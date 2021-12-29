Words of Mary

December 28, 2021

“He sleeps—

Peace upon His brow

And love within His heart

Even as an evil king plots to take His life.

He has come to give His life for the world,

And innocent ones will give their lives for Him,

And in doing so,

Assure themselves a place in heaven.

The blood of these holy innocents will cry out to heaven

That a great wrong has been done,

And this will bring down the wrath of God upon the world.

What innocents have you slaughtered in your own generation?

Oh do you not see?

The innocents are slaughtered

And their blood cries out to heaven

That a great wrong has been done

And this brings down the wrath of God upon the world.

He sleeps—

Tiny hands clasped,

Peace upon His brow

And love within His heart.

An evil world destroys the gifts that God sends into the world

And this One who sleeps is the perfect gift,

For He will cover the world with His blood

And redeem mankind

That none will be lost who accept this gift.

He sleeps—

And I watch.

And my love for Him flows like a river around Him

As an evil king plots to destroy His life.

But we will flee from this evil king

To keep Him safe

Until He has fulfilled His mission.

But innocents will die—

Their blood will be shed;

But His blood will in time cover them all

And these holy innocents will dwell with Him forever.

How many innocents have died in your generation?

Their blood cries to heaven

That a great wrong has been done

And this brings down the wrath of God upon the world.

The prophecy of Jeremiah is made true again and again—

A voice is heard weeping

But the children are no more.

He sleeps—

Peace upon His brow

And love within His heart

Even as an evil king plots to take His life.

What does this generation plot in the evil of their hearts?

The slaughter of innocents.

And what have you done to protect these who sleep

As an evil generation plots to take their lives?

He sleeps—

As an evil king plots to take His life

What will you do to protect this child who sleeps?

For whatsoever is done to the least of these little ones

They have done unto Him.

He sleeps—

Peace upon His brow

And love within His heart

While an evil king plots to take His life.

What will you do to protect Him—

The One who had come to redeem the world?”

S