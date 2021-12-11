THIS POST HAS BEEN CENSORED BY GOOGLE AS YOU CAN PLAINLY SEE

Case 2:20-cv-02470-WBS-JDP Document 15 Filed 12/29/20 Page 49 of 82
VACCINES ARE DANGEROUS
Unavoidably Unsafe
“unavoidably unsafe”
“unsafe” is “dangerous”
Merriam Webster Dictionary (2020). https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/unsafe (“Synonyms for unsafe: dangerous, grave,
grievous, hazardous, jeopardizing, menacing, parlous, perilous, risky, serious, threatening, unhealthy, venturesome”).
“Dangerous
Merriam Webster Dictionary (2020). https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/dangerous
Vaccines Contain Neurotoxins
FDA (2018). Common Ingredients in U.S. Licensed Vaccines. https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/safety-availability-biologics/common-ingredients-us-licensed-vaccines
ATSDR (2011). Substances A-Z. Toxic substances portal. https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/substances/indexAZ.asp
All Vaccines Are Experimental
- | Fake placebos
- | Fake controls
- | Short-term testing
- | Long-term passive surveillance FDA (2018). Common Ingredients in U.S. Licensed Vaccines. https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/safety-availability-biologics/common-ingredients-us-licensed-vaccinesATSDR (2011). Substances A-Z. Toxic substances portal. https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/substances/indexAZ.asp FDA (2020). Vaccines Licensed For Use In the United States. https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/CDC (2017). Chapter 21: Surveillance for Adverse Events Following Immunization Using the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. CDC: Manual for the Surveillance of Vaccine-Preventable Diseases. https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/surv-manual/chpt21-surv-adverse-events.htmlLazarus, R., et al. (2007). Grant Final Report: Electronic Support for Public Health–Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (ESP:VAERS). The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. https://healthit.ahrq.gov/sites/default/les/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-nal-report-2011.pdfFDA (2006). Guidance Document: Adverse Reactions Section of Labeling for Human Prescription Drug and Biological Products — Content and Format. https://www.fda.gov/media/72139/download
Educated Parents Are Less Likely To Vaccinate
Ogilvie G, Anderson M, et al. (2010). A population-based evaluation of a publicly funded, school-based HPV vaccine program in British Columbia, Canada: parental factors associated with HPV vaccine receipt. PLoS Med 7(5): e1000270. https://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.1000270
Rosenthal SL, Rupp R, et al. (2008). Uptake of HPV vaccine: demographics, sexual history and values, parenting style, and vaccine attitudes. J Adolesc Health 43(3): 239-45. https://www.jahonline.org/article/S1054-139X(08)00264-4/fulltext
children aged 19 to 35 months. Am J Public Health 97(2): 259-66. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1781415/
Doctors and Healthcare Workers Rejecting Vaccination
Infection 37(3); 197-202. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19139807/
care teaching hospital. Hum Vaccin Immunother 11(1): 95-100. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4514208/
The CDC Recommended Vaccine Schedule Is Experimental
Evidence, and Future Studies. Washington, DC: The National Academies Press. doi: 10.17226/13563.
All Vaccines Are Experimental
FDA (2020). Vaccines Licensed for Use in the United States. Vaccines, Blood & Biologics. https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/vaccines/vaccines-licensed-use-united-states
CDC (2020). Immunization Schedules. https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/index.html
Council for International Organizations of Medical Sciences (1995). “Guidelines for Preparing Core Clinical-Safety Information on Drugs”. Report of CIOMS Working Group III. https://cioms.ch/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/WG3_Guidelines-for-Preparing-Core-Clinical-Safety-Information-on-Drugs.pdf
The Unvaccinated Control Group Is An Endangered Population
Gowda C, Dempsey A (2013). The rise (and fall?) of parental vaccine hesitancy. Hum Vaccin Immunother 9(8): 1755–1762. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3906278/
The International Pharmaceutical Industry Is Corrupt and Untrustworthy
FDA (2020). Vaccines Licensed For Use In the United States. https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/
NY Times (March 15, 2015). Protection Without a Vaccine. https://www.nytimes.com/2015/03/10/health/protection-without-a-vaccine.html
Matheson vs. Schmitt: Deposition of Stanley A. Plotkin, M.D. Case #2015-831539-DM, January 11, 2018. County of Oakland Circuit Court, Family Division, Michigan.
Rashmirekha P, et al (2018). Nanoparticle Vaccines Against Infectious Diseases. Front Immunol 9: 2224. PMCID: PMC6180194 PMID: 30337923. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6180194/
|The International Pharmaceutical Industry Is Corrupt and Untrustworthy Fava GA (2009). Preserving intellectual freedom in clinical medicine. Psychother Psychosom 78: 1-5. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18852496/ Smith R (2005). Medical journals are an extension of the marketing arm of pharmaceutical companies. PLoS Med 2(5): e138. https://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.0020138 Matej M (August 9, 2019). Global vaccine market revenues 2014-2020. Statista. Matej M (August 9, 2019). Global vaccine market revenues 2014-2020. Statista. https://www.statista.com/statistics/265102/revenues-in-the-global-vaccine-market/ 11 Exhibit 474
Medical Error is the 3rd
Leading Cause of Death
in the United States
Johns Hopkins University (May 3, 2016). Study Suggests Medical Errors Now Third Leading Cause of Death in the U.S.
Johns Hopkins Medicine Press Release. https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/news/media/releases/study_suggests_medical_ errors_now_third_leading_cause_of_death_in_the_us
These People Are Sick
Refusing to Lift Fetal Tissue Ban for COVID-19 Vaccine Research. Press Release. https://nadler.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=394222 (accessed June 21, 2020).
