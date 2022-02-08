| Letter #28, 2022, Tuesday, February 8: Tears I received this email today from a hermitess who does have an internet connection. She was responding to my letter of yesterday: Thank you! I think you will appreciate a post by Mark Mallett. It is long, scroll down to the last part I too got tears in my eyes. Then at the very end, there is a brief video of one of the truckers. I won’t spoil it for you, but it is worth every second!
God bless you and your work! I support you with my prayers.
Blessings… Sr. Maria Susanna, hermit Since I know Mark Mallet, a father of a large family and a very popular religious speaker and musician from Canada, I felt this was a good reason to share his latest piece with you. I took the video from the very end and placed it just below here so that you can at least see that even if you don’t have time to read the long essay. Something very important and very human is taking place in Canada and I pray that it develops without conflict and leads to the common good in Canada and is a sign for all of us. —RM
| Canadian Trucker shares moving gesture… and why he’s doing this (video at link)
| Trudeau is Wrong, Dead Wrong (link) By Mark Mallet January 31, 2022 Mark Mallett is a former award-winning journalist with CTV News Edmonton and resides in Canada. Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, has called one of the largest protests of its kind in the world a “hateful” group for their rally against forced injections in order to keep their livelihoods. In a speech today in which the Canadian leader had an opportunity to appeal for unity and dialogue, he flatly stated that he had no interest in going… …anywhere near protests that have expressed hateful rhetoric and violence towards their fellow citizens. —January 31st, 2022; cbc.ca He adds that the protests are “an insult to memory and truth”[1] and that he is “following the science.”[2] Only months before, he labelled “anti-vaxxers” as “extremists who don’t believe in science/progress and are very often misogynistic and racist.”[3] He then characterized the convoy of truckers as a “small fringe minority… who hold unacceptable views”[4] before he fled into hiding. Here’s why Trudeau has lost the moral authority to continue to run the country… “A small fringe minority” According to Guinness World Records, the longest truck convoy ever recorded was 7.5 km long in Egypt in 2020. Numerous reports have come from around the country suggesting the convoy that entered Ottawa, Canada could be ten times that.[5] Moreover, tens of thousands have rallied from across the nation from every walk of life and nationality, including esteemed scientists and academics,[6] to protest against forcing an experimental gene therapy[7] into their arms. And not only Ottawa — communities across Canada held spontaneous convoys in their towns and cities. Moreover, these convoys have now sparked similar protests in countries around the world, including Australia.[8] While Trudeau has tried to paint the protests as a “fringe” group, in truth, a study found that the most vaccine-hesitant are those with Ph.D.’s.[9] Yes, those who are experts in research and critical thinking are the ones taking a big step back from mandatory vaccination. But maybe there’s another group who does their research as well — a group of men and women who have nothing but time on their hands to listen each day to podcasts, interviews, and those parsing the scientific data. Yes, truckers. While Trudeau and other shameless politicians have condescendingly attempted to stereotype these individuals as right-wing white supremacists,[10] in truth, the truckers are a vast group of multinational backgrounds from all religions that includes both those injected and the vaccine-free. Photos and videos also reveal a high number of female protesters (who are apparently “misogynists” as well). Of course, whenever there are mass protests, there are always a small group of individuals who latch on to promote their own sick ideologies — or who are paid brutes (though the “fact-checkers” deny it, right on cue). We watched an entire summer of this during the Black Lives Matter protests that burned down neighborhoods, promoted racism against non-blacks, and openly touted Marxist ideology — all the while politicians praised and openly supported them.[11] Yes, the same protests that Prime Minister Trudeau also bent his knee for.[12] The same Prime Minister who wore “black face” on numerous occasions.[13] The same Prime Minister who openly praised China’s dictatorship: …having a dictatorship where you can do whatever you wanted, that I find quite interesting.” —The National Post, Nov. 8th, 2013 Interesting indeed, but alas, I digress. To Trudeau’s charges, lawyer Roman Baber tweeted in reply: Disgusting & divisive tone from @JustinTrudeau. I’m an Eastern European Jew. My family suffered from hate. I don’t fear or focus on a few idiots. #ISupportTheTruckers‘ right to peaceful protest+ability to earn living w/o taking medication. PM is spreading hate. #onpoli #cdnpolipic.twitter.com/rTpeRDoLNg. — Roman Baber (@Roman_Baber) January 31, 2022
| Following the Science? In a speech today, the Prime Minister doubled-down on the now definitively disproven trope of the mainstream media that the injections are “safe and effective.” The safety alert systems in place in many countries around the world all reveal the same disturbing pattern: an unprecedented surge in deaths and injuries post-jab.[14] Here it is in 40 seconds from one of America’s top cardiologists who has sat on numerous drug data safety boards, Dr. Peter McCullough, MD: (video at link) In fact, Dr. McCullough is citing the low end, as a Harvard study[15] indicates massive underreporting to VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System). VAERS Analysis,[16]Columbia University,[17] Matthew Crawford,[18]Steve Kirsch, MSc,[19] and Dr. Jessica Rose, Ph.D.[20] have all analyzed Pfizer’s clinical trial data and VAERS and determined an underreporting factor between 20 to 44.64 times, putting deaths into the hundreds of thousands. We know that 50 percent of deaths due to the vaccine occur within two days, 80 percent within a week…. We have independent evaluations suggesting 86% [of deaths] is related to the vaccine[21] [and] is far beyond anything that is acceptable… It’s going to go down in history as the most dangerous biological-medicinal product rollout in human history. —October 26th, 2021, worldtribune.com; July 21st, 2021, Stew Peters Show, rumble.com at 17:38 While the mainstream media has denied there is anything to the tens of thousands of myocarditis adverse events around the world, especially among the young,[22] the FDA just published a link to the insert in Moderna’s injection: Postmarketing data demonstrate increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, particularly within 7 days following the second dose. —January 28th, 2022 draft, pg. 1; fda.gov The data is so damning that even the very inventor of the mRNA gene therapy technology, Dr. Robert Malone, MD, has called for the mass injection campaign to stop immediately, as have other renowned scientists such as Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, MD, Nobel laureate Dr. Luc Montagnier, MD, and even former Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation vaccinologist, Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, Ph.D.[23] The fact that the injections are in clinical trials slated to end in 2023 or later means that they are, by very definition, still in the experimental stage. On that note, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, Ph.D.[24] and former Vice President of Pfizer, Dr. Mike Yeadon, Ph.D.,[25] have both warned that, indeed, certain batches of the “vaccines” have now been shown to be devastatingly lethal.[26] And attorney Thomas Renz, quoting three whistleblowers under penalty of purgery, has revealed Department of Defence data showing massive increases in 2021 of miscarriages, cancers, and a 1000% increase in neurological disease since the jabs were rolled out.[27] Clinical trials are de facto voluntary. It is illegal to force an experimental drug on anyone according to the Nuremberg Code: “the voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.”[28] The Catholic Church affirms this medical ethic that has been accepted as a post-World War II standard since the experimentation of vaccines and drugs took place on the Jews in Nazi Germany. In fact, even “consent” does not justify acts that could be gravely harmful. Research or experimentation on the human being cannot legitimate acts that are in themselves contrary to the dignity of persons and to the moral law. The subjects’ potential consent does not justify such acts. Experimentation on human beings is not morally legitimate if it exposes the subject’s life or physical and psychological integrity to disproportionate or avoidable risks. Experimentation on human beings does not conform to the dignity of the person if it takes place without the informed consent of the subject or those who legitimately speak for him. —Catechism of the Catholic Church, 2295 Hence, the Freedom Convoy that has converged in Ottawa are fully within their rights to oppose this medical tyranny from the dictatorship-admiring Trudeau. In fact, they have an obligation to oppose it, as do all of us who have a fraction of concern for individual freedom. But the evidence against the Prime Minister and his global allies is even more damning.
| Mandates: Zero Need In order for a person to even consider taking an experimental gene therapy with unknown long-term consequences, the risks have to be weighed. World-renowned bio-statistician and epidemiologist, Prof. John Iannodis of Standford University, published a paper on the infection fatality rate of COVID-19. Here are the age-stratified statistics: 0-19: .0027% (or a survival rate of 99.9973%) 20-29 .014% (or a survival rate of 99.986%) 30-39 .031% (or a survival rate of 99.969%) 40-49 .082% (or a survival rate of 99.918%) 50-59 .27% (or a survival rate of 99.73%) 60-69 .59% (or a survival rate of 99.31%) (Source: medrxiv.org) …far lower than originally feared and no different to severe flu. —Dr. Eshani M King, November 13th, 2020; bmj.com Case in point: U.K. data shows that between February and December of 2020, there was one death from COVID-19 of those under 19 years of age.[29] The notion that a survival rate over 99% for every age category constitutes a “medical emergency” with a heavy-handed response is absurd. Moreover, the chickens are coming home to roost on the overreporting of COVID deaths and the failure to distinguish between those who died with COVID and those who died from COVID. For example, U.K. data released in response to a Freedom of Information Act request reveals that the number of deaths between January 2020 and the end of September 2021 in England and Wales, where COVID-19 was the sole cause of death, was just 17,371 — not 137,133 as reported.[30] Second, the data showing the efficacy of early treatments is overwhelming, therefore nullifying the need for these experimental injections, which have proven neither “safe” nor “effective.” The most recent study has found that “strictly regular use of ivermectin as prophylaxis for COVID-19 leads to a 90% reduction in COVID-19 mortality rate.”[31] This echoes meta-analyses based on 18 randomized controlled treatment trials of Ivermectin in COVID-19 have found “large, statistically significant reductions in mortality, time to clinical recovery, and time to viral clearance. Furthermore, results from numerous controlled prophylaxis trials report significantly reduced risks of contracting COVID-19 with the regular use of Ivermectin.”[32] In fact, one of that study’s authors testified before a US Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing: Mountains of data have emerged from many centers and countries around the world, showing the miraculous effectiveness of Ivermectin. It basically obliterates transmission of this virus. If you take it, you will not get sick. —Dr. Pierre Kory, M.D., December 8th, 2020; cnsnews.com The Nobel Prize nominee Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, MD, an advisor to several governments and published in top peer-reviewed journals, reports a “99% survival of high-risk Covid-19 patients” by placing them on similar protocols utilizing the “Nobel prize-honoured” Ivermectin,[33] hydroxychloroquine or Quercetin to deliver zinc to cells to combat the viral proteins.[34] In his address to the UK government, Dr. Sucharit declares: The truth is there are excellent medicines: safe, efficacious, cheap — that, as Dr. Peter McCullough has been saying for months now, will save the lives of 75% of the elderly with pre-existing disease, and that reduces the lethality of this virus to below the flu. —Oracle films; :01 mark; rumble.com 375 studies of hydroxychloroquine, 280 peer-reviewed, show positive results in early treatment.[35] And currently, 77 studies show the efficacy of Ivermectin.[36] A meta-analysis published in the July-August 2021 issue of the American Journal of Therapeutics, which included 24 randomized controlled trials with a total of 3,406 participants, reported reductions in death ranging between 79% and 91%.[37]
| Mandates: Zero Evidence However, the argument from pro-vaccine advocates is that the “unvaccinated” are the ones burdening the hospital system. But this, too, is patently false for three reasons. The first is that the way “vaccinated” has been defined has become a moving goalpost. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) defined “fully vaccinated” after “2 weeks.” However, this has hidden the true damage from the injections. Alberta, Canada’s data, for example, shows almost half of all COVID hospitalizations of the newly vaccinated occurred within 14 days and almost 56% of deaths of the newly vaccinated occurred within 14 days, and almost 90% within 45 days.[38] The second reason why the demonization of the “unvaccinated” is untrue is that hospitals are often running near capacity in their ICU’s. As several Canadian and American nurses and doctors have relayed, this is the way the hospitals are consistently run (or rather mismanaged?).[39] But the third and main reason is that the “vaccinated” are being hospitalized in scores: • In Ontario, Canada, 71% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are partially or fully vaccinated.[40] • Among patients hospitalized for the virus whose vaccination history was reported in Australia, 82 percent had received two doses – or 87 percent without taking into account kids ineligible for vaccination — while double-vaccinated were a stunning 98 percent of cases.[41] • In Israel, which has one of the highest injection rates in the world — Dr. Kobi Haviv, the medical director of Herzog hospital, reported “85-90 percent of the patients hospitalized here are patients that were fully vaccinated.”[42] On February 3rd, 2022, Prof. Yaakov Jerris, director of Ichilov Hospital’s coronavirus ward told Channel 13 News: “Right now, most of our severe cases are vaccinated. They had at least three injections. Between seventy and eighty percent of the serious cases are vaccinated. So, the vaccine has no significance regarding severe illness, which is why just twenty to twenty-five percent of our patients are unvaccinated.”[43] • Dr. Kristiaan Dekkers, a Chief Medical Officer in Antwerp, Belgium reported that all the patients in his ICU were vaccinated.[44] • Dr. McCullough, looking at a U.K. study, noted that 81.1% of the deaths there are among the “fully-vaccinated”.[45] • Dr. Hervé Seligmann and engineer Haim Yativ of the Aix-Marseille University Faculty of Medicine Emerging Infectious and Tropical Diseases Unit in France studied three sources of data and found, among other issues, that, “Compared to other years, mortality [from the “vaccines”] is 40 times higher.”[46] Science magazine reports a study that found “the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 was 27 times higher among the vaccinated, and the risk of hospitalization eight times higher.”[47] The study also found that, while vaccinated persons who also had natural infection did appear to have additional protection against the Delta variant, the vaccinated were still at a greater risk for COVID-19-related hospitalizations compared to those without the vaccine, but who were previously infected. Vaccinees who hadn’t had a natural infection also had a 5.96-fold increased risk for breakthrough infection and a 7.13-fold increased risk for symptomatic disease.[48] • Duke University had an apparent “outbreak” on their campus, despite “98%” being vaccinated.[49] • U.S. Department of Defense data shows that “71% of new cases are in the fully vaxxed and 60% of hospitalizations are in the fully vaxxed.”[50] And now, over 145 studies show that natural immunity is far superior to that from the waning gene therapies and that a large part of the population already has immunity, therefore nullifying their need for these injections.[51] You can’t beat natural immunity. You can’t vaccinate on top of it and make it better. —Dr. Peter McCullough, March 10th, 2021; from the documentary Following the Science?
| The Elephant in the living room Perhaps the most blatant absurdity of all is the fact that the “vaccinated” can still transmit the virus, thereby rendering vaccine passports and mandates utterly moot. As of this writing, some 42 studies now show that “the vaccinated [are] spreading Covid as much or more than the unvaccinated.”[52] CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told CNN that the injections simply no longer “prevent transmission”.[53] They never did, as Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted in October of 2020.[54] Of course, this has not been made explicit in the media. Quite the opposite. It’s exactly these kind of outright falsehoods behind the entire “safe and effective” mantra (even that these gene therapies are “vaccines”) that have been picked off by millions around the world, including truckers — and they’re calling a spade a spade. For instance, the CDC suddenly changed their definition of vaccination on September, 2021 from: it will “provide immunity” to now: “produce protection.”[55] This isn’t moving the goalposts; it’s taking them down altogether. Truckers and those protesting around the globe have had enough of the pseudo-science and outright lies. It’s as if the heads of these health organizations are unaware that the Internet exists and that most people are literate. So it’s a simple fact that the injections do not, and never did prevent transmission. If these vaccines don’t prevent transmission at all, achieving herd immunity via vaccination becomes impossible. —ScienceNews, December 8th, 2020; sciencenews.org Even Premier Scott Moe of Saskatchewan, who once threatened to make the lives of the unvaccinated “uncomfortable,” finally conceded this point whilst voicing his support for the truckers: I want to be clear on how I feel about vaccines. I am fully vaccinated with my booster shot. This did not prevent me from recently contracting COVID-19, but I believe it did keep me from becoming sick. That said, because vaccination is not reducing transmission, the current federal border policy for truckers makes no sense. An unvaccinated trucker does not pose any greater risk of transmission than a vaccinated trucker. —Statement on January 29th, 2022; twitter.com Perhaps the greatest irony of all? Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced from hiding today that, after having received three shots, he just tested positive for COVID.[56] You can’t make this stuff up.
| The Last Stand My family and I recently participated in one of the token convoys that took place across Canada this past weekend. My wife and sons loaded up our horses and drove to a side road on the highway where the convoy of truckers, tractors, and concerned citizens were going to drive by. I went ahead of them to see what was going on. When I arrived, I saw dozens of semi-trucks and vehicles draped in Canadian flags calling for “freedom” and an end to mandates. My eyes welled up with tears. For I have to say, it’s been a lonely couple of years writing about this pandemic. The fear in our communities has been tangible. Everyone, including doctors and nurses, have been afraid to speak up, to stand behind common sense and denounce the utter pseudo-science, manipulation, and fear-mongering of the media and political leaders. Even before the vaccines rolled out, I was long ago warning that we are on the verge of losing our freedom.[57] But when I saw hundreds of others from this small community rallying together, along with the videos from Ottawa and elsewhere, it was an emotional moment for me and others. We’re not as alone as we think. This isn’t about cheering on a particular viewpoint or political movement. It truly is a fight for our freedom. As scientists warned in my documentary Following the Science?once we accept vaccine passports, our freedom will be gone for everyone. We are fighting for the “vaccinated” as well who don’t seem to realize that Big Pharma and their surrogates like Justin Trudeau intend to turn the entire population into vaccine junkies with endless booster shots for COVID, and whatever else comes along. Professor Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum, who is spearheading this “Great Reset,” stated flat out that COVID-19 and “climate change” are the impetus for this “Fourth Industrial Revolution” so as to change, not what we’re doing, but “who we are.” “It is the fusion of these technologies and their interaction across the physical, digital and biological domains that make the fourth industrial revolution fundamentally different from previous revolutions.” —Prof. Klaus Schwab, founder World Economic Forum, “The Fourth Industrial Revolution”, p. 12 No, I don’t recall asking or voting for this either. But Schwab says, “This revolution will come [at] a brace-taking speed; actually, it will come like a tsunami.”[58] The world has been overwhelmed indeed by the tsunami of incredibly reckless and futile restrictions and mandates. John Hopkins Institute for Applied Economics just released a paper concluding: …lockdowns have had little to no public health effects, they have imposed enormous economic and social costs where they have been adopted. In consequence, lockdown policies are ill-founded and should be rejected as a pandemic policy instrument. — “A Literature Review and Meta-Analysis of the Effects of Lockdowns on COVID-19 Mortality”, Herby, Jonung and Hanke; January 2022, sites.krieger.jhu.edu This is why these truckers are in Ottawa. Nearly all their political leaders, doctors, mayors, bishops and priests have fallen silent in the face of this oppression.[59] It is not the military, police or brave politicians but our truckers who appear to be the last stronghold against the damaging policies of Trudeau and his ilk. The Canadian “lockdown” response will kill at least 10 times more than it might have saved from the actual virus, COVID-19. The unconscionable use of fear during an emergency, to ensure compliance, has caused a breach in confidence in government that will last a decade or more. The damage to our democracy will last at least a generation. —David Redman, M.Eng., July 2021, page 5, “Canada’s Deadly Response to COVID-19” Do I think this convoy will end this medical tyranny and that life will go back to normal? No, I don’t, as much as I want to see this freedom movement succeed.[60] The hubris of leaders like Trudeau, Schwab, Arden, Macron, Merkel, Biden, Johson, Leyen, Andrews and many more is driven, ultimately, by a diabolical agenda and a very powerful group of wealthy anonymous powers. It truly is a battle between good and evil. And the good will prevail… but not without a battle of cosmic proportions. Maybe this is the beginning…
| Footnotes [1] bbc.com [2] globalnews.ca [3] ottawasun.com [4] globalnews.ca [5] torontosun.com [6] Dr. Roger Hodkinson attends protest, youtube.com; Dr. Julie Ponesse; brightlightnews.com; Dr. Jordan Peterson, twitter.com; former Premier Brian Peckford, last surviving author of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, rumble.com [7] “Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA.”—Moderna’s Registration Statement, pg. 19, sec.gov [8] dailymail.co.uk [9] cf. unherd.com; see also an article recommended by Dr. Robert Malone: “Acceptable Reasons for Vaccine Hesitance w/50 Published Medical Journal Sources”, reddit.com [10] nationalpost.com [11] cf. Exposing this Revolutionary Spirit [12] torontosun.com [13] nationalpost.com, time.com [14] cf. The Tolls [15] “Electronic Support for Public Health–Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (ESP:VAERS)”, December 1st, 2007- September 30th, 2010 [16] vaersanalysis.info [17] expose.uk; researchgate.net [18] roundingtheearth.substack.com [19] stevekirsch.substack.com [20] childrenshealthdefense.org; “Urgent Advisory: FDA Review & EUA Approval for Children’s COVID-19 Vaccines Ages 5-11”, gabtv.com; 23:56 [21] “Analysis of COVID-19 vaccine death reports from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) Database Interim: Results and Analysis”, Mclachlan et al; researchgate.net [22] childrenshealthdefense.org [23] cf. Grave Warnings – Part III and Russian Roulette [24] rairfoundation.com [25] cf. dailyexpose.uk [26] cf. thedesertreview.com [27] rumble.com [28] [29] ons.gov.uk [30] Dr. John Campbell, January 20th, 2022; youtube.com [31] researchgate.net [32] “Review of the Emerging Evidence Demonstrating the Efficacy of Ivermectin in the Prophylaxis and Treatment of COVID-19”, ncbi.nlm.nih.gov [33] “Ivermectin: a multifaceted drug of Nobel prize-honoured distinction with indicated efficacy against a new global scourge, COVID-19”, pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov [34] vladimirzelenkomd.com; see also “Ivermectin obliterates 97 percent of Delhi cases”, thedesertreview.com; thegatewaypundit.com. At least 63 studies have confirmed the effectiveness of Ivermectin in treating COVID-19 according to ivmmeta.com [35] c19hcq.com [36] c19ivermectin.com [37] journals.lww.com [38] Joey Smalley, metatron.substack.com [39] This is an excellent record of the exaggerated reporting on the ICU crisis: “Canadian News Articles Depicting Hospital Overcapacity & Influenza Strain Preceding Covid-19 (Jan. 2010 – Jan. 2020)“ [40] As of January 31st, 2022; covid-19.ontario.ca/data/hospitalizations [41] As of January 8th, 2022; lifesitenews.com [42] cf. spectator.com.au; sarahwestall.com; cf. The Tolls [43] israelnationalnews.com [44] “Who are the real super-spreaders?”, waitaminute.ca, 3:49 [45] “Who are the real super-spreaders?”, waitaminute.ca, 4:17 [46] israelnationalnews.com [47] science.org [48] medrxiv.org [49] cnbc.com [50] Thomas Renz, hearing by Senator Ron Johnson, rumble.com; 2:28 [51] theepochtimes.com [52] brownstoneinstitute.org [53] realclearpolitics.com; thevaccinereaction.org [54] “Russian Roulette”, waitaminute.ca; 1:43 [55] cdc.gov; compare to one year earlier: web.archive.org [56] ctv.ca [57] cf. Our 1942 [58] cf. The Greatest Lie and Warp Speed, Shock and Awe [59] cf. Open Letter to the Bishops; Dear Shepherds… Where Are You?; When I was Hungry [60] read: It’s Happening