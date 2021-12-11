THIS POST HAS BEEN CENSORED BY GOOGLE AS YOU CAN PLAINLY SEE

Case 2:20-cv-02470-WBS-JDP Document 15 Filed 12/29/20 Page 49 of 82

VACCINES ARE DANGEROUS

Unavoidably Unsafe

Vaccines are currently classified by American law as "unavoidably unsafe" due to the injuries and deaths resulting from their unavoidable side effects. See United States Supreme Court ruling in Bruesewitz v. Wyeth LLC, 562 U.S. 223, 243–244, 131 S. Ct. 1068, 1081 (2011).

The 1965 Report expressly adopts comment k of § 402A of the Restatement of Torts (Second) (1963–1965) (hereinafter Restatement), which provides that "unavoidably unsafe products—i.e., those that in the present state of human knowledge, are quite incapable of being made safe for their intended and ordinary use—are not defective. As an outstanding example of an unavoidably unsafe product, comment k cites the vaccine for the Pasteur treatment of rabies, which not uncommonly leads to very serious and damaging consequences when it is injected. Since the disease itself invariably leads to a dreadful death, both the marketing and the use of the vaccine are fully justified, notwithstanding the unavoidable high degree of risk which they involve." Id., at 848. Comment k thus provides that sellers of "unavoidably unsafe products—are not to be held to strict liability" provided that such products "are properly prepared and marketed, and proper warning is given."

􏰲􏰔􏰅 􏰂􏰒􏰈􏰈􏰅􏰂􏰊 􏰆􏰌􏰄􏰒􏰄􏰌􏰑 􏰗􏰒􏰈 “unsafe” is “dangerous”􏰚

Merriam Webster Dictionary (2020). https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/unsafe (“Synonyms for unsafe: dangerous, grave,

grievous, hazardous, jeopardizing, menacing, parlous, perilous, risky, serious, threatening, unhealthy, venturesome”).

“Dangerous􏰰 􏰪􏰰 􏰃􏰄􏰘􏰒􏰋􏰘􏰃􏰄􏰖 􏰞􏰒􏰆􏰆􏰃􏰏􏰋􏰅 􏰃􏰄􏰕􏰉􏰈􏰌􏰜 􏰞􏰁􏰃􏰄􏰜 􏰔􏰁􏰈􏰑􏰜 􏰒􏰈 􏰋􏰒􏰆􏰆 􏰰 􏰂􏰔􏰁􏰈􏰁􏰂􏰊􏰅􏰈􏰃􏰡􏰅􏰎 􏰏􏰌 􏰎􏰁􏰄􏰖􏰅􏰈􏰜 􏰦􏰰 􏰁􏰏􏰋􏰅 􏰒􏰈 􏰋􏰃􏰵􏰅􏰋􏰌 􏰊􏰒 􏰃􏰄􏰿􏰃􏰂􏰊 􏰃􏰄􏰕􏰉􏰈􏰌 􏰒􏰈 􏰔􏰁􏰈􏰑􏰷

Merriam Webster Dictionary (2020). https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/dangerous

􏱀􏰁􏰄􏰖􏰅􏰈􏰒􏰉􏰆 􏰘􏰁􏰂􏰂􏰃􏰄􏰅􏰆 􏰁􏰈􏰅 􏰵􏰅􏰞􏰊 􏰒􏰄 􏰊􏰔􏰅 􏰑􏰁􏰈􏰵􏰅􏰊 􏰁􏰄􏰎 􏰆􏰔􏰃􏰅􏰋􏰎􏰅􏰎 􏰗􏰈􏰒􏰑 􏰋􏰃􏰁􏰏􏰃􏰋􏰃􏰊􏰌 􏰏􏰅􏰂􏰁􏰉􏰆􏰅 􏰃􏰄 􏰪􏰭􏰬􏰥􏰜 􏰟􏰒􏰄􏰖􏰈􏰅􏰆􏰆 􏰞􏰁􏰆􏰆􏰅􏰎 􏰆􏰞􏰅􏰂􏰃􏰁􏰋 􏰃􏰄􏰊􏰅􏰈􏰅􏰆􏰊 􏰋􏰅􏰖􏰃􏰆􏰋􏰁􏰊􏰃􏰒􏰄 􏰗􏰁􏰘􏰒􏰈􏰃􏰄􏰖 􏰊􏰔􏰅 􏰃􏰄􏰊􏰅􏰈􏰄􏰁􏰊􏰃􏰒􏰄􏰁􏰋 􏰞􏰔􏰁􏰈􏰑􏰁􏰂􏰅􏰉􏰊􏰃􏰂􏰁􏰋 􏰃􏰄􏰎􏰉􏰆􏰊􏰈􏰌􏰚

Merriam Webster Dictionary (2020). https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/dangerous

VACCINES ARE DANGEROUS

Vaccines Contain Neurotoxins

􏰀􏰁􏰂􏰂􏰃􏰄􏰅􏰆 􏰃􏰄􏰂􏰋􏰉􏰎􏰅 􏰋􏰅􏰖􏰁􏰋􏰋􏰌 􏰂􏰋􏰁􏰆􏰆􏰃􏰍􏰅􏰎 􏰄􏰅􏰉􏰈􏰒􏰊􏰒􏰴􏰃􏰄􏰆 􏰃􏰄 􏰁􏰑􏰒􏰉􏰄􏰊􏰆 􏰊􏰔􏰁􏰊 􏰔􏰁􏰘􏰅 􏰄􏰅􏰘􏰅􏰈 􏰏􏰅􏰅􏰄 􏰞􏰈􏰒􏰘􏰅􏰄 􏰆􏰁􏰗􏰅􏰚 􏰀􏰁􏰂􏰂􏰃􏰄􏰅􏰆 􏰁􏰈􏰅 􏰅􏰴􏰞􏰅􏰈􏰃􏰑􏰅􏰄􏰊􏰁􏰋 􏰏􏰅􏰂􏰁􏰉􏰆􏰅 􏰊􏰔􏰅􏰌 􏰔􏰁􏰘􏰅 􏰄􏰅􏰘􏰅􏰈 􏰗􏰒􏰋􏰋􏰒􏰓􏰅􏰎 􏰊􏰔􏰅 􏰆􏰂􏰃􏰅􏰄􏰊􏰃􏰍􏰂 􏰑􏰅􏰊􏰔􏰒􏰎 􏰗􏰒􏰈 􏰊􏰅􏰆􏰊􏰃􏰄􏰖 􏰓􏰃􏰊􏰔 􏰊􏰈􏰉􏰅 􏰞􏰋􏰁􏰂􏰅􏰏􏰒􏰆 􏰒􏰈 􏰁 􏰂􏰒􏰄􏰊􏰈􏰒􏰋 􏰖􏰈􏰒􏰉􏰞 􏰒􏰗 􏰅􏰄􏰊􏰃􏰈􏰅􏰋􏰌 􏰉􏰄􏰘􏰁􏰂􏰂􏰃􏰄􏰁􏰊􏰅􏰎 􏰃􏰄􏰎􏰃􏰘􏰃􏰎􏰉􏰁􏰋􏰆􏰚

FDA (2018). Common Ingredients in U.S. Licensed Vaccines. https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/safety-availability-biologics/common-ingredients-us-licensed-vaccines

ATSDR (2011). Substances A-Z. Toxic substances portal. https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/substances/indexAZ.asp

VACCINES ARE DANGEROUS

All Vaccines Are Experimental

􏰀􏰁􏰂􏰂􏰃􏰄􏰅 􏰈􏰅􏰖􏰉􏰋􏰁􏰊􏰒􏰈􏰌 􏰁􏰞􏰞􏰈􏰒􏰘􏰁􏰋􏰆 􏰁􏰈􏰅 􏰆􏰉􏰞􏰞􏰒􏰈􏰊􏰅􏰎 􏰏􏰌􏰰

| Fake placebos 􏰮􏰆􏰒􏰩􏰂􏰁􏰋􏰋􏰅􏰎 􏰱􏰞􏰋􏰁􏰂􏰅􏰏􏰒􏰆􏰷 􏰊􏰔􏰁􏰊 􏰂􏰒􏰄􏰊􏰁􏰃􏰄 􏰄􏰅􏰉􏰈􏰒􏰊􏰒􏰴􏰃􏰄􏰆􏰯􏰜

􏰮􏰆􏰒􏰩􏰂􏰁􏰋􏰋􏰅􏰎 􏰱􏰞􏰋􏰁􏰂􏰅􏰏􏰒􏰆􏰷 􏰊􏰔􏰁􏰊 􏰂􏰒􏰄􏰊􏰁􏰃􏰄 􏰄􏰅􏰉􏰈􏰒􏰊􏰒􏰴􏰃􏰄􏰆􏰯􏰜 | Fake controls 􏰮􏰆􏰒􏰩􏰂􏰁􏰋􏰋􏰅􏰎 􏰱􏰂􏰒􏰄􏰊􏰈􏰒􏰋􏰆􏰷 􏰒􏰗 􏰞􏰅􏰒􏰞􏰋􏰅 􏰓􏰔􏰒 􏰁􏰈􏰅 􏰁􏰋􏰆􏰒 􏰘􏰁􏰂􏰂􏰃􏰄􏰁􏰊􏰅􏰎􏰯􏰜

􏰮􏰆􏰒􏰩􏰂􏰁􏰋􏰋􏰅􏰎 􏰱􏰂􏰒􏰄􏰊􏰈􏰒􏰋􏰆􏰷 􏰒􏰗 􏰞􏰅􏰒􏰞􏰋􏰅 􏰓􏰔􏰒 􏰁􏰈􏰅 􏰁􏰋􏰆􏰒 􏰘􏰁􏰂􏰂􏰃􏰄􏰁􏰊􏰅􏰎􏰯􏰜 | Short-term testing 􏰓􏰃􏰄􏰎􏰒􏰓􏰆 􏰮􏰆􏰒􏰩􏰂􏰁􏰋􏰋􏰅􏰎 􏰱􏰊􏰅􏰆􏰊􏰆􏰷 􏰓􏰃􏰊􏰔 􏰑􏰒􏰄􏰃􏰊􏰒􏰈􏰃􏰄􏰖 􏰞􏰅􏰈􏰃􏰒􏰎􏰆 􏰁􏰆 􏰆􏰔􏰒􏰈􏰊 􏰁􏰆 􏰧􏰩􏰎􏰁􏰌􏰆􏰯􏰜 􏰁􏰄􏰎

􏰓􏰃􏰄􏰎􏰒􏰓􏰆 􏰮􏰆􏰒􏰩􏰂􏰁􏰋􏰋􏰅􏰎 􏰱􏰊􏰅􏰆􏰊􏰆􏰷 􏰓􏰃􏰊􏰔 􏰑􏰒􏰄􏰃􏰊􏰒􏰈􏰃􏰄􏰖 􏰞􏰅􏰈􏰃􏰒􏰎􏰆 􏰁􏰆 􏰆􏰔􏰒􏰈􏰊 􏰁􏰆 􏰧􏰩􏰎􏰁􏰌􏰆􏰯􏰜 􏰁􏰄􏰎 | Long-term passive surveillance 􏰒􏰗 􏰘􏰁􏰂􏰂􏰃􏰄􏰅 􏰃􏰄􏰕􏰉􏰈􏰃􏰅􏰆 􏰮􏰆􏰒􏰩􏰂􏰁􏰋􏰋􏰅􏰎 􏰱􏰆􏰉􏰈􏰘􏰅􏰃􏰋􏰋􏰁􏰄􏰂􏰅􏰷 􏰓􏰃􏰊􏰔 􏰁􏰄 􏰉􏰄􏰵􏰄􏰒􏰓􏰄 􏰊􏰒 􏰁􏰞􏰞􏰈􏰒􏰴􏰃􏰑􏰁􏰊􏰅􏰋􏰌 􏰭􏰭􏱁 􏰗􏰁􏰃􏰋􏰉􏰈􏰅 􏰈􏰁􏰊􏰅 􏰒􏰗 􏰈􏰅􏰞􏰒􏰈􏰊􏰃􏰄􏰖􏰯􏰚􏱂􏰄 􏰊􏰔􏰃􏰆 􏰑􏰁􏰄􏰄􏰅􏰈􏰜 􏰘􏰁􏰂􏰂􏰃􏰄􏰅 􏰆􏰂􏰃􏰅􏰄􏰂􏰅 􏰔􏰁􏰆 􏰄􏰒􏰊 􏰅􏰘􏰅􏰄 􏰅􏰘􏰒􏰋􏰘􏰅􏰎 􏰅􏰄􏰒􏰉􏰖􏰔 􏰊􏰒 􏰈􏰅􏰂􏰒􏰖􏰄􏰃􏰡􏰅 􏰊􏰔􏰅 􏰏􏰁􏰆􏰃􏰂 􏰎􏰃􏰂􏰊􏰃􏰒􏰄􏰁􏰈􏰌 􏰎􏰅􏰍􏰄􏰃􏰊􏰃􏰒􏰄 􏰒􏰗 􏰓􏰒􏰈􏰎􏰆􏰜 􏰋􏰅􏰊 􏰁􏰋􏰒􏰄􏰅 􏰏􏰅􏰂􏰒􏰑􏰅 􏰁􏰎􏰘􏰁􏰄􏰂􏰅􏰎 􏰅􏰄􏰒􏰉􏰖􏰔 􏰊􏰒 􏰈􏰅􏰁􏰂􏰔 􏰊􏰔􏰅 􏰆􏰊􏰁􏰊􏰉􏰆 􏰒􏰗 􏰱􏰆􏰅􏰊􏰊􏰋􏰅􏰎 􏰆􏰂􏰃􏰅􏰄􏰂􏰅􏰷􏰚FDA (2018). Common Ingredients in U.S. Licensed Vaccines. https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/safety-availability-biologics/common-ingredients-us-licensed-vaccinesATSDR (2011). Substances A-Z. Toxic substances portal. https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/substances/indexAZ.asp FDA (2020). Vaccines Licensed For Use In the United States. https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/CDC (2017). Chapter 21: Surveillance for Adverse Events Following Immunization Using the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. CDC: Manual for the Surveillance of Vaccine-Preventable Diseases. https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/surv-manual/chpt21-surv-adverse-events.htmlLazarus, R., et al. (2007). Grant Final Report: Electronic Support for Public Health–Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (ESP:VAERS). The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. https://healthit.ahrq.gov/sites/default/les/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-nal-report-2011.pdfFDA (2006). Guidance Document: Adverse Reactions Section of Labeling for Human Prescription Drug and Biological Products — Content and Format. https://www.fda.gov/media/72139/download

VACCINES ARE DANGEROUS

Educated Parents Are Less Likely To Vaccinate

􏰱􏰻􏱃􏰼􏰉􏰈􏰊􏰔􏰅􏰈 􏰆􏰊􏰉􏰎􏰃􏰅􏰆 􏰁􏰈􏰅 􏰄􏰅􏰅􏰎􏰅􏰎 􏰊􏰒 􏰎􏰃􏰆􏰂􏰒􏰘􏰅􏰈 􏰓􏰔􏰌􏰜 􏰗􏰒􏰈 􏰅􏰴􏰁􏰑􏰞􏰋􏰅􏰜 􏰞􏰁􏰈􏰅􏰄􏰊􏰆 􏰓􏰃􏰊􏰔 􏰑􏰒􏰈􏰅 􏰅􏰎􏰉􏰂􏰁􏰊􏰃􏰒􏰄 􏰁􏰈􏰅 􏰋􏰅􏰆􏰆 􏰋􏰃􏰵􏰅􏰋􏰌 􏰊􏰒 􏰁􏰖􏰈􏰅􏰅 􏰊􏰒 􏰘􏰁􏰂􏰂􏰃􏰄􏰁􏰊􏰃􏰒􏰄 􏰊􏰔􏰁􏰄 􏰞􏰁􏰈􏰅􏰄􏰊􏰆 􏰓􏰃􏰊􏰔 􏰋􏰅􏰆􏰆 􏰅􏰎􏰉􏰂􏰁􏰊􏰃􏰒􏰄􏰚􏰷

Ogilvie G, Anderson M, et al. (2010). A population-based evaluation of a publicly funded, school-based HPV vaccine program in British Columbia, Canada: parental factors associated with HPV vaccine receipt. PLoS Med 7(5): e1000270. https://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.1000270

􏰱􏱄􏰒􏰊􏰔􏰅􏰈􏰆 􏰓􏰔􏰒 􏰔􏰁􏰎 􏰋􏰅􏰆􏰆 􏰊􏰔􏰁􏰄 􏰁 􏰔􏰃􏰖􏰔 􏰆􏰂􏰔􏰒􏰒􏰋 􏰎􏰅􏰖􏰈􏰅􏰅􏱅 􏰓􏰅􏰈􏰅 􏰑􏰒􏰈􏰅 􏰋􏰃􏰵􏰅􏰋􏰌 􏰊􏰒 􏰏􏰅 􏰗􏰁􏰘􏰒􏰈􏰁􏰏􏰋􏰅 􏰁􏰏􏰒􏰉􏰊 􏰊􏰔􏰅􏰃􏰈 􏰎􏰁􏰉􏰖􏰔􏰊􏰅􏰈 􏰏􏰅􏰃􏰄􏰖 􏰘􏰁􏰂􏰂􏰃􏰄􏰁􏰊􏰅􏰎􏰚􏰷

Rosenthal SL, Rupp R, et al. (2008). Uptake of HPV vaccine: demographics, sexual history and values, parenting style, and vaccine attitudes. J Adolesc Health 43(3): 239-45. https://www.jahonline.org/article/S1054-139X(08)00264-4/fulltext

􏰱􏰣􏰒􏰓 􏰑􏰁􏰊􏰅􏰈􏰄􏰁􏰋 􏰅􏰎􏰉􏰂􏰁􏰊􏰃􏰒􏰄􏰁􏰋 􏰋􏰅􏰘􏰅􏰋􏰆 􏰁􏰄􏰎 􏰋􏰒􏰓 􏰆􏰒􏰂􏰃􏰒􏰅􏰂􏰒􏰄􏰒􏰑􏰃􏰂 􏰆􏰊􏰁􏰊􏰉􏰆 􏰓􏰅􏰈􏰅 􏰁􏰆􏰆􏰒􏰂􏰃􏰁􏰊􏰅􏰎 􏰓􏰃􏰊􏰔 􏰔􏰃􏰖􏰔 􏰨􏰰􏰧􏰰􏰪􏰰􏰧 􏰆􏰅􏰈􏰃􏰅􏰆 􏰂􏰒􏰑􏰞􏰋􏰅􏰊􏰃􏰒􏰄 􏰈􏰁􏰊􏰅􏰆􏰚􏰷

􏱆􏰃􏰑 􏰛􏰛􏰜 􏱃􏰈􏰃􏰑􏰞􏰒􏰄􏰖 􏱇􏰐􏰜 􏰅􏰊 􏰁􏰋􏰚 􏰮􏰦􏰫􏰫􏱈􏰯􏰚 􏱉􏰙􏰅􏰂􏰊􏰆 􏰒􏰗 􏰑􏰁􏰊􏰅􏰈􏰄􏰁􏰋 􏰁􏰄􏰎 􏰞􏰈􏰒􏰘􏰃􏰎􏰅􏰈 􏰂􏰔􏰁􏰈􏰁􏰂􏰊􏰅􏰈􏰃􏰆􏰊􏰃􏰂􏰆 􏰒􏰄 􏰉􏰞􏰩􏰊􏰒􏰩􏰎􏰁􏰊􏰅 􏰃􏰑􏰑􏰉􏰄􏰃􏰡􏰁􏰊􏰃􏰒􏰄 􏰆􏰊􏰁􏰊􏰉􏰆 􏰒􏰗 children aged 19 to 35 months. Am J Public Health 97(2): 259-66. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1781415/

VACCINES ARE DANGEROUS

Doctors and Healthcare Workers Rejecting Vaccination

􏰱􏰻􏰐􏰼􏰂􏰂􏰅􏰞􏰊􏰁􏰄􏰂􏰅 􏰒􏰗 􏰊􏰔􏰅 􏰃􏰄􏰿􏰉􏰅􏰄􏰡􏰁 􏰘􏰁􏰂􏰂􏰃􏰄􏰁􏰊􏰃􏰒􏰄 􏰏􏰌 􏰑􏰅􏰎􏰃􏰂􏰁􏰋 􏰞􏰅􏰈􏰆􏰒􏰄􏰄􏰅􏰋 􏰃􏰆 􏰋􏰒􏰓􏰚􏰷

􏰢􏰃􏰂􏰵􏰅􏰈 􏰛􏰜 􏰳􏰁􏰏􏰅􏰄􏰁􏰉 􏱊􏱃􏰜 􏰅􏰊 􏰁􏰋􏰚 􏰮􏰦􏰫􏰫􏰭􏰯􏰚 􏱂􏰄􏰿􏰉􏰅􏰄􏰡􏰁 􏰘􏰁􏰂􏰂􏰃􏰄􏰁􏰊􏰃􏰒􏰄 􏰂􏰒􏰑􏰞􏰋􏰃􏰁􏰄􏰂􏰅 􏰁􏰑􏰒􏰄􏰖 􏰔􏰅􏰁􏰋􏰊􏰔 􏰂􏰁􏰈􏰅 􏰓􏰒􏰈􏰵􏰅􏰈􏰆 􏰃􏰄 􏰁 􏱋􏰅􏰈􏰑􏰁􏰄 􏰉􏰄􏰃􏰘􏰅􏰈􏰆􏰃􏰊􏰌 􏰔􏰒􏰆􏰞􏰃􏰊􏰁􏰋􏰚 Infection 37(3); 197-202. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19139807/

􏰱􏱀􏰅􏰆􏰞􏰃􏰊􏰅 􏰁􏰋􏰑􏰒􏰆􏰊 􏰁 􏰎􏰅􏰂􏰁􏰎􏰅 􏰒􏰗 􏰅􏰙􏰒􏰈􏰊􏰆􏰜 􏰊􏰔􏰅 􏰘􏰁􏰂􏰂􏰃􏰄􏰁􏰊􏰃􏰒􏰄 􏰂􏰒􏰘􏰅􏰈􏰁􏰖􏰅 􏰈􏰁􏰊􏰅􏰆 􏰈􏰅􏰖􏰃􏰆􏰊􏰅􏰈􏰅􏰎

􏰁􏰊 􏰒􏰉􏰈 􏰔􏰒􏰆􏰞􏰃􏰊􏰁􏰋 􏰆􏰊􏰅􏰁􏰎􏰃􏰋􏰌 􏰈􏰅􏰑􏰁􏰃􏰄 􏰉􏰄􏰆􏰁􏰊􏰃􏰆􏰗􏰁􏰂􏰊􏰒􏰈􏰌 􏰁􏰄􏰎 􏰘􏰅􏰈􏰌 􏰎􏰃􏰆􏰊􏰁􏰄􏰊 􏰏􏰌 􏰊􏰔􏰅 􏰑􏰃􏰄􏰃􏰑􏰉􏰑 􏰒􏰏􏰕􏰅􏰂􏰊􏰃􏰘􏰅 􏰒􏰗 􏱈􏰤􏱁 􏰎􏰅􏰍􏰄􏰅􏰎 􏰏􏰌 􏰊􏰔􏰅 􏱂􏰊􏰁􏰋􏰃􏰁􏰄 􏱄􏰃􏰄􏰃􏰆􏰊􏰈􏰌 􏰒􏰗 􏱊􏰅􏰁􏰋􏰊􏰔􏰚 􏱀􏰉􏰈􏰃􏰄􏰖 􏰊􏰔􏰅 􏰋􏰁􏰆􏰊 􏰃􏰄􏰿􏰉􏰅􏰄􏰡􏰁 􏰆􏰅􏰁􏰆􏰒􏰄 􏰮􏰦􏰫􏰪􏰧􏱌􏰪􏰨􏰯􏰜 􏰘􏰁􏰂􏰂􏰃􏰄􏰁􏰊􏰃􏰒􏰄 􏰂􏰒􏰘􏰅􏰈􏰁􏰖􏰅 􏰈􏰁􏰊􏰅􏰆 􏰏􏰌 􏰒􏰂􏰂􏰉􏰞􏰁􏰊􏰃􏰒􏰄 􏰊􏰌􏰞􏰅 􏰈􏰅􏰆􏰉􏰋􏰊􏰅􏰎 􏰧􏰫􏱁 􏰁􏰑􏰒􏰄􏰖 􏰞􏰔􏰌􏰆􏰃􏰂􏰃􏰁􏰄􏰆􏰜 􏰪􏰪􏱁 􏰁􏰑􏰒􏰄􏰖 􏰄􏰉􏰈􏰆􏰅􏰆 􏰁􏰄􏰎 􏰭􏱁 􏰁􏰑􏰒􏰄􏰖 􏰒􏰊􏰔􏰅􏰈 􏰂􏰋􏰃􏰄􏰃􏰂􏰁􏰋 􏰞􏰅􏰈􏰆􏰒􏰄􏰄􏰅􏰋􏰚􏰷

􏰐􏰋􏰃􏰂􏰃􏰄􏰒 􏰟􏰜 􏱂􏰉􏰎􏰃􏰂􏰃 􏰳􏰜 􏰅􏰊 􏰁􏰋􏰚 􏰮􏰦􏰫􏰪􏰤􏰯􏰚 􏱂􏰄􏰿􏰉􏰅􏰄􏰡􏰁 􏰘􏰁􏰂􏰂􏰃􏰄􏰁􏰊􏰃􏰒􏰄 􏰁􏰑􏰒􏰄􏰖 􏰔􏰅􏰁􏰋􏰊􏰔􏰂􏰁􏰈􏰅 􏰓􏰒􏰈􏰵􏰅􏰈􏰆 􏰃􏰄 􏱂􏰊􏰁􏰋􏰌􏰰 􏰊􏰔􏰅 􏰅􏰴􏰞􏰅􏰈􏰃􏰅􏰄􏰂􏰅 􏰒􏰗 􏰁 􏰋􏰁􏰈􏰖􏰅 􏰊􏰅􏰈􏰊􏰃􏰁􏰈􏰌 􏰁􏰂􏰉􏰊􏰅􏰩 care teaching hospital. Hum Vaccin Immunother 11(1): 95-100. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4514208/

VACCINES ARE DANGEROUS

The CDC Recommended Vaccine Schedule Is Experimental

􏰱􏰻􏰛􏰼􏰊􏰉􏰎􏰃􏰅􏰆 􏰎􏰅􏰆􏰃􏰖􏰄􏰅􏰎 􏰊􏰒 􏰅􏰴􏰁􏰑􏰃􏰄􏰅 􏰊􏰔􏰅 􏰋􏰒􏰄􏰖􏰩􏰊􏰅􏰈􏰑 􏰅􏰙􏰅􏰂􏰊􏰆 􏰒􏰗 􏰊􏰔􏰅 􏰂􏰉􏰑􏰉􏰋􏰁􏰊􏰃􏰘􏰅 􏰄􏰉􏰑􏰏􏰅􏰈 􏰒􏰗 􏰘􏰁􏰂􏰂􏰃􏰄􏰅􏰆 􏰒􏰈 􏰒􏰊􏰔􏰅􏰈 􏰁􏰆􏰞􏰅􏰂􏰊􏰆 􏰒􏰗 􏰊􏰔􏰅 􏰃􏰑􏰑􏰉􏰄􏰃􏰡􏰁􏰊􏰃􏰒􏰄 􏰆􏰂􏰔􏰅􏰎􏰉􏰋􏰅 􏰔􏰁􏰘􏰅 􏰄􏰒􏰊 􏰏􏰅􏰅􏰄 􏰂􏰒􏰄􏰎􏰉􏰂􏰊􏰅􏰎􏰚􏰷

􏰱􏰻􏰲􏰔􏰅 􏱂􏱍􏱄􏰼 􏰗􏰒􏰉􏰄􏰎 􏰁 􏰞􏰁􏰉􏰂􏰃􏰊􏰌 􏰒􏰗 􏰃􏰄􏰗􏰒􏰈􏰑􏰁􏰊􏰃􏰒􏰄􏰜 􏰆􏰂􏰃􏰅􏰄􏰊􏰃􏰍􏰂 􏰒􏰈 􏰒􏰊􏰔􏰅􏰈􏰓􏰃􏰆􏰅􏰜 􏰊􏰔􏰁􏰊 􏰁􏰎􏰎􏰈􏰅􏰆􏰆􏰅􏰎 􏰊􏰔􏰅 􏰈􏰃􏰆􏰵 􏰒􏰗 􏰁􏰎􏰘􏰅􏰈􏰆􏰅 􏰅􏰘􏰅􏰄􏰊􏰆 􏰃􏰄 􏰁􏰆􏰆􏰒􏰂􏰃􏰁􏰊􏰃􏰒􏰄 􏰓􏰃􏰊􏰔 􏰊􏰔􏰅 􏰂􏰒􏰑􏰞􏰋􏰅􏰊􏰅 􏰈􏰅􏰂􏰒􏰑􏰑􏰅􏰄􏰎􏰅􏰎 􏰃􏰑􏰑􏰉􏰄􏰃􏰡􏰁􏰊􏰃􏰒􏰄 􏰆􏰂􏰔􏰅􏰎􏰉􏰋􏰅􏰚􏰚􏰚􏰷

􏰲􏰔􏰅 􏱎􏰁􏰊􏰃􏰒􏰄􏰁􏰋 􏰐􏰂􏰁􏰎􏰅􏰑􏰌 􏰒􏰗 􏰛􏰂􏰃􏰅􏰄􏰂􏰅􏰆 􏰮􏰦􏰫􏰪􏰧􏰯􏰚 􏰲􏰔􏰅 􏰟􏰔􏰃􏰋􏰎􏰔􏰒􏰒􏰎 􏱂􏰑􏰑􏰉􏰄􏰃􏰡􏰁􏰊􏰃􏰒􏰄 􏰛􏰂􏰔􏰅􏰎􏰉􏰋􏰅 􏰁􏰄􏰎 􏰛􏰁􏰗􏰅􏰊􏰌􏰰 􏰛􏰊􏰁􏰵􏰅􏰔􏰒􏰋􏰎􏰅􏰈 􏰟􏰒􏰄􏰂􏰅􏰈􏰄􏰆􏰜 􏰛􏰂􏰃􏰅􏰄􏰊􏰃􏰍􏰂 Evidence, and Future Studies. Washington, DC: The National Academies Press. doi: 10.17226/13563.

VACCINES ARE DANGEROUS

All Vaccines Are Experimental

􏰀􏰁􏰂􏰂􏰃􏰄􏰅 􏰞􏰁􏰂􏰵􏰁􏰖􏰅 􏰃􏰄􏰆􏰅􏰈􏰊􏰆 􏰁􏰞􏰞􏰋􏰃􏰂􏰁􏰏􏰋􏰅 􏰊􏰒 􏰊􏰔􏰅 􏰟􏱀􏰟 􏰛􏰂􏰔􏰅􏰎􏰉􏰋􏰅􏰆 􏰒􏰗 􏰈􏰅􏰂􏰒􏰑􏰑􏰅􏰄􏰎􏰅􏰎 􏰘􏰁􏰂􏰂􏰃􏰄􏰅􏰆 􏰮􏰏􏰒􏰊􏰔 􏰗􏰒􏰈 􏰁􏰎􏰉􏰋􏰊􏰆 􏰁􏰄􏰎 􏰂􏰔􏰃􏰋􏰎􏰈􏰅􏰄􏰯 􏰅􏰘􏰃􏰎􏰅􏰄􏰂􏰅 􏰊􏰔􏰁􏰊 􏰅􏰁􏰂􏰔 􏰘􏰁􏰂􏰂􏰃􏰄􏰅 􏰔􏰁􏰆 􏰄􏰅􏰘􏰅􏰈 􏰏􏰅􏰅􏰄 􏰂􏰋􏰃􏰄􏰃􏰂􏰁􏰋􏰋􏰌 􏰅􏰘􏰁􏰋􏰉􏰁􏰊􏰅􏰎 􏰃􏰄 􏰔􏰉􏰑􏰁􏰄􏰆 􏰗􏰒􏰈 􏰃􏰊􏰆 􏰋􏰒􏰄􏰖􏰩􏰊􏰅􏰈􏰑 􏰞􏰒􏰊􏰅􏰄􏰊􏰃􏰁􏰋 􏰊􏰒 􏰂􏰁􏰉􏰆􏰅 􏰂􏰁􏰄􏰂􏰅􏰈􏰜 􏰃􏰑􏰞􏰁􏰃􏰈 􏰗􏰅􏰈􏰊􏰃􏰋􏰃􏰊􏰌􏰜 􏰁􏰄􏰎 􏰑􏰉􏰊􏰁􏰊􏰅 􏰖􏰅􏰄􏰅􏰆􏰚

FDA (2020). Vaccines Licensed for Use in the United States. Vaccines, Blood & Biologics. https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/vaccines/vaccines-licensed-use-united-states

CDC (2020). Immunization Schedules. https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/index.html

VACCINES ARE DANGEROUS

􏰀􏰁􏰂􏰂􏰃􏰄􏰅 􏰛􏰃􏰎􏰅 􏱉􏰙􏰅􏰂􏰊􏰆 􏰐􏰈􏰅 􏰟􏰒􏰑􏰑􏰒􏰄

􏰲􏰔􏰅 􏰑􏰒􏰆􏰊 􏰁􏰂􏰂􏰉􏰈􏰁􏰊􏰅 􏰁􏰄􏰎 􏰋􏰁􏰓􏰗􏰉􏰋 􏰓􏰁􏰌 􏰊􏰒 􏰎􏰅􏰆􏰂􏰈􏰃􏰏􏰅 􏰘􏰁􏰂􏰂􏰃􏰄􏰁􏰊􏰃􏰒􏰄 􏰃􏰆 􏰊􏰔􏰁􏰊 􏰃􏰊 􏰃􏰆 􏰁􏰄 􏰅􏰴􏰞􏰅􏰈􏰃􏰑􏰅􏰄􏰊􏰁􏰋 􏰞􏰈􏰒􏰂􏰅􏰎􏰉􏰈􏰅 􏰊􏰔􏰁􏰊 􏰔􏰁􏰆 􏰏􏰅􏰅􏰄 􏰗􏰁􏰋􏰆􏰅􏰋􏰌 􏰋􏰁􏰏􏰅􏰋􏰅􏰎 􏰁􏰆 􏰱􏰆􏰁􏰗􏰅 􏰁􏰄􏰎 􏰅􏰙􏰅􏰂􏰊􏰃􏰘􏰅􏰷􏰚 􏰀􏰁􏰂􏰂􏰃􏰄􏰅 􏰆􏰃􏰎􏰅 􏰅􏰙􏰅􏰂􏰊􏰆 􏰔􏰁􏰘􏰅 􏰏􏰅􏰅􏰄 􏰗􏰁􏰋􏰆􏰅􏰋􏰌 􏰋􏰁􏰏􏰅􏰋􏰅􏰎 􏰁􏰆 􏰱􏰈􏰁􏰈􏰅􏰷􏰚

􏰲􏰔􏰅 􏰟􏰒􏰉􏰄􏰂􏰃􏰋 􏰗􏰒􏰈 􏱂􏰄􏰊􏰅􏰈􏰄􏰁􏰊􏰃􏰒􏰄􏰁􏰋 􏱍􏰈􏰖􏰁􏰄􏰃􏰡􏰁􏰊􏰃􏰒􏰄􏰆 􏰒􏰗 􏱄􏰅􏰎􏰃􏰂􏰁􏰋 􏰛􏰂􏰃􏰅􏰄􏰂􏰅􏰆 􏰢􏰒􏰈􏰵􏰃􏰄􏰖 􏱋􏰈􏰒􏰉􏰞 􏱂􏱂􏱂 􏰆􏰅􏰊􏰆 􏰗􏰒􏰈􏰊􏰔 􏰊􏰔􏰅 􏰗􏰒􏰋􏰋􏰒􏰓􏰃􏰄􏰖 􏰎􏰅􏰍􏰄􏰃􏰊􏰃􏰒􏰄􏰆 􏰗􏰒􏰈 􏰎􏰈􏰉􏰖 􏰁􏰎􏰘􏰅􏰈􏰆􏰅 􏰅􏰘􏰅􏰄􏰊􏰆􏰰

| 􏰀􏰅􏰈􏰌 􏰂􏰒􏰑􏰑􏰒􏰄 􏱏 􏰪􏱌􏰪􏰫 􏰮􏱏 􏰪􏰫􏱁􏰯

| 􏰟􏰒􏰑􏰑􏰒􏰄 􏱏 􏰪􏱌􏰪􏰫􏰫 􏰁􏰄􏰎 􏱐 􏰪􏱌􏰪􏰫 􏰮􏱏 􏰪􏱁 􏰁􏰄􏰎 􏱐 􏰪􏰫􏱁􏰯

| 􏰝􏰄􏰂􏰒􏰑􏰑􏰒􏰄 􏱏 􏰪􏱌􏰪􏰫􏰫􏰫 􏰁􏰄􏰎 􏱐 􏰪􏱌􏰪􏰫􏰫 􏰮􏱏 􏰫􏰚􏰪􏱁 􏰁􏰄􏰎 􏱐 􏰪􏱁􏰯

| 􏰳􏰁􏰈􏰅 􏱏 􏰪􏱌􏰪􏰫􏰜􏰫􏰫􏰫 􏰁􏰄􏰎 􏱐 􏰪􏱌􏰪􏰫􏰫􏰫 􏰮􏱏 􏰫􏰚􏰫􏰪􏱁 􏰁􏰄􏰎 􏱐 􏰫􏰚􏰪􏱁􏰯

| 􏰀􏰅􏰈􏰌 􏰈􏰁􏰈􏰅 􏱐 􏰪􏱌􏰪􏰫􏰜􏰫􏰫􏰫 􏰮􏱐 􏰫􏰚􏰫􏰪􏱁􏰯

Council for International Organizations of Medical Sciences (1995). “Guidelines for Preparing Core Clinical-Safety Information on Drugs”. Report of CIOMS Working Group III. https://cioms.ch/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/WG3_Guidelines-for-Preparing-Core-Clinical-Safety-Information-on-Drugs.pdf

VACCINES ARE DANGEROUS

The Unvaccinated Control Group Is An Endangered Population

􏰲􏰔􏰅 􏰄􏰉􏰑􏰏􏰅􏰈 􏰒􏰗 􏰃􏰄􏰎􏰃􏰘􏰃􏰎􏰉􏰁􏰋􏰆 􏰓􏰔􏰒 􏰈􏰅􏰑􏰁􏰃􏰄 􏰅􏰄􏰊􏰃􏰈􏰅􏰋􏰌 􏰉􏰄􏰘􏰁􏰂􏰂􏰃􏰄􏰁􏰊􏰅􏰎 􏰃􏰄 􏰐􏰑􏰅􏰈􏰃􏰂􏰁 􏰃􏰆

􏰆􏰑􏰁􏰋􏰋􏰜 􏰅􏰆􏰊􏰃􏰑􏰁􏰊􏰅􏰎 􏰁􏰊 􏰁􏰞􏰞􏰈􏰒􏰴􏰃􏰑􏰁􏰊􏰅􏰋􏰌 􏰪􏱁 􏰒􏰈 􏰋􏰅􏰆􏰆 􏰒􏰗 􏰊􏰔􏰅 􏰐􏰑􏰅􏰈􏰃􏰂􏰁􏰄 􏰞􏰒􏰞􏰉􏰋􏰁􏰊􏰃􏰒􏰄􏰚

Gowda C, Dempsey A (2013). The rise (and fall?) of parental vaccine hesitancy. Hum Vaccin Immunother 9(8): 1755–1762. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3906278/

VACCINES ARE DANGEROUS

The International Pharmaceutical Industry Is Corrupt and Untrustworthy

􏰲􏰔􏰅 􏰃􏰄􏰊􏰅􏰈􏰄􏰁􏰊􏰃􏰒􏰄􏰁􏰋 􏰞􏰔􏰁􏰈􏰑􏰁􏰂􏰅􏰉􏰊􏰃􏰂􏰁􏰋 􏰃􏰄􏰎􏰉􏰆􏰊􏰈􏰌 􏰊􏰔􏰁􏰊 􏰞􏰈􏰒􏰎􏰉􏰂􏰅􏰆 􏰘􏰁􏰂􏰂􏰃􏰄􏰅􏰆 􏰔􏰁􏰆 􏰁 􏰋􏰒􏰄􏰖􏰩􏰔􏰃􏰆􏰊􏰒􏰈􏰌 􏰒􏰗 􏰆􏰂􏰃􏰅􏰄􏰊􏰃􏰍􏰂 􏰂􏰒􏰈􏰈􏰉􏰞􏰊􏰃􏰒􏰄 􏰁􏰄􏰎 􏰂􏰒􏰄􏰿􏰃􏰂􏰊􏰆 􏰒􏰗 􏰃􏰄􏰊􏰅􏰈􏰅􏰆􏰊􏰚 􏱂􏰊 􏰃􏰆 􏰁 􏰊􏰈􏰃􏰋􏰋􏰃􏰒􏰄 􏰎􏰒􏰋􏰋􏰁􏰈 􏰃􏰄􏰎􏰉􏰆􏰊􏰈􏰌 􏰊􏰔􏰁􏰊 􏰉􏰆􏰅􏰆 􏰁􏰏􏰒􏰈􏰊􏰅􏰎 􏰏􏰁􏰏􏰃􏰅􏰆 􏰊􏰒 􏰑􏰁􏰄􏰉􏰗􏰁􏰂􏰊􏰉􏰈􏰅 􏰂􏰅􏰈􏰊􏰁􏰃􏰄 􏰘􏰁􏰂􏰂􏰃􏰄􏰅􏰆􏰜 􏰁􏰎􏰎􏰆 􏰵􏰄􏰒􏰓􏰄 􏰄􏰅􏰉􏰈􏰒􏰊􏰒􏰴􏰃􏰄􏰆

􏰆􏰉􏰂􏰔 􏰁􏰆 􏰁􏰋􏰉􏰑􏰃􏰄􏰉􏰑 􏰁􏰄􏰎 􏰑􏰅􏰈􏰂􏰉􏰈􏰌 􏰊􏰒 􏰘􏰁􏰂􏰂􏰃􏰄􏰅􏰆􏰜 􏰆􏰞􏰅􏰂􏰃􏰍􏰂􏰁􏰋􏰋􏰌 􏰅􏰄􏰖􏰃􏰄􏰅􏰅􏰈􏰆 􏰄􏰅􏰓􏰅􏰈 􏰘􏰁􏰂􏰂􏰃􏰄􏰅􏰆

􏰊􏰒 􏰑􏰁􏰄􏰃􏰞􏰉􏰋􏰁􏰊􏰅 􏰔􏰉􏰑􏰁􏰄 􏱀􏱎􏰐􏰜 􏰁􏰄􏰎 􏰊􏰔􏰅􏰄 􏰆􏰉􏰑􏰑􏰁􏰈􏰃􏰋􏰌 􏰋􏰁􏰏􏰅􏰋􏰆 􏰅􏰘􏰅􏰈􏰌 􏰆􏰃􏰄􏰖􏰋􏰅 􏰒􏰄􏰅 􏰒􏰗 􏰊􏰔􏰅􏰃􏰈 􏰍􏰄􏰃􏰆􏰔􏰅􏰎 􏰞􏰈􏰒􏰎􏰉􏰂􏰊􏰆 􏰱􏰆􏰁􏰗􏰅􏰷􏰜 􏰓􏰃􏰊􏰔􏰒􏰉􏰊 􏰁􏰄􏰌 􏰑􏰁􏰊􏰔􏰅􏰑􏰁􏰊􏰃􏰂􏰁􏰋 􏰞􏰈􏰒􏰒􏰗 􏰊􏰔􏰁􏰊 􏰓􏰒􏰉􏰋􏰎 􏰂􏰒􏰑􏰞􏰋􏰌 􏰓􏰃􏰊􏰔 􏰊􏰔􏰅 􏰆􏰂􏰃􏰅􏰄􏰊􏰃􏰍􏰂 􏰑􏰅􏰊􏰔􏰒􏰎􏰚

FDA (2020). Vaccines Licensed For Use In the United States. https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/

NY Times (March 15, 2015). Protection Without a Vaccine. https://www.nytimes.com/2015/03/10/health/protection-without-a-vaccine.html

Matheson vs. Schmitt: Deposition of Stanley A. Plotkin, M.D. Case #2015-831539-DM, January 11, 2018. County of Oakland Circuit Court, Family Division, Michigan.

Rashmirekha P, et al (2018). Nanoparticle Vaccines Against Infectious Diseases. Front Immunol 9: 2224. PMCID: PMC6180194 PMID: 30337923. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6180194/

The International Pharmaceutical Industry Is Corrupt and Untrustworthy (cont'd)

"For a pharmaceutical company, delaying or minimizing knowledge of a side effect of a medication has cash value. Similarly, not publishing negative studies may shift the balance of subsequent meta-analysis."

Fava GA (2009). Preserving intellectual freedom in clinical medicine. Psychother Psychosom 78: 1-5.

"Journals have devolved into information laundering operations for the pharmaceutical industry."

Smith R (2005). Medical journals are an extension of the marketing arm of pharmaceutical companies. PLoS Med 2(5): e138.

Drug companies donated millions to California lawmakers before a mandatory vaccine debate in order to promote mandatory vaccination.

Matej M (August 9, 2019). Global vaccine market revenues 2014-2020. Statista.

"The global vaccine market is showing some escalating growth and it is expected that it will reach total revenues of nearly 60 billion U.S. dollars by 2020. That would be almost double the size the market had back in 2014. Driver of the growth is the increase of various infectious diseases like influenza, swine flu, hepatitis, tuberculosis, diphtheria, Ebola, and meningococcal and pneumococcal diseases. At this moment, Pfizer's Prevnar 13 is the world's leading vaccine product, generating around 5.8 billion U.S. dollars of revenue. The United States are the world's largest national market for vaccines."

Matej M (August 9, 2019). Global vaccine market revenues 2014-2020. Statista.

VACCINES ARE DANGEROUS

Medical Error is the 3rd

Leading Cause of Death

in the United States

Johns Hopkins University (May 3, 2016). Study Suggests Medical Errors Now Third Leading Cause of Death in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins Medicine Press Release. https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/news/media/releases/study_suggests_medical_ errors_now_third_leading_cause_of_death_in_the_us

VACCINES ARE DANGEROUS

These People Are Sick

􏰱􏰛􏰂􏰃􏰅􏰄􏰊􏰃􏰆􏰊􏰆 􏰔􏰁􏰘􏰅 􏰊􏰒􏰋􏰎 􏰟􏰒􏰄􏰖􏰈􏰅􏰆􏰆 􏰁􏰖􏰁􏰃􏰄 􏰁􏰄􏰎 􏰁􏰖􏰁􏰃􏰄 􏰊􏰔􏰁􏰊 􏰗􏰅􏰊􏰁􏰋 􏰊􏰃􏰆􏰆􏰉􏰅 􏰃􏰆 􏰊􏰔􏰅 􏰖􏰒􏰋􏰎 􏰆􏰊􏰁􏰄􏰎􏰁􏰈􏰎 􏰗􏰒􏰈 􏰘􏰁􏰂􏰂􏰃􏰄􏰅 􏰈􏰅􏰆􏰅􏰁􏰈􏰂􏰔􏰚􏰷

􏱍􏱑􏰂􏰅 􏰒􏰗 􏰟􏰒􏰄􏰖􏰈􏰅􏰆􏰆􏰑􏰁􏰄 􏱇􏰅􏰈􏰈􏰌 􏱎􏰁􏰎􏰋􏰅􏰈 􏰮􏱄􏰁􏰈􏰂􏰔 􏰪􏰭􏰜 􏰦􏰫􏰦􏰫􏰯􏰚 􏰳􏰅􏰞􏰚 􏱎􏰁􏰎􏰋􏰅􏰈 􏰛􏰊􏰁􏰊􏰅􏰑􏰅􏰄􏰊 􏰟􏰒􏰄􏰎􏰅􏰑􏰄􏰃􏰄􏰖 􏰲􏰈􏰉􏰑􏰞 􏰐􏰎􏰑􏰃􏰄􏰃􏰆􏰊􏰈􏰁􏰊􏰃􏰒􏰄 􏰗􏰒􏰈 Refusing to Lift Fetal Tissue Ban for COVID-19 Vaccine Research. Press Release. https://nadler.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=394222 (accessed June 21, 2020).

