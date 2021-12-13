Gavin Newsom PROMISES TO GOOSE ANYONE WHO SEEKS TO MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTE OR SELL AN ASSAULT WEAPON IN IMITATION OF TEXAS’ GANDER BAN ON ABORTIONS

Posted on December 13, 2021 by abyssum

On Texas Heartbeat Act, Copycat Laws, and Geese and Ganders

By ED WHELAN

December 13, 2021 1:47 PM

In response to the Supreme Court’s ruling in Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson, California governor Gavin Newsom has promised (or, if you prefer, threatened) to develop legislation that would copycat the Texas Heartbeat Act’s private-enforcement scheme and apply it “against anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts in the State of California.”

Well, what’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander. More broadly, as I’ve been saying with regard to the Texas Heartbeat Act, if the unavailability of pre-enforcement review of a state law is a problem, any remedy should come from Congress, not from the Court’s torturing or abandoning longstanding principles limiting federal jurisdiction.

One ideologically neutral approach that Congress could take would be to enact a law that would provide that insofar as any state law purports to confer enforcement power on private citizens that would violate existing rights recognized by the Supreme Court, the operation of such law is to such extent preempted. The law could also provide an award of attorney’s fees to anyone who successfully invoked it.

Another possible law that someone has suggested to me would authorize a defendant in a private-enforcement action to file a certiorari petition with the Supreme Court at the very outset of a lawsuit. That would enable the Court to decide whether the application of the state law in that particular case violates its precedents (in which case it could summarily rule that the complaint can’t proceed) or whether the question is an open one that warrants its attention in order to eliminate the chill from private litigation in state court. (It would also be accompanied by an award of attorney’s fees to the successful party.)

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s