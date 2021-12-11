JOIN ME SPIRITUALLY EVERY DAY AT 4:00 PM CENTRAL STANDARD TIME AS I PRAY IN MY CHAPEL THE EXORCISM PRAYER COMPOSED BY POPE LEO XIII THE PRAYER TO BE PRAYED BY BISHOPS FOR THE PROTECTION OF THE CHURCH IN THE VATICAN FROM THE INFLUENCE OF SATAN.

Posted on December 11, 2021 by abyssum

HERE IS CLIP OF A MOTION PICTURE OF POPE LEO XIII, THE EARLIEST KNOWN MOVIE OF A POPE OF THE CHURCH

Earliest-Born Person (born in 1810) Ever Captured on Film. Pope Leo XIII. in 1896 . www.youtube.com/watch?v=3IVQ-1t92hA Pope Leo XIII

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s