GLORY BE TO THE FATHER AND TO THE SON AND TO THE Holy Spirit AND LOVE TO THE BLESSED Virgin Mary

Dear Bishop Gracida, I pray you are well. I wanted to wish you a very blessed Gaudete Sunday, as well as the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe! I just read this and thought you’d appreciate, and perhaps like to share:

The stars are positioned exactly as they would have appeared on the morning of December 12th, 1531—when the miraculous image appeared on the tilma of Juan Diego.

And there’s something else. The stars are actually a mirror image of what they would have looked like from an earthly perspective. They are arranged from the perspective of someone looking down upon them—from God’sperspective, as though the Divine Artist had placed them according to His own celestial gaze.

And it’s not only the visible stars that are significant. While no stars appear around Our Lady’s head, if we overlay a (reversed) star map on the image, we find that the Corona Borealis—the Northern Crown—lays perfectly upon her brow. As the book of Revelation says: “…a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet, and on her head a crown of twelve stars.”

In fact, over Our Lady’s breast is the constellation Virgo—the Virgin. And Leo the Lion is over her womb, where she carries He Whom Scripture names the Lion of Judah.

Truly, only God could have created something so beautiful, so rich in meaning, so perfect in its construction, so theologically profound in its every detail!

Continued Advent Blessings,

David