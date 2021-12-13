WHAT IS THE COMMON DENOMINATOR BETWEEN SEX SCANDAL PRONE CNN AND SEX OBSESSED Jorge Bergolio

SEARCH

Francis & Biden Loving Sex Scandal CNN: “Do Pedophiles deserve Sympathy?”

December 13, 2021

It is hilarious that the Joe Biden loving Fox News anchor Chris Wallace is joining the Biden loving CNN which cried for joy at the Biden Steal (See: Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]). The Biden Steal denying hapless Wallace had perfect timing in joining CNN just as another sex scandal hit that network.

It appears that Wallace left Fox News because it won’t join in being 100 percent in Deep State lockstep with the official “narrative on Jan. 6” as is the leftist CNN according to The Epoch Times:

Chris Wallace and CNN confirmed he’s joining the network despite recent controversies surrounding former anchor Chris Cuomo and the recent arrest of a CNN producer on alleged sex crimes…

… During his past several years at Fox News, Wallace was criticized by Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, for showing an alleged bias against conservatives. Wallace also recently objected to Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s “Patriot Purge,” a documentary that offers an alternative to the dominant narrative on Jan. 6 Capitol breach.[https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/chris-wallace-announces-hes-joining-cnn-despite-network-controversies_4152665.html?utm_source=Morningbrief&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-12-13&mktids=eaf9818e3ea49c2add9f814ef5b738fa&est=qfCgA409%2B6kfyYz9pOAAIHz2C%2B0qd7Djk%2Fh2wPcjlutoqaNhfxV3xcN2ur18]

Some are starting to call Wallace’s new network the “pedo” network” because “CNN producer, John Griffin, was arrested on charges that he allegedly coerced parents to allow their minor daughters to engage in sexual activity in his Vermont home” according the above Epoch Times article.

But, others thought it was was a “pedo” network way back when CNN actually appeared to show “sympathy” for pedophiles in the 2012 post “Do Pedophiles deserve Sympathy?”:

Sexual preference for children doesn’t have to result in actual sexual behaviors toward children.

Cases of child molestation that involve long strings of victims over the course of years illustrate what can happen when someone gives in to, or outright indulges, his sexual interests, regardless of its potential damage on others. It is those cases that dominate headlines and provoke revulsion toward pedophiles.

But they are rare. An untold number of cases merit sympathy.[https://www.cnn.com/2012/06/21/opinion/cantor-pedophila-sandusky/index.html]

The Patriot Win website speculates that the arrest and outing of the alleged pedophile within sex scandal CNN may be infighting within the Deep State:

So Chris Cuomo suddenly gets fired…. and his long time Executive Producer gets arrested THE NEXT DAY on a pedophile warrant?

Sounds like maybe he went Rouge an was a liability to the Deep State…. so they called in a favor?

Was he the one that leaked the text messages? [https://patriots.win/p/140cWp5Osq/this-cnn-producer-john-griffin-p/c/]

CNN is not just a Biden loving network, but also a Francis loving network as the following hyperbole shows:

Leo Zagami, the Italian author of a book on Francis called “l’Ultima Papa?,” points to a strange “perverted minds” Francis loving factor that involves a “papal” doll in the CNN sex scandal speculating that “the arrest comes after Chris Cuomo was fired from CNN look[ing] like possible revenge from the now-disgraced anchor, but it also shows us the perverted minds at work behind the scene at CNN, who have a very different approach to the so-called “Holy Father [Francis].”:

Something strange is going on at pedo-center CNN that now connects Chris Cuomo, the Pope, and John Griffin, a senior producer from CNN who worked with now-disgraced ex-anchor Chris Cuomo…

… The pic in question is also described in a very heretical way, to say the least, with the phrase:

@ChrisCuomo says he can get me blessed by #PopeFrancis thanks to my “giant baby head.” Let’s try it, shall we??

.@ChrisCuomo says he can get me blessed by #PopeFrancis thanks to my “giant baby head.” Let’s try it, shall we?? pic.twitter.com/2Eed5dlySF— John Griffin (@JGriffNYC) September 26, 2015

The 44-year-old CNN producer from Stamford CT used Google Hangouts and Kik to convince the mothers that a “woman is a woman regardless of her age”

[…]

The fact the arrest comes after Chris Cuomo was fired from CNN looks like possible revenge from the now-disgraced anchor, but it also shows us the perverted minds at work behind the scene at CNN, who have a very different approach to the so-called “Holy Father [Francis].”

[1] https://www.justice.gov/usao-vt/pr/connecticut-man-indicted-attempting-induce-minors-engage-unlawful-sexual-activity-ludlow [https://leozagami.com/author/adm-zagami/]

