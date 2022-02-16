IF Nancy Pelosi IS THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST, THEN SURELY Hillary Clinton QUALIFIES FOR THE TITLE OF WICKED WITCH OF THE EAST

Hillary Clinton’s treasonous plot against Donald Trump is even worse than you thought

February 15, 2022

Hillary Clinton clearly had a hand in the bogus Russiagate investigation.

She also had a lot of help from the Democrat Media Complex.

But Clinton’s treasonous plot against Donald Trump is even worse than you thought.

The Russiagate hoax undermined the first two years of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation dragged on for 22 months, which hung like a cloud over the Trump administration.

It turns out that Mueller found zero evidence of Russian collusion, which ultimately led to Trump Attorney General William Barr appointing John Durham as special counsel to get to the bottom of Russiagate’s origins.

And thus far, all roads lead back to Hillary Clinton.

Not only did Clinton pay for the discredited Steele dossier, but one of her lawyers, Michael Sussmann, pumped a false collusion story to the FBI and lied about his connection to Clinton.

Now, Durham filed in a court document that Clinton lawyers paid a tech company to “infiltrate” Trump campaign servers—and later Trump White House servers—in order to establish a fake connection between Trump and Russia.

Durham wrote in a filing that Sussmann, “had assembled and conveyed the allegations to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including a technology executive (Tech Executive 1) at a U.S.-based internet company (Internet Company 1) and the Clinton campaign.”

https://lockerdome.com/lad/14230595806901350?pubid=ld-7945-558&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Frightnewswire.com&rid=&width=640

The filing added that Sussman’s “billing records reflect” that he “repeatedly billed the Clinton Campaign for his work on the Russian Bank-1 allegations.”

Sussmann told the FBI he was not working for the Clinton campaign, but he clearly was.

Durham’s filing gets even more damning.

https://lockerdome.com/lad/14230597383959654?pubid=ld-667-5472&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Frightnewswire.com&rid=&width=640

He writes:

“Tech Executive-1 tasked these researchers to mine Internet data to establish ‘an inference’ and ‘narrative’ tying then-candidate Trump to Russia…In doing so, Tech Executive-1 indicated that he was seeking to please certain ‘VIPs,’ referring to individuals at Law Firm-1 and the Clinton campaign.”

If the details in Durham’s filings are true, what Clinton did is far worse than Watergate.

She helped fabricate treasonous information against a presidential candidate and eventually the sitting president of the United States.

It’s the biggest political scandal in American history, and the layers are still being peeled back.

In addition to Sussmann, Durham already indicted FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, who lied to the FISA court about the veracity of the Steele dossier in order to maintain surveillance on Trump.

Durham also indicted Democratic operative Igor Danchenko for lying about the source of information in the Steele Dossier.

The Russiagate hoax is expanding in scope, and when it finally bursts, some people should be wearing handcuffs.

Stay tuned to Right News Wire for more updates to this ongoing story.

https://lockerdome.com/lad/13678838135600230?pubid=ld-3706-2226&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Frightnewswire.com&rid=&width=640

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://rightnewswire.com/hillary-clintons-treasonous-plot-against-donald-trump-is-even-worse-than-you-thought/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21

Previous articleYou’ll be red with rage when you learn who Biden wants to give a pay raise

Next articleThis top Clinton advisor just rained on Biden and Pelosi’s parade

Receive Free Email Alerts

Email*