TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES

Posted on February 16, 2022 by abyssum

Rene, 

Joe Biden is SO UNPOPULAR; even CNN can’t hide it. The extreme Left-wing “news organization” just released a poll that shows over 58% of Americans DISAPPROVE of Joe Biden. You know it’s bad for Democrats when CNN can’t even cover for them…
Honestly, we’re shocked only 58% of Americans disapprove of Biden after he has… 

CREATED HISTORIC INFLATION 
LEFT OUR SOUTHERN BORDER OPEN FOR INVASION 
DESTROYED OUR ENERGY INDEPENDENCE
AND WORSE 

Joe Biden is a DISASTER stand with him and the Democrat Party, vote for him and learn to live with the consequences of your vote for America!!!

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s