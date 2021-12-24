WISHING YOU A BLESSED AND Merry Christmas!

“She wrapped him in swaddling clothes and laid him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn… The angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid; for behold, I proclaim to you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For today in the city of David a savior has been born for you who is Messiah and Lord. And this will be a sign for you: you will find an infant wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger.’ And suddenly there was a multitude of the heavenly host with the angel, praising God and saying: ‘Glory to God in the highest and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.’”—Luke 2:7, 10-14