TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES



Rene,



Joe Biden is SO UNPOPULAR; even CNN can’t hide it. The extreme Left-wing “news organization” just released a poll that shows over 58% of Americans DISAPPROVE of Joe Biden. You know it’s bad for Democrats when CNN can’t even cover for them…

Honestly, we’re shocked only 58% of Americans disapprove of Biden after he has…



CREATED HISTORIC INFLATION

LEFT OUR SOUTHERN BORDER OPEN FOR INVASION

DESTROYED OUR ENERGY INDEPENDENCE

AND WORSE



Joe Biden is a DISASTER stand with him and the Democrat Party, vote for him and learn to live with the consequences of your vote for America!!!