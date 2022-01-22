WE WILL NEVER MAKE PROGRESS IN THE FIGHT TO PROTECT INNOCENT HUMAN LIFE FROM ABORTION UNTIL WE IDENTIFY AND DENOUNCE THE WOLVES IN SHEEP’S CLOTHING WHO ARE PRO-ABORTION

SEARCH

“We’re never gonna beat Abortionists until we beat the real enemy, which is the Pro-life Establishment.”

January 22, 2022

Conservative Steve Bannon declared that RINOs are “the real enemy”:

“We’re never gonna beat Democrats until we beat the real enemy, which is the establishment Republicans. All they stand for is money and power.”

I founded and ran a pro-life crisis pregnancy center and was on the Fr. Paul Marx Human Life International speakers bureau. I know the pro-life movement better than most people and say the pro-life establishment is the real enemy:

“We’re never gonna beat abortionists until we beat the real enemy, which is the pro-life establishment.”

Just like RINOs, they do some good, but will always in my experience compromise. They like the RINOs know how to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. The pro-life establishment adopted a so-called “pragmatic” rather than principled approach a very long time ago, marginalizing the prophetic voices within its own ranks and permitting the goal posts to be moved in order to save face, time and time again. If they are not defeated we will keep reaping their compromising defeats just when victories are at hand, over and over again.

I’ll step off my soap box, now. Here is a plan I proposed when Donald Trump was in office before the Joe Biden Steal:

September 18, 2020

On August 18, the U.S.News headline was:

“If Joe Biden Wins the Election, He’ll Have Women to Thank”

The news outlet reported:

“A separate poll commissioned by Fox News had similar results, with Biden winning 51% of female voters and Trump getting 39%. Again, men were divided – 46% to 46% – between the two candidates. Overall, Fox has Biden ahead with 49% of the vote, compared to 42% for the president.”

“Should those numbers hold, the 2020 election will mark the biggest gender gap in modern history, according to data compiled by the Center for the American Woman and Politics at Rutgers University. The previous record was set in 1996 and again in 2016, when the gender gap – the difference between how many women support the winning candidate compared to the losing candidate – was 11 percentage points.”

“In battleground states, the story is similar, and has implications for which party will control the U.S. Senate next year as well.” [https://www.usnews.com/news/elections/articles/2020-08-18/if-joe-biden-wins-the-election-hell-have-women-to-thank]

Are these pro-abortion women just evil or are they part of a nightmare and horror culture which has psychologically wounded them because they were “traumatized by their own abortions”?

Dr. Theresa Burkes’s book “Forbidden Grief: The Unspoken Pain of Abortion” shows that abortion has brought us a nightmare and horror culture:



“If you examine the women’s movement you can see that many of the women who laid the groundwork were women traumatized by their own abortions. They believed that legalizing abortion would take away the trauma.”



Instead as Dr. Burkes shows they created trauma, which brought us the nightmare culture.



She applies psychology to cure this trauma, but says that the abortion-trauma can only be completely healed if one asks for and receives God’s mercy.



If the grief of abortion is not healed then the world becomes a Freddy Krueger-like horror culture.



Burkes maintains that the horror icons of the United States such as “Freddy Krueger” and the “evil child movies” are symbols of a culture running away from its guilt.



“I think that evil child movies are all around us. The child is the victimizer, the one who torments. Other movies, like Freddy Krueger, illustrate the horror of being tracked down by an “abortionist” figure who is out to kill her baby,” Burkes said:



“I’ve watched MTV where baby dolls are thrown off cliffs, discarded, abused and unwanted – revealing the unconscious conflict shared by all who have rejected children or been abused themselves after having been used for sexual pleasure.”



Forbidden Grief’s thesis is that when one represses guilt one creates even greater monsters in the unconscious.



One example is when Lorena Bobbitt cut off her husband’s penis.



Bobbitt did this monstrous nightmare-like aggression on her husband because he forced her to abort their child.



This is only one example of what happens to a culture when millions of men and women have the memory of an aborted baby haunting their unconscious.



Burkes tells us in story after story of “bizarre” behaviors. In one account we find a dorm party in which the students, many post-abortive, played “baby soccer.”



The “baby soccer”story reminds one of a Stephen King novel with it’s broken heads of dolls being kicked around, their eyes gouged out, doll cheeks burned with cigarette butts and a boyfriend burning cigarette holes between the doll’s legs as well as ripping off their legs, leaving only a scarred vagina hole.



This account and others convinced Burkes that abortion is connected to the horror games that our culture plays.



“The college students I witnessed playing “baby soccer”were actually trying to master their trauma by belittling it through a game with decapitated baby doll parts,” Burkes said, “This amusement and mesmerizing allure to engage in the traumatic play is a symptom of our cultures need to overcome the horror-like the baby in the blender jokes, which all surfaced coincidentally after Roe v Wade passed.”



The baby soccer game and other horror genre are symptoms showing that millions of Americans need to overcome the “collective guilt” associated with abortion. Burkes says, “As the group’s enthusiasm for this game demonstrated, the acting out of post-abortion trauma can be contagious…collective guilt and trauma have the capacity to disguise massive injustice. ”



According to Life Dynamic’s Mark Cruther, this massive injustice-in which millions are killed- can be stopped by ending access to abortion bound women. His booklet “Access” states between 40 to 60 percent of American women of childbearing age have had at least one abortion. There are also a similar percentage of males who are post-abortive as well.



The booklet claims that the reason for our increasingly pro-abortion elective government is these percentages of persons who are in internal conflict. After violating the moral commandment of thou shall not kill, they vote pro-abortion seeing the stance of the pro-life politicians as a personal attack on themselves.



“What I’m saying is that since the vast majority of elections are decided by slim margins, anything which influences even a small percentage of voters can be a powerful force,” Cruther said:



“The point is that the potential impact is staggering. Moreover, this force grows considerably more powerful everyday as another 4,000 abortions are racked up.”



His booklet says studies have found that these women do not have abortions unless there is easy and local access to abortion.



The vast majority of these women, according to these studies, will not travel long distances or pay large amounts of money for an abortion. Access says:



“Our opponent’s ability to continue fighting comes from a high abortion rate. That is what fuels their political machine. As long as they have $64,000 an hour to draw on, and the potential for at least 4,000 new pro-abortion voters every day, the legal status of abortion will not change.”



The way to defeat the abortion nightmare on the political front, according to Cruther, is to sue doctors. And Steve Mosher, head of the Population Research Institute (PRI) says there are many legitimate reasons to sue. He said:



“The failure to stop an abortion procedure on request, or even depriving women of their right to full information, can be construed as a denial of a woman’s freedom of access to reproductive health.”



Access says very few new doctors want to be abortionists so malpractice suits makes the abortion medical business even more unattractive. As fewer young doctors enter the aging field, access to abortions becomes costly and inaccessible.



The abortionists and the pro-abortion media seem to agree. According to Access abortionist David Gritmes said:



“Distance clearly matters in women’s reproductive choices…abortion rates were found to be inversely related to the distance to a provider.” In 1998, The New York Times Magazine said, “… abortion is retreating into a half-lighted ghetto of pseudonyms, suspicion and fear… today 59% of all abortion doctors are 65 years old…nearly two thirds are beyond legal retirement age.”



Access presents 81 such quotes from abortionist and pro-abortion publications to show as it says ”access doesn’t just influence abortion politics; it is the determining factor in which side wins and which side loses.”



Along these lines, another way to end the abortion government is to reach out to the millions of post abortion trauma voters with God’s mercy as Dr. Burkes is doing.



If even a small percentage changes sides, as Cruther said, these slim margins in elections may start going to pro-life politicians. And it is never too late to start reaching out to persons in post abortion trauma.



“We had one woman come on our retreat who was 87 years old. She suffered over half a century with this secret that she had never revealed to anyone until she came to Rachel’s Vineyard. She was so relieved to be with others and to finally receive God’s forgiveness,” Burkes said:



“We can offer the Lord’s mercy by not seeking to judge or condemn them, but by inviting them to thoughtfully reflect on their experience – by being the one ear that will listen, or the one heart that cries with them for the loss.”



That 87-year-old woman’s conversion represents millions of voters who could convert to voting for pro-life Republicans because the Democrats have steadfastly “positioned” themselves as the abortion party. The problem for the Republicans is that those women swing voters must be reached with psychological and religious help as happened to our 87-year-old.



The way this can be done is for President Donald Trump to attempted to pass legislation, which offers psychological assistance to women with abortion trauma.



The Democrats and media would go crazy, but if this legislation were positioned as a woman’s right to reproductive health; then the Republicans would have the moral high ground.



Even if the legislation doesn’t pass the mere publicity would get it into the consciousness of millions of woman in abortion trauma. The pro-life movement and conservative churches could then get into action and start offering those women the help they need.



After this is done then the Trump’s Justice Department must prosecute all abortionist who as PRI’s President Steve Mosher said fail “to stop an abortion procedure on request, or even depriving women of their right to full information.”



PRI‘s pro-life conference introduced legal campaigns to sue abortionist doctors that fail to provide complete information about the risks of abortion to their patients.



“We’re working with these attorneys to inform more and more Americans of their rights,“ Mosher said:



“It’s time America does an ‘about face’ on the abortion industry. Women deserve genuine health and human rights, not violations so routinely committed by the abortion industry.”



According to Pennsylvania’s Chris Kahlenborn MD, there are 28 out of 37 studies that show induced abortion increases the risk of breast cancer. 13 out of 15 of those are done in the United States. And 13 out of 15 of those are positive [http://abortionbreastcancer.com/].



So the risk of an abortion to develop beast cancer is 50% if it’s your first baby. And if you’re under 18 it goes to 150%. If you’re under 18 and your baby is more than nine weeks old it goes up to 800%.



“As soon as there comes a woman who has breast cancer who has had an abortion and takes it to court. She‘s got a very strong case,” Kahlenborn said, “The problem is a lot of young women when they do get breast cancer die from it so quickly -because it’s so aggressive when you’re young- they might not make it to court.”



As Kahlenborn showed this is not just about winning election, but about doing the right thing. Unfortunately or fortunately, for the Republicans this is also all about politics. Any increase in abortion- as Cruther graphically shows- is to demise of their party.



The California and other liberal state elections show that the Democrats will not hesitate to play baby soccer-type mind games with women voters in order to win.



But, the Republicans are running out of time. Their base is the conservative religious voters, so they can not allow the abortionists to have the “$64,000 an hour to draw on, and the potential for at least 4,000 new pro-abortion voters every day:” As Cruther said, “it is the determining factor in which side wins and which side loses.”



The Party of Lincoln must make a choice.



They can become the like the Whigs- who kept compromising on the issue of slavery until they were- replaced before the Civil War by the Republicans. Or they can stand firm like Lincoln and limit the spread of a great evil.



Lincoln never attempted to abolish slavery directly, before the war, because he knew if he limited its spread like a disease so that it was only in the South, then it would die a natural death.



The Democrats- the slavery party- knew this too. That is why they started the Civil War.



The Democrats- the abortion party- knows also that abortion will die a natural death if limited in its ability to exploit women. They will not start a civil war because they are cowards and have no moral high ground.



So Trump can go down in history as another Lincoln.



All that Trump has to do is pick pro-life Supreme Court justices to overturn Roe vs. Wade and limit its spread by allowing pro-life states to protect the unborn children as well as by protecting women’s health and human rights in abortion pro-death states like California.



The President needs to let women in abortion trauma know that he and others are there offering help to free them from their nightmare of abortion.

30-Seconds to End Abortion by Identifying the Unborn Child with the Unborn Baby Jesus

For a long time I have been experimenting with a 30-second program to save unborn babies from being aborted by identifying them with the unborn Baby Jesus.



Some years back, I hosted a local TV show which lead me to think that a pro-life campaign using techniques that work in our video cultural could be helpful. But the most important thing to remember is that methods without Christ are a waste of time.



In our video age, people, at most, have a 30-second attention span. Television and smart phones have made it impossible to keep anyone’s attention without a visual effect. So, our home-visiting program has created a 30-second commercial using a model of an unborn baby as a visual prop.



The purpose of the recited 30-second presentation is to identify the unborn child with Jesus Christ.



The inspiration for the program came when I was a sidewalk counselor in California. In front of an abortion clinic, a female Planned Parenthood employee proclaimed herself a Christian to me. So, I asked her if she would abort the unborn baby Jesus.



She said, “I would.”



Shocked, I just walked away from her fanaticism to think. I knew that mainstream America would not be willing to kill the unborn baby Jesus.



In two model programs, one in California and the other in New Mexico, over 2,000 homes were visited, with 90 percent to 95 percent saying “yes” to the pro-life message.



In this model programs, three volunteers going out a couple of hours a week visited 1,000 homes in six months.



Imagine if there were 3,000 volunteers across the nation. In six months we could visit 1 million homes.



Imagine if tens of millions identified the unborn baby with Jesus. Abortion would be doomed, first in America and then worldwide.



Imagine that by the grace of God it might only take:



30-seconds to end abortion by identifying the unborn child with the unborn Baby Jesus.



Remember that identifying the unborn Baby Jesus with all unborn babies is true because Jesus said:



“Whatever you do to the least of my brethren you do to me.”





A Complete Guide for Running a Successful Pro-life Home Visitation Campaign



Archangel Instructions



Introduction



We are Archangels in imitation of Gabriel, the Archangel.



Gabriel said to the Blessed Virgin Mary, to all future mothers and all mothers:



“Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found grace with God. Behold you shall conceive in your womb and shall bring forth a Son and you shall call His name Jesus.”



The babies you help save by home visitation are the Baby Jesus because Jesus said:



“Whatever you do to the least of my brethren you do to me.”



Each mother should be thought of as a new Blessed Mother of Jesus.



What is an Archangel?



An Archangel is a person who spreads the good news that God was an unborn baby and therefore all babies in the womb are of infinite value along with their mothers and fathers.



What is Home Visiting?



Step 1:



Ring the bell or knock on the door. While you’re waiting for a answer, say a “Hail Mary” for the home. If by the end of the “Hail Mary” no one has answered leave the pro-life and Traditional Latin Mass literature (especially information about crisis pregnancy centers and where they they can attend the Mass of the Ages) as well as chastity literature and go to the next home. Remember when you say the “Hail Mary” that it is the prayer of Gabriel to the Blessed Mother of Jesus. When they answer the door, say, “Hi, do you have 30 seconds?”



Step 2:



When someone is interested (as are the vast majority in the model programs), gently hold up the eleven-old-week unborn baby model and say the following:



“This is an eleven- to twelve-week baby in the mother’s womb. The vast majority of babies killed in abortions in the United States are this old or older. This baby is already a boy or girl. His heart is already beating. His brain waves already work and he has fingerprints like you and me. This is the baby Jesus because Jesus said, “Whatever you do to the least of my brethren you do to me.” In fact this is what Jesus looked like when He was in his mother’s womb. Do you think this little baby has the right to live?”



If they say “NO,” say “Thank you” only and go to the next home.



The vast majority, however, say “Yes” (as shown in two model programs).



When they say “Yes,” say “May I give these (pamphlets) to you in case you might know a young lady who might need help?” They almost all take the pamphlets.



Finally, say “Thank you” and keep following the Archangel Gabriel until you get to heaven.



Notes:



1. Pamphlets can be gotten from your local crisis pregnancy centers, pro-life groups and Traditional Latin Mass church.



2. To get the models of unborn babies just google 11- to 12- week unborn baby model.



3. The presentation can also be made into PSAs or commercials for the Internet or television.

