What is the Real Agenda of the corrupt Joe & Hunter Biden’s Russiagate backing of the Trudeau-like Obama corrupt Ukraine Operatives in their Warmongering Posturing?

February 14, 2022

The Epoch Times in the article “What’s Behind the Troop Buildup on the Ukraine–Russia Border?” explained the real agenda of the corrupt Joe and Hunter Biden’s Russiagate backing of the corrupt Ukraine Justin Trudeau-like Barack Obama Ukraine operatives in their warmongering posturing:

For all the theories the media and Beltway experts have advanced to explain the perhaps imminent Eastern European conflict, they’ve hidden one big piece of the puzzle—the political faction that Biden leads sees Ukraine as an instrument to advance its narrow partisan interests, foreign and domestic.

In 2013, the Obama administration saw a Ukrainian protest movement as an opportunity to topple a Kyiv government aligned with Moscow. A few short years later, Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign used Ukrainian officials and activists to push an intelligence operation targeting her rival, Donald Trump. And in 2019, pro-Ukrainian U.S. policymakers conspired to impeach Trump in order to provide cover for Biden after he had publicly boasted of interfering in Ukraine’s political and judicial system for alleged personal gain.

This is essential context for understanding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demands for security guarantees that NATO won’t move eastward—that is, won’t enlist Ukraine. From Moscow’s perspective, no matter how weak Biden appears, he’s head of a reckless and dangerous political bloc. The Democrats used Ukraine to destabilize the U.S. government, and it’s possible they will try again to use it to destabilize Russia.

As I discuss in the latest episode of “Over the Target,” the Democrats’ dangerous actions regarding Ukraine date back nearly a decade. After Putin compelled Ukraine’s then-President Viktor Yanukovych to reject a 2013 trade deal with the European Union that would have weakened the Russian economy, Ukrainian activists took to the streets of Kyiv in protest.

As violence erupted in the Ukrainian capital, senior Obama administration officials seized the opportunity to remold the government to their own liking. Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt were famously caught on tape discussing the prime minister they were planning to install. The tape was allegedly leaked by the Russians to show how the United States was interfering in the internal political dynamics of a foreign country.

In February 2014, Yanukovych fled Kyiv for Moscow, and a handful of top Obama officials visited Ukraine for what seemed to many observers like a victory lap. CIA Director John Brennan’s April visit fueled speculation that America’s clandestine service had engineered the coup.

A week later, then-Vice President Joe Biden arrived, advising the new government to root out corruption. And yet only a month after Biden’s visit, a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma, under investigation by international, and later Ukrainian, authorities, appointed his son Hunter to a board seat that paid more than $50,000 a month. It appears that Burisma was buying protection from the U.S. official in charge of Ukraine policy—Hunter Biden’s father.

With the 2016 presidential election in the offing, the Democrats urged their new friends in Ukraine to contribute to Hillary Clinton’s election efforts by supporting her campaign’s allegations that Trump had been compromised by Moscow. A Financial Times article from August 2016 documented the many former and acting Ukrainian officials who claimed the GOP candidate was “pro-Putin.”

In Washington, a Democratic National Committee contractor, Ukrainian American activist Alexandra Chalupa, sought help from the Ukrainian embassy in smearing Trump as a Russian agent. The Ukrainian ambassador to Washington pitched in with an anti-Trump op-ed in The Hill.

At the same time, Clinton campaign contractor Fusion GPS was sourcing reports of Trump–Russia collusion from Ukrainian parliamentarian Serhiy Leshchenko. Indeed, the infamous anti-Trump dossier is fundamentally about Russia and Ukraine.

The salacious bits may be the most notorious parts of the dossier, but the overarching collusion narrative hinges on allegations of a quid pro quo regarding Ukraine. In exchange for Putin’s help winning the 2016 race, the dossier alleges, Trump would remove sanctions that Barack Obama had imposed on Russia for its 2014 incursion into Ukraine and annexation of Crimea.

Just weeks before the Obama-Biden administration finished its term in January 2017, Biden told the Department of Justice that Trump’s national security adviser Michael Flynn should be prosecuted for discussing sanctions with the Russian ambassador to Washington. With the help of the press, the Obama-Biden team forced Flynn from the White House, the first move in a more than two-year operation combining the Democratic Party, U.S. spy services, and the media to topple the Trump administration.

When Russiagate did eventually wind down in the summer of 2019, another anti-Trump operation was already in motion. This one, too, turned on Ukraine.

On July 24, Robert Mueller appeared on Capitol Hill to say that his special counsel investigation found no evidence of any quid pro quo or collusion. The next day, Trump spoke on the phone with the new Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and asked for Kyiv’s help in getting to the bottom of Ukraine’s role in Russiagate. He also asked Zelensky for information regarding the Bidens’ activities in Ukraine.

Trump had heard of Joe Biden’s public admission that he made the Ukrainians fire the prosecutor investigating the company paying his son Hunter. The former vice president told a New York audience that he’d demanded a quid pro quo from the Kyiv government. If they didn’t get rid of the prosecutor, he’d withhold a $1 billion loan guarantee. “Well, son of a [expletive],” said Biden, “he got fired.” Trump told Zelensky that Biden’s role “sounds horrible to me.”

A Ukrainian American official working in the White House named Alex Vindman was listening to Trump’s call with Zelensky and relayed its contents to a whistleblower, who was identified by RealClearInvestigations as former Biden aide Eric Ciaramella, a CIA analyst. As a key staffer to the former vice president on Ukraine, Ciaramella must have known as well as anyone that an investigation into the Bidens’ Ukraine-related activities could cause trouble for the Democratic Party’s potential 2020 presidential candidate.

And so, based on Vindman’s account, it was alleged that Trump threatened to withhold lethal defensive aid from Ukraine unless Kyiv helped find dirt on the Bidens. In reality, Biden’s quid pro quo was simply hung on Trump—it was Biden, after all, who’d used U.S. taxpayer money as leverage to allegedly benefit his family. As commander-in-chief, Trump had an obligation to find out whether the Bidens’ activities in Ukraine had compromised U.S. national security… [https://www.theepochtimes.com/whats-behind-the-troop-build-up-on-the-ukraine-russia-border_4237796.html]

The scholar William Briggs also shows the real Biden and RINO “conservative” agenda:

It’s easy to see why the regime wants war with Russia. Idiocy and profits. The entire military-industrial complex is behind the push, as is every major propaganda organ. Journalists are loyal liars.

The tangle of money is complex, of necessity, and it’s far from clear those thinking they’ll get rich off of exploding missiles have full batteries in their carnage calculators. But there’s no doubt they want, perhaps not war exactly, but to give Russia the high hard one.

It’s not as if there isn’t humor in this. It’s been a lot of fun watching Biden voters air out reasons why American blood needs to flow in Ukraine. Or if not our men, women, and whoknowswhats, then the red stuff of lowly foreigners. If they die, they die, and it’s their own fault for being born in some far off land nobody can find on a map.

One of the big reasons our woke and progressive compatriots want the killing to start is that “Putin stole the election for Trump.” No less an eminence than Hillary herself said so. Often. Propagandists, living through their Days Of Rage in 2016 and early 2017, repeated the story more times than NPR said “racism” in a year.

Remember “the” dossier?

Well, let’s not remind our friends of this. It’s a tad embarrassing for them. Having to admit being duped that hard is painful. It’s also best to speak quietly of the revelation Hillary paid spies to look in on the Trump campaign. Hey. Trump had it coming. He was mean. And literally Hitler.

So it’s not just the moola, but the need to keep the fiction going that Russia and Trump were secretly attempting to rule the world, rather than having to admit to high treason.

No. Our concern is with the Big Con, with the neoconmen and other “conservatives” who started drooling the day the propaganda about an “imminent” invasion of Ukraine by Russia was released. The invasion was going to be today. No, today. Today, I mean. Tomorrow at the latest. Soon. Trust us. It’s happening.

Propagandists greased the minds of its adherents, saying Russia was going to release some horrible something, we know not what. Except that it is definitely maybe going to be a false flag. If you’re an American citizen, get out of Ukraine now! But only if you’re vaccinated.[https://wmbriggs.com/post/39085/]

Finally, despite all the Biden Russia warmongering posturing why is he an apparent Russian collaborator:

In May, Pulitzer winner and liberal Glenn Greenwald, who is a co-founder of the Intercept new outlet renowned for its accurate journalism on intelligence, reported “Just imagine what would be happening right now if it were Trump, rather than Biden, who just handed Putin his underwater natural gas pipeline just days after Russian hackers allegedly caused serious gas shortages“:

That the Kremlin had taken over American political institutions through its blackmail control of former President Donald Trump was a media conspiracy theory as pervasive as it was deranged. This once-exciting script was excavated from the CIA’s Cold War basement, dusted off by their operatives, and then kicked off by the intelligence community’s purposeful dissemination of the now-debunked Steele Dossier. And once this fairy tale was launched, there were seemingly no limits on the depths to which media figures would sink to promote it…

… Trump found one thing even more threatening to the Kremlin’s vital interests than arming Ukrainians: namely, doing everything possible to destroy Russia’s ability to complete construction of its new underwater natural gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2. That new pipeline is designed to double Russian sales capacity to an EU addicted to cheap Russian natural gas, producing massive revenue for the Russian economy and giving Moscow greater leverage when dealing with its European neighbors. But it provides an even more important benefit: it allows Russia to bypass Ukraine and other Eastern European countries, thus avoiding costly transit fees and the risks of political instability or anti-Russian manipulation by outside forces, including the U.S. government.

For all those reasons, few priorities were more important to Putin and the Russian economy than this new pipeline. Yet for at least the last two years of his presidency, Trump — even as he was shrilly depicted as an agent of the Kremlin — was obsessed with stopping the Russian pipeline and thus sabotaging Putin’s key geopolitical project.

The Trump administration caused a halt to the project in 2019 when it imposed sanctions on companies working on it. Trump did everything he could to pressure, cajole and even threaten the Germans to pull out of the deal, warning that it would leave a winter-plagued Europe captive to Russian pressure and insisting that Berlin had the obligation to buy gas from the U.S., not Russia, given NATO expenditures to protect Germans. Trump even tried to pull close to 10,000 U.S. troops out of Germany to pressure the Merkel government, but the pro-war alliance of hawkish Democrats and Liz-Cheney-led neocon Republicans voted to defund that effort.

Any minimally rational or honest media would have taken note of these events and instantly realized that their years-long conspiracy theory about Trump being controlled by Putin was sophomoric nonsense, the opposite of the truth. That a Putin-controlled Russian asset would send lethal arms to Ukraine and do everything possible to sabotage Nord Stream 2 is so blatantly absurd that it could be ratified only by a media aggressively committed to spreading disinformation and lies.

All of this became even clearer on Tuesday when President Biden reversed Trump’s blockage of the Russian natural gas pipeline. Axios’ Jonathan Swan reported that “the Biden administration will waive sanctions on the corporate entity and CEO overseeing the construction of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline into Germany,” which “indicates the Biden administration is not willing to compromise its relationship with Germany over this pipeline.” Swan wrote what is clearly true: “the completion of Nord Stream 2 would be a huge geopolitical win for Putin and give him substantial new leverage in Europe.”

This “huge geopolitical win for Putin” is exactly what the Kremlin’s alleged asset in the White House spent years preventing and which Biden is now handing over. Indeed, this decision by the Biden administration directly contradicts the assurances which long-time anti-Russia hawk Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) extracted from Secretary of State Antony Blinken during Blinken’s January confirmation hearing. Cruz asked Blinken whether he would commit to maintain the efforts of the Trump administration and a bipartisan group of Senators to use sanctions to prevent completion of the Russian pipeline, and Blinken vowed that he would:

SEN. CRUZ: Now, worryingly, there have been suggestions out of Moscow and out of Berlin that the Biden administration would reduce pressure and reduce efforts to stop Nord Stream 2. Can you commit to this committee today that the Biden administration will hold the line, will keep the sanctions, and will prevent the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from being completed? MR. BLINKEN: Two things, if I may, Senator. First of all, the president-elect strongly agrees with you that Nord Stream 2 is a bad idea and he has been very clear about that. I need to look at the actual legislation. I am determined to do whatever we can to prevent that completion, the last hundred yards, I very much agree.

As Swan put it: “this planned move” to lift key sanctions “seems at odds with” Blinken’s commitment. Indeed it does. While the Biden administration intends to maintain some of those Trump-imposed sanctions, the waivers they intend to issue will allow completion of Nord Stream 2, a gigantic gift to Putin.

What makes Biden’s turnaround even more stunning is that it comes just weeks after the U.S. claims that Russians were behind a quite serious hack-for-ransom into a U.S. gas pipeline that caused serious gas shortages on the East Coast. U.S. officials say that while they have no reason yet to believe that the Kremlin itself was responsible, they do believe that the hackers were Russian citizens and/or operating from Russia. An angry Sen. Cruz said on Wednesday morning: “Biden has vastly strengthened Putin’s hands at the expense of the rest of the Free World.” Yesterday, he tweeted this:

Ted Cruz @tedcruzStunning. In defiance of U.S. law, Biden is actively helping Putin build his pipeline. Objectively speaking, the Biden administration is shaping up to be the most pro-Russia administration of the modern era. Biden to waive sanctions on Putin crony in charge of Nord Stream 2 pipelineBiden isn’t willing to compromise the relationship with Germany over this pipeline.axios.com

May 18th 20213,118 Retweets7,992 Likes

Just imagine what would be happening right now if it were Trump, rather than Biden, who just handed Putin his underwater natural gas pipeline just days after Russian hackers allegedly caused serious gas shortages in the U.S. Jingoistic op-eds would fill the pages of The New York Times and The Washington Post warning of Kremlin control of the U.S.; CNN and MSNBC would convene panel after panel of their former FBI and CIA operatives to accuse Trump of treason for subordinating U.S. interests to Russian interests; Rachel Maddow would be on the verge of righteous and indignant tears as she devoted her 20-minute monologue to decrying the tragedy that we were all living under Putin’s rule; and Nancy Pelosi would be holding a press conference to spread more innuendo about Putin’s blackmail control over Trump while demanding a DOJ investigation.

None of that, needless to say, will happen now. Indeed, just hours after Swan reported this sanctions waiver, reporters giggled and swooned after Biden joked about running them all over in his car as a condition to answering their questions about the war in Gaza, then giggled and swooned even more when he floored the car and drove away from them.

BBC, Dec. 21, 2019; Axios, May 18, 2021

For five years, the bulk of the U.S. media pushed and endorsed a demented, dangerous conspiracy theory about the world’s second-largest nuclear power that not only lacked evidence but was negated by every relevant event. As I documented in late 2016 and then again in 2018, there is a stronger basis for claiming that Obama was significantly more accommodating of Putin than Trump ever was. And after just four months in office, the same is true of Biden. But for a media devoted to an agenda rather than truth, the inexorable destruction of their conspiracy theory does not matter. [Glenn Greenwald(greenwald@substack.com): “Biden, Reversing Trump, Permits a Key Putin Goal: a New Russian Natural Gas Pipeline to Germany,” You’re on the free list for Glenn Greenwald. For the full experience, become a paying subscriber.

Subscribe]

