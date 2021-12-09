IT IS TIME FOR THE Supreme Court TO OVERTURN. ROE v WADE !!!!!!!

|An Unprecedented Disaster By: Dinesh D’SouzaThe Epoch TimesDecember 6, 2021 The Supreme Court’s decision in the Mississippi abortion case is likely to be one of the landmark cases of the 21st century. Many fascinating things came up during the arguments before the court, but here’s one thing that didn’t come up: the horror of abortion itself. The horror of abortion isn’t merely that a woman kills a child, but that a woman kills her child. From the dawn of history, this has been viewed, in many if not most cultures, as an abomination. Shakespeare puts these words into the mouth of Lady Macbeth, “I have suckled a baby, and I know how sweet it is to love the baby at my breast. But even as the baby was smiling up at me, I would have plucked my nipple out of its mouth, and smashed its brains out against a wall ….” For Shakespeare, this is intended to expose Lady Macbeth’s psychology as pure evil. A woman who would murder her offspring is a scourge on the human race.Perhaps recognizing the sheer baseness of defending abortion, Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, representing the Biden administration, attempted to argue against the Mississippi law based on the sanctity of precedent. The legal term for this is stare decisis, which means “let the decision stand.” Roe v. Wade has been recognized as a constitutional right since 1973, so let’s continue to affirm it as a constitutional right going forward.Interestingly enough, the argument for stare decisis or precedent is a conservative one. It relies on the presumptive validity of tradition, of doing today and tomorrow what you did yesterday and the day before that. I once heard a student in my class argue this general position. If an institution has persisted for a very long time, he said, then even if the rationale for it is unknown or obscure, we should accord it a high degree of respect, because its very longevity shows that it must serve some important social purpose.To which my professor replied, destroying the argument in a single sentence, “What about anti-Semitism?” The point is that longevity by itself can’t tell you whether a tradition should be cherished and upheld. There are good and bad traditions. Slavery and segregation are also American traditions that were not merely permitted in society but also upheld by the force of law.With his customary clarity, Justice Clarence Thomas got to the heart of the matter when he raised the question of where the specific abortion right could be found in the Constitution.“If we were talking about the Second Amendment, I know exactly what we’re talking about. If we’re talking about the Fourth Amendment, I know what we’re talking about, because it’s written. It’s there. What specifically is the right here that we’re talking about?”The simple truth is that there is no abortion right specified in the Constitution. Hence, the argument of the pro-choice camp can be summarized this way: Regardless of the original justification for Roe v. Wade, or even if there is no constitutional basis for the decision at all, nevertheless, it’s a decision, and it has lasted for nearly half a century, and so this court should not overrule it.Justice Brett Kavanaugh raised the point that the Supreme Court has, on multiple occasions, overturned precedents. He gave as examples Baker v. Carr, which created the basis for one person, one vote; Miranda v. Arizona, which required police to administer so-called Miranda rulings to suspects in criminal custody; and of course, Brown v. Board of Education, which outlawed “separate but equal” and ended legal segregation in public schools.The Brown precedent was especially troublesome for the Biden administration because it overturned a precedent, Plessy v. Ferguson, that has stood for more than half a century. Kavanaugh’s point is that if Plessy was wrongly decided, and the Court was right to uproot that longstanding precedent, why shouldn’t this court, if it holds Roe v. Wade to be wrongly decided, uproot it as well?Here, Prelogar insisted that precedents can only be overturned if the court discovers new information unavailable to the court that decided the original case. The difficulty for Prelogar, and the Biden administration, is that the Brown court had no new information in 1954 that the late-19th-century Plessy court lacked. The Brown court regarded segregation as morally wrong—a violation of basic human dignity as well as equal protection under the law—while the Plessy court regarded it as morally permissible.Moreover, who can say that in the abortion case there has been no new information since 1973? The Roe decision was pegged to the concept of “viability,” the condition of the fetus being able to survive outside the womb. But the point of viability has moved up due to scientific advances over the past several decades, and we can reasonably expect that over time it will move up further still.Additionally, while the Roe court muddleheadedly speculated over whether the fetus is a distinct human being, today we can see, through the technology of ultrasound, that the fetus, while attached to the mother, is nevertheless its person, with its heartbeat, its organs, and its distinctive genetic make-up. Conjoined twins too are attached, but there are still two distinctive human beings there; we can’t say that this is a single individual with two heads, four eyes, and 20 toes.For nearly 50 years, we’ve lived with the lies and atrocious arguments of those justifying abortion. From what I saw and heard at the Supreme Court, a clear majority of the justices have had enough. They’re ready to uphold the Mississippi law that would allow states to restrict abortions after 15 weeks. They might even be ready—I sure hope they are—to chop off the head of the snake. It’s time to end Roe v. Wade.
