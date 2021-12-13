WOW! AND I THOUGHT THAT THE WORSE THING IN PAROCHIAL SCHOOL WHEN I WAS A STUDENT WAS WHEN SISTER WOULD WACK YOU ON THE HAND WITH A RULER FOR CAUSING A DISTURBANCE IN THE CLASSROOM

Improve Your FeedVisit your feedFollow 5 more SpacesUpvote 5 more good pieces of contentAsk a questionAdd 3 credentials about where you live, work or studyAnswer a questionRecentCreate SpaceHistoryEmbarrassmentAwkward SituationsParenting and Raising TeenagersAdulthoodSee moreSpaces to followBreaking the Trauma BondSupport space for those wanting to break free from a narcissist and trauma bondsThe Chemistry SpaceTo make some chemistry on QuoraWriting FictionAnything that pertains to writing fiction.Discover SpacesAboutCareersTermsPrivacyAcceptable UseBusinessesPressYour Ad ChoicesDark Mode for Quora has arrivedRead with ease at night and give your eyes a break.Go to settingsNot nowFrom your DigestGreggory LewisFormer Correctional Officer at Illinois Department of Corrections (1996–2015)Updated Jun 4What is one thing your kid came home and told you one day that made you want to go to school the next day and go off on the principals and teachers?

I told my son it was time to take his bath and get ready for bed. Ten or fifteen minutes later I told him again……..and five minutes later for the 'final' time. He went to the bathroom for a few minutes, then came to me and said he didn't want to take a bath. Why? I asked. "It will hurt." To shorten this reply, he had bruises on the back of both legs and his butt cheeks! He said his substitute teacher allowed each of his classmates to give him birthday swats. [8′th birthday] WHAT!!! I was pissed more than you can believe. We went to mediation, then court. The sub. teacher and asst. principal were fired and the principal was put 'on notice.' I remained without an arrest record, but it was very hard. **Update**. WOW over 2,000 upvotes. To clarify a couple of items. "without an arrest record" refers to me NOT going to confront the principal and his assistant because more than likely I would have been removed in handcuffs. Instead we went to arbitration before going to court. We easily defended every excuse they tried… (ex they used; maybe it happened at the bus stop. My reply was that the school assumes control when they are at the bus stop, besides we remain with him as the bus stop is only about 10 yards from our front door.). We went to court and prevailed, getting the teaching license from the substitute teacher and probation on both the principal and his assistant. In retrospect we should have first filed a complaint with the local police for assault among other things before filing with the court. ***Update #2***. I failed to mention this happened in IIRC 1982, in Florida. After the classmates got done the Asst. principal came to the classroom and gave the 'official' birthday swats. Sorry about not including this info in the original post.