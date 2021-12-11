Joe Biden IS EITHER DUMB OR STUPID OR CRAZY

Joe Biden just got hit again by an order from a federal judge and this time it could mean the end of his tyrannical orders

December 9, 2021

It’s almost as if Joe Biden won’t take no for an answer.

Despite repeated blows from the courts, he continues to try and rule like a dictator.

But Joe Biden got hit again by an order from a federal judge and this time it could mean the end of his tyrannical orders.

Joe Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandates continue to run up against roadblocks in federal court.

It’s not that surprising that forcing private companies to mandate vaccinations for their employees isn’t passing the smell test with most judges, but Biden continues to try.

Back on November 29, a U.S. District Judge in Missouri issued a temporary injunction on enforcement of the mandate while the larger question of the mandate’s legality was litigated.

U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty of Louisiana expanded that injunction the following day.

The pair of decisions objected to enforcement through the federal Centers for Medicare and Medical Services (CMS).

CMS sought to require more than 10.3 million of its affiliated healthcare workers across the country to receive two doses of COVID-19 over the course of two months.

And just the other day, Biden got hit with an even more devastating blow – the final nail in the vaccine coffin.

A federal judge in Georgia has issued a nationwide stay on Biden’s vaccine mandate.

The ruling was seen as a massive victory for the Republican effort to stop these tyrannical requirements.

"Abuse of power by the Biden administration has been stopped cold again," Republican South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson told reporters Tuesday.

Wilson joined the lawsuit against Biden’s mandate along with Georgia, Alabama, Indiana, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia, according to Reuters.

U.S. District Judge Stan Baker, joined two other federal court decisions, by blocking Biden’s mandate from taking effect.

Baker’s decision was the final piece of Biden’s mandate, which related to federal contractors.

Biden has now been shut down on every mandate he has attempted to implement.

It was evident from day one that these mandates would never get through courts, but Biden tried anyway.

Now it’s just a matter of waiting to see what he tries next to get around these rulings.

Stay tuned to Right News Wire for any updates to this ongoing story.

Previous articleFormer House Speaker Newt Gingrich is calling on Congress to do one thing Biden will hateNext articleThis pro-Trump GOP candidate just infuriated Joe Biden with one simple comparison

