TRUDEAU IS WRONG, DEAD WRONG!!!

﻿ ﻿The Last Stand﻿ ﻿My family and I recently participated in one of the token convoys that took place across Canada this past weekend. My wife and sons loaded up our horses and drove to a side road on the highway where the convoy of truckers, tractors, and concerned citizens were going to drive by. I went ahead of them to see what was going on. When I arrived, I saw dozens of semi-trucks and vehicles draped in Canadian flags calling for “freedom” and an end to mandates. My eyes welled up with tears. For I have to say, it’s been a lonely couple of years writing about this pandemic. The fear in our communities has been tangible. Everyone, including doctors and nurses, have been afraid to speak up, to stand behind common sense and denounce the utter pseudo-science, manipulation, and fear-mongering of the media and political leaders. Even before the vaccines rolled out, I was long ago warning that we are on the verge of losing our freedom.[57]﻿ ﻿But when I saw hundreds of others from this small community rallying together, along with the videos from Ottawa and elsewhere, it was an emotional moment for me and others. We’re not as alone as we think. This isn’t about cheering on a particular viewpoint or political movement. It truly is a fight for our freedom. As scientists warned in my documentary Following the Science?once we accept vaccine passports, our freedom will be gone for everyone. We are fighting for the “vaccinated” as well who don’t seem to realize that Big Pharma and their surrogates like Justin Trudeau intend to turn the entire population into vaccine junkies with endless booster shots for COVID, and whatever else comes along. Professor Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum, who is spearheading this “Great Reset,” stated flat out that COVID-19 and “climate change” are the impetus for this “Fourth Industrial Revolution” so as to change, not what we’re doing, but “who we are.”﻿ ﻿“It is the fusion of these technologies and their interaction across the physical, digital and biological domains that make the fourth industrial revolution fundamentally different from previous revolutions.” —Prof. Klaus Schwab, founder World Economic Forum, “The Fourth Industrial Revolution”, p. 12﻿ ﻿No, I don’t recall asking or voting for this either. But Schwab says, “This revolution will come [at] a brace-taking speed; actually, it will come like a tsunami.”[58] The world has been overwhelmed indeed by the tsunami of incredibly reckless and futile restrictions and mandates. John Hopkins Institute for Applied Economics just released a paper concluding:﻿ ﻿…lockdowns have had little to no public health effects, they have imposed enormous economic and social costs where they have been adopted. In consequence, lockdown policies are ill-founded and should be rejected as a pandemic policy instrument. — “A Literature Review and Meta-Analysis of the Effects of Lockdowns on COVID-19 Mortality”, Herby, Jonung and Hanke; January 2022, sites.krieger.jhu.edu﻿ ﻿This is why these truckers are in Ottawa. Nearly all their political leaders, doctors, mayors, bishops and priests have fallen silent in the face of this oppression.[59] It is not the military, police or brave politicians but our truckers who appear to be the last stronghold against the damaging policies of Trudeau and his ilk. ﻿ ﻿The Canadian “lockdown” response will kill at least 10 times more than it might have saved from the actual virus, COVID-19. The unconscionable use of fear during an emergency, to ensure compliance, has caused a breach in confidence in government that will last a decade or more. The damage to our democracy will last at least a generation. —David Redman, M.Eng., July 2021, page 5, “Canada’s Deadly Response to COVID-19”﻿ ﻿Do I think this convoy will end this medical tyranny and that life will go back to normal? No, I don’t, as much as I want to see this freedom movement succeed.[60] The hubris of leaders like Trudeau, Schwab, Arden, Macron, Merkel, Biden, Johson, Leyen, Andrews and many more is driven, ultimately, by a diabolical agenda and a very powerful group of wealthy anonymous powers. It truly is a battle between good and evil. And the good will prevail… but not without a battle of cosmic proportions. Maybe this is the beginning…