CONGRATULATIONS TO THE CATHOLIC LEAGUE FOR ITS ACTION IN SECURING THE TERMINATION OF A MEMBER OF THE NATIONAL EDUCATION ASSOCIATION BOARD WHO ADVOCATED SHOOTING ANY AMERICAN WHO REFUSED ON RELIGIOUS GROUNDS TO RECEIVE A CORONAVIRUS VACCINATION

NEA Dumps Militant Board Member
December 14, 2021
Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on a happy ending to a serious issue involving the National Education Association:
Last week, we emailed a letter I wrote to the president of the National Education Association, Rebecca S. Pringle, asking her to “terminate [Mollie Paige] Mumau’s membership on the board of directors of the NEA.” I did so after learning that Mumau had posted on Facebook a call to shoot Americans who refused, on religious grounds, to receive a vaccination.
Mumau posted her vile comment on December 7. My letter to the NEA chief was emailed on December 8. On the day of Mumau’s post, she was listed on the website of the NEA as a board member. We checked today and she no longer is.
We pursued this issue after learning from an online news outlet, andmagazine.com, that Mumau was no longer employed by McLane High School in Erie, Pennsylvania. We called the school today to verify this account and found that it was accurate. If she is no longer employed by the school district, then it stands to reason that she cannot serve on the NEA’s board of directors; she has no standing in education.
This is a great victory. “There is no legitimate place in public life for anyone who advocates the mass slaughter of innocent Americans,” I said to Pringle, “and it is doubly offensive that it should emanate from a teacher.”
We did more than write to the president of the NEA. We contacted the NEA Executive Committee, the Executive Officers of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, the Superintendent of the McLane School District, and the Erie County District Attorney.
We also asked our email subscribers to contact the NEA, providing them with an email address. They made it happen. We are very proud of them.
Cheers everyone! At least some measure of justice has been done.
-
Archives
- December 2021
- November 2021
- October 2021
- September 2021
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- THE TRUE FREEDOM OF MAN ALWAYS DERIVES FROM A CHOICE BETWEEN HEAVEN AND EARTH
- CONGRATULATIONS TO THE CATHOLIC LEAGUE FOR ITS ACTION IN SECURING THE TERMINATION OF A MEMBER OF THE NATIONAL EDUCATION ASSOCIATION BOARD WHO ADVOCATED SHOOTING ANY AMERICAN WHO REFUSED ON RELIGIOUS GROUNDS TO RECEIVE A CORONAVIRUS VACCINATION
- ONE OF THE GREAT THINGS ABOUT BEING PRO-LIFE IS THAT WE DO NOT HAVE TO LIE TO PROMOTE LIFE!!!
- JOIN THE FIGHT AGAINST THE VAX! EVERYONE FROM THE YOUNGEST CHILD TO SENIOR CITIZENS IS IN DANGER OF DYING FROM THE VAX
- WHO ARE YOU GOING TO BELIEVE? I AM MORE INCLINED TO BELIEVE THE SOURCE THAT DOES NOT STAND TO PROFIT FROM THE SALE OF THE PRODUCT
Top Posts & Pages
- WHO ARE YOU GOING TO BELIEVE? I AM MORE INCLINED TO BELIEVE THE SOURCE THAT DOES NOT STAND TO PROFIT FROM THE SALE OF THE PRODUCT
- WE HAVE NO IDEA WHAT ELSE THE FDA AND PFIZER HAS HIDDEN FROM PUBLIC VIEW, BUT WE DO KNOW THAT THEY HAVE GONE TO GREAT LENGTHS TO KEEP THIS INFORMATION FROM THE United States PUBLIC
- IS ANYONE KEEPING COUNT? THERE ARE A LOT OF PEOPLE DYING AFTER RECEIVING THE CORONA VIRUS VACCINE
- THE IMAGE OF OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE POSES SUCH A THREAT TO ATHEISTS THAT THEY WILL GO TO EXTRAORDINARY LENGTHS TO DISCREDIT IT
- GLORY BE TO THE FATHER AND TO THE SON AND TO THE Holy Spirit AND LOVE TO THE BLESSED Virgin Mary
- BEN STEIN MAKES HIS CONFESSION ON CBS SUNDAY MORNING COMMENTARY
- QUESTION: WHY ARE SO MANY ATHLETES DYING OF CARDIAC ARRESTS AFTER RECEIVING THE COVID VAX
- THE OMICRON VARIANT AND THE WHOLE VACCINATION PROCESS
- WOW! AND I THOUGHT THAT THE WORSE THING IN PAROCHIAL SCHOOL WHEN I WAS A STUDENT WAS WHEN SISTER WOULD WACK YOU ON THE HAND WITH A RULER FOR CAUSING A DISTURBANCE IN THE CLASSROOM
- LIKE A BAD PENNY, SISTER GRAMICK SHOWS UP AND RECEIVES AN ENDORSEMENT FROM JORGE BERGOLIO, JUST WHAT THE CHURCH NEEDS!!!
Top Clicks