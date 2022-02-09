SEARCH

The Epoch Times illustrated that the Lying “Canned Propaganda” Media has become “basically a Joke” in the article “Not Just CNN: Mainstream Media Is on the Ropes”

February 09, 2022

LifeSiteNews reported that Justin Trudeau and his media are lying about the about the “reality” of the Freedom Convoy peaceful protests:

“Trudeau is claiming hate and violence from Freedom Convoy protestors, to the point he just declared a State of Emergency in Ottawa, the reality is far from it. Watch as LifeSite’s John-Henry Westen and Canadian native brings you special coverage from the center of this weekend’s peaceful protests on Ottawa’s Parliament Hill” [https://www.lifesitenews.com/video/massive-yet-peaceful-crowds-in-ottawa-supporting-truckers-ottawa-declares-state-of-emergency/]The Freedom Trucker Convoy protesters are calling for Canada to allow such freedoms in their country as are allowed in Japan which doesn’t believe in forced injections and discrimination. – The Catholic Monitor

Time Magazine appears unwittingly to have explained why the liberal Covid government-media complex is a joke that keeps lying by showing how “Scientists can now explain why lying begets more lying — it has to do with how the brain reacts to fibs”:

Once a liar, always a liar, the old saying goes. Turns out there’s some scientific truth to that: researchers have tracked down how the brain makes lying easier as the untruths build up, providing some biological evidence for why small lies often balloon into ever larger ones.

In a study published in Nature Neuroscience, Tali Sharot from the department of experimental psychology at University College London and her colleagues devised a clever study to test people’s dishonest tendencies while scanning their brains in an fMRI machine…

… “Part of the emotional arousal we see when people lie is because of the conflict between how people see themselves and their actions,” Sharot said during a briefing discussing the results. “So I lie for self-benefit, but at the same time it doesn’t fit the way I want to view myself, which is as an honest person. It’s possible that we learn from the arousal signal…with less emotional arousal, perhaps I’m less likely to see the act as incongruent with my own self perception.”

The researchers were even able to map out how each lie led to less amygdala activation and found that the decrease could predict how much the person’s dishonesty would escalate in the next trial. Biology seems to back up the warnings parents give to their kids: that one lie just leads to another.[https://time.com/4540707/lying-lies-brain/]

The editor-at-large of The Epoch Times, Roger Simon, illustrated that the lying “canned propaganda” media has become a joke in the article “Not Just CNN: Mainstream Media Is on the Ropes”:

Let’s take a tour d’horizon, but first… CNN.

A widely discussed article by media critic Joe Concha concludes:

“The collapse of CNN is now complete: 9 out of 10 viewers, gone. Its top-rated anchor, Chris Cuomo, gone. Its network president, gone. Its integrity in shambles.

“Oh, and new management coming in that is signaling big-time changes … changes that may bring CNN back to the proud network it once was before [network President] Jeff Zucker destroyed it.”

[…]

Actually, it doesn’t matter who replaces management at CNN because the real ownership hasn’t changed—WarnerMedia and, above that group, AT&T.

And above AT&T, as with the other two giant corporations who control the vast majority of the mainstream media landscape, The Walt Disney Co. and Comcast, their true capo di tutti capi is China—because the communist-controlled nation is the one whose mammoth audience they crave.

That’s the bad news, but the good news is those same corporations are increasingly behind the times.

You are here, reading this, not listening to their canned propaganda.

And not just here, of course. You are reading blogs, alternative media, and listening to podcasts. Who has more influence these days, The New York Times or Joe Rogan? Well, it’s a toss-up, and that’s just one guy.

You are also surfing the internet for other information, making up your own mind. The possibilities for gaining that information are growing in number and in strength by the day.

What intelligent person watches the traditional evening network news anymore? Who believes that the aforementioned NY Times is the “newspaper of record”? That’s basically a joke now to vast numbers of people…

… Chairman Mao was undoubtedly lying (and creating mayhem) when he said, “Let a hundred flowers bloom,” but the thought being expressed was correct. If I were to write my own Little Red Book today, I would say in terms of news and a lot of things: Learn from the Canadian truckers! (In other words, do it on your own.)

Yes, it’s a bit self-serving, but as a subscriber or even a reader of The Epoch Times, you are participating in this ongoing media revolution that’s truly picking up steam after more than a decade.

I think back now to the days when we started Pajamas Media (2004) and how we were accused of being “amateurs in our pajamas” by a CBS executive, for daring to question their anchor Dan Rather’s lies about George W. Bush’s National Guard papers. (We couldn’t have been more correct and Rather was shortly gone.)

In the parlance of another day, “we’ve come a long way, baby.”

Pretty soon, we may have a different problem. What happens when you become “the man”? Let’s hope we handle it better. We should. [https://www.theepochtimes.com/not-just-cnn-mainstream-media-is-on-the-ropes_4264496.html?utm_source=Morningbrief&utm_campaign=mb-2022-02-09&utm_medium=email&est=kOe3LLy45ALP2ObuPH8xT78r%2FsDzIRh9VnBB3Atb9qK%2BgNTVWcNtuRd8Gbs1]

Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– If Francis betrays Benedict XVI & the”Roman Rite Communities” like he betrayed the Chinese Catholics we must respond like St. Athanasius, the Saintly English Bishop Robert Grosseteste & “Eminent Canonists and Theologians” by “Resist[ing]” him: https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/12/if-francis-betrays-benedict-xvi.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html

– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1

– A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1

What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.