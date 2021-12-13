IS ANYONE KEEPING COUNT? THERE ARE A LOT OF PEOPLE DYING AFTER RECEIVING THE CORONA VIRUS VACCINE

FW: If the Vaccine Is So Great, Why Are So Many People Dropping Dead?|

If the Vaccine Is So Great, Why Are So Many People Dropping Dead?|

Posted: Dec 12, 2021 12:01 AM

Source: AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

The COVID-19 vaccines appear to be causing a global health disaster. There are so many warnings from all around the world. I’ll list just a few in this column. But the U.S. media remains silent. They’re as quiet as a church mouse. Why?

Japan’s Ministry of Health just announced that “the Moderna and Pfizer Covid vaccines could cause heart-related side effects in younger males.” Health experts in Japan have witnessed skyrocketing rates of myocarditis and pericarditis in young men and teenagers. And they’ve seen the same nonstop heart issues with middle-aged and older individuals.

All over America, and all over the world, cardiac arrest, heart inflammation and heart attack deaths are exploding. Young athletes are dropping right on the field; star soccer players in Europe are dropping dead in the middle of games; referees, coaches and even fans in the stands are having cardiac emergencies. It’s something no one has ever seen before. It’s an epidemic.

What do all these victims have in common? They’ve all been vaccinated.

In America, the media is filled with reports of hospital emergency rooms and intensive care units overwhelmed with seriously ill patients. From coast to coast, there are so many sick people lined up that there aren’t enough beds or nurses. Sick patients are lying on gurneys along the hallways. Doctors and medical experts call it a “mystery” why so many Americans are sick. They can’t understand what’s happening.

But I can solve the mystery. I believe that these are COVID-19 vaccine-related injuries overwhelming ERs and ICUs. The very illnesses that are most prevalent in this mysterious health emergency — heart attack deaths, cardiac arrest, strokes, blood clots, multiple organ failure — are all the same COVID-19 vaccine side effects listed in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

What a coincidence.

But it’s not just in the USA. It’s happening everywhere. In the U.K., the Evening Standard newspaper reports up to 300,000 British citizens are facing sudden heart related illness and cardiac arrest.

U.K. medical experts are blaming PPSD — “post-pandemic stress disorder.” Three hundred thousand Brits aren’t dying and crippled from the vaccine. Of course not. They’re all nuts. It’s all in their heads.

These brainwashed Kool-Aid drinkers can’t see what’s right in front of their faces. Or perhaps doctors, scientists and researchers are too afraid of losing their medical licenses, or losing multimillion-dollar government grants, to speak up.

In the case of the media, it’s all about greed. Big Pharma buys a large proportion of the ads on every TV news network in America. Offend Big Pharma with stories of vaccine deaths and injuries, and the media could lose billions of dollars in revenue. Half the newsroom could be fired.

Not to mention stock prices would collapse in these media companies. There go the retirement accounts of Lester Holt, Don Lemon, Sean Hannity and Rachel Maddow. So, the truth is hard to come by.

What’s the truth? All anyone with a shred of credibility, morality and decency have to look at are a few key factors.

First, the Food and Drug Administration has reportedly requested 75 years to fully release the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine data. If I told you to “Trust me, I’m selling the world’s best health tonic, but I can’t disclose any of the test results or ingredients for 75 years, until everyone asking is dead,” would you trust me? Would you buy what I was selling? Would you inject it into your body?

Second, a federal judge demanded some of that data be released immediately by Pfizer. Just in the first few pages, detailing results from just the first few weeks of vaccines, Pfizer admits in their own data that their vaccine was linked to fatal outcomes for 1,223 Americans and produced 42,086 reports of adverse effects. Among the most prominent adverse effects were heart attacks and heart problems.

Third, the VAERS system is reporting a number of adverse effects possibly linked to the vaccines — including tens of thousands of hospitalizations, crippling injuries and permanent disabilities. That’s just in America. The EU numbers are even higher.

Now let me let you in on a terrible secret. My insider health care sources are reporting so many victims are filing reports with VAERS that the system is hopelessly overwhelmed and backed up. There may be 20,000 or 40,000 or 60,000 more deaths waiting to be processed into the VAERS system. They tell me the numbers are staggering.

Now you know why hospital ERs and ICUs are overwhelmed with people who are seriously ill.

So, my question is, shouldn’t someone be investigating this escalating health disaster? Shouldn’t someone in the media be reporting on this unimaginable tragedy? Should politicians be protecting us?

One thing I know: Something very bad and very evil is happening.

Wayne Allyn Root is known as “the Conservative Warrior.” Wayne’s new No. 1 bestselling book is out, “The Great Patriot Protest & Boycott Book.” Wayne is host of the nationally syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network, daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST and the “WAR RAW” podcast.