, salvation for souls. This reconstruction, this spiritual and moral rebirth for which each of us longs, will be possible only if we know how to recognize the social kingship of Our Lord and live with coherence the Faith we profess. This we ask, this we implore with firm and trusting faith in the Mother of God: Salve Regina, Mater misericordiæ… “Hail Queen, Mother of mercy…” + Carlo Maria Viganò, Archbishop