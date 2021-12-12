I ALWAYS SUSPECTED THAT THE PEOPLE AT CNN WERE NOT NORMAL BUT I NEVER THOUGHT IT WOULD REACH THIS LEVEL

CNN Cuomo Producer Arrested, Accused Of Raping Children As Young As 9 Pictured in the Arms of Chris Cuomo with a Pope Francis Doll

11 December 2021

Article by Leo Zagami

Something strange is going on at pedo-center CNN that now connects Chris Cuomo, the Pope, and John Griffin, a senior producer from CNN who worked with now-disgraced ex-anchor Chris Cuomo.

John Griffin has just been arrested by the FBI and charged with enticing minors as young as 9-years-old to engage in unlawful sexual activity. Between April and July of 2020, Griffin – who worked on the CNN show New Day, that was conducted by Cuomo, allegedly used online messaging applications to communicate with the purported parents of minor daughters, according to a Vermont grand jury indictment, to instruct them on how to prepare their children to have sex with him.

But there is something even more deranged about this story. John Griffin , who worked ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with Chris Cuomo, appeared once in the arms of Cuomo in a very weird photo posted on Twitter on the 26th of September 2015, where he is holding a replica doll of pedo-ring leader Pope Francis.

The pic in question is also described in a very heretical way, to say the least, with the phrase:

The 44-year-old CNN producer from Stamford CT used Google Hangouts and Kik to convince the mothers that a “woman is a woman regardless of her age,” and that “women should be sexually subservient and inferior to men,” according to a Friday indictment that explains amongst other things that:

“From April to July of 2020, Griffin utilized the messaging applications Kik and Google Hangouts to communicate with people purporting to be parents of minor daughters, conveying to them, among other ideas, that a “woman is a woman regardless of her age,” and that women should be sexually subservient and inferior to men. On these communication platforms, Griffin sought to persuade parents to allow him to train their daughters to be sexually submissive. In June of 2020, Griffin advised a mother of 9- and 13-year-old daughters that the mother’s responsibility was to see that her older daughter was “trained properly.” Griffin later transferred over $3,000 to the mother for plane tickets so the mother and her 9-year-old daughter could fly from Nevada to Boston’s Logan airport. The mother and child flew to Boston in July of 2020, where Griffin picked them up in his Tesla and drove them to his Ludlow house. At the house, the daughter was directed to engage in and did engage in, unlawful sexual activity.

The indictment also includes specific allegations that Griffin attempted to entice two other children over the internet to engage in sexual activity. In April of 2020, Griffin proposed to engage in a “virtual training session” over a video chat that would include him instructing the mother and her 14-year-old daughter to remove their clothing and touch each other at his direction. In June of 2020, Griffin proposed to a purported mother of a 16-year-old daughter that she take a “little mother-daughter trip” to Griffin’s Ludlow ski house for sexual training involving the child.” [1]

The fact the arrest comes after Chris Cuomo was fired from CNN looks like possible revenge from the now-disgraced anchor, but it also shows us the perverted minds at work behind the scene at CNN, who have a very different approach to the so-called “Holy Father.”

[1] https://www.justice.gov/usao-vt/pr/connecticut-man-indicted-attempting-induce-minors-engage-unlawful-sexual-activity-ludlow

