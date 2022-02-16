PRAY THAT THE MADNESS WHICH THE CANADIANS HAVE CONTRACTED FROM THE Biden Administration DOES NOT COME SOUTH ACROSS THE BORDER TO AFFECT US.

February 14, 2022 | Sundance | 634 Comments

The triggering of an official invocation of the Canadian Emergency Measures Act to eliminate protests is stunning. Using the Emergency Act to target individual citizens in Canada, and their bank accounts, is yet again another level of astonishing. RESOURCES:

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association has announced their opposition to the government declaration:

I am carefully reviewing the details of the authorization because according to the public statements by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, they have authorized banks, financial institutions and insurance carriers to suspend the accounts of Canadian citizens based on their social media postings.

Yes, you read that correctly. Support of “blockades and/or occupations” are specifically noted.

Anyone in Canada (individual or business) who supports or “furthers” the Freedom Convoy or Freedom Protest on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or any other social media platform, is a target to have their bank accounts frozen and insurance policies nullified.

But wait, it gets worse.

Not only are people subject to get their bank accounts frozen, but the decision also to freeze the accounts is entirely up to the reviewer, and the reviewer is protected by the government from civil liability for their decision.

“Support” and “affiliated with” are loosely defined, and as a result a guy delivering pizzas to an Ottawa “occupation” truckdriver is also running the risk of seeing his bank account frozen simply for providing the food. I can see why the Canadian Civil Liberties Assocation would take issue with this declaration.

A banking employee who does not like the politics of a customer as revealed by a review of their social media postings, and merely “suspects” the account holder of supporting or furthering the action, can -without any liability- block the bank accounts of any customer or account holder; and they do not need to provide an explanation.

Review this statement carefully (emphasis mine):

Freeland …”the government is issuing an order with immediate effect, under the Emergencies Act, authorizing Canadian financial institutions to temporarily cease providing financial services where the institution suspects that an account is being used to further the illegal blockades and occupations. This order covers both personal and corporate accounts.

Third: we are directing Canadian financial institutions to review their relationships with anyone involved in the illegal blockades and report to the RCMP or CSIS.

As of today, a bank or other financial service provider will be able to immediately freeze or suspend an account of an individual or business affiliated with these illegal blockades without a court order. In doing so, they will be protected against civil liability.

Federal government institutions will have a new broad authority to share relevant information with banks and other financial service providers to ensure that we can all work together to put a stop to the funding of these illegal blockades.

This is about following the money. This is about stopping the financing of these illegal blockades. We are today serving notice: if your truck is being used in these protests, your corporate accounts will be frozen. The insurance on your vehicle will be suspended. Send your semi-trailers home. The Canadian economy needs them to be doing legitimate work, not to be illegally making us all poorer.

We are announcing these measures after careful reflection. I spoke directly with the heads of Canadian banks and I would like to commend them for doing their part to uphold Canadian laws and Canadian democracy, and to protect our economy.” (more)

As you consider the term “illegal” in the paragraphs above, it is important to remember that the people who were hiding Anne Frank were breaking the law; and the people who killed Anne Frank were followingthe law. As history tells us, laws in/of themselves are not always moral or correct.

Americans really need to pay attention to this example. The Canadian government can force their citizens to take a medical procedure (Vaccination) in order to work, and if you protest that demand your bank accounts can be confiscated by the state. How is communist China worse?

Today, the Canadian government became the tanks in this famous image:

