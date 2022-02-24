IF YOU REMAIN SILENT IN THE FACE OF THE STATE OR SCHOOL’S QUIET ASSUMPTION OF RESPONSIBILITY FOR GUIDING AND SHAPIING THE WILL OF YOUR CHILD YOU WILL LOOSE YOUR GOD-GIVEN AUTHORITY OVER YOUR CHILD AND YOUR NOW BIG MONSTER WILL BREAK YOUR HEART

|To Whom Do Children Belong?February 24, 2022 Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on parental authority versus state authority:Does the child belong to parents or the state? This issue is nothing new—Plato argued that the community in which children are raised is the proper locus of authority, not the parents. He envisioned a society where parents were denied their right to raise their own children: they would be collectively raised. He explicitly said in The Republic that the good society was one where “no parent is to know his own child, nor any child his parent.”California Governor Gavin Newsom is no Plato, but he is also not a believer in parental rights. He objects to Florida and Texas officials who are seeking to stop the state from promoting “gender-transitioning procedures” for children behind the back of parents. “This is nothing short of a state-sponsored intimidation of LGBTQ children,” he said.In other words, if parents object to child abuse encouraged by state operatives—that is what puberty blockers and the prospect of genital mutilation are—then they are the problem, not the government.In many parts of the country, children are being prompted by school officials to question their sexual orientation. Some are then encouraged to transition to the opposite sex, without the consent of their parents. How many? No one knows for sure, but we do know that some public officials, school administrators, school board members and teachers’ unions believe they know better than a child’s parents what’s good for their kids. They are modern-day tyrants who respect no boundaries.In a sane society they would be put away. Instead, they are awarded tenure.In the 1920s, the Ku Klux Klan supported an anti-Catholic law in Oregon that required all children to attend a public school (thus closing down Catholic schools). The Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary sued, and in 1925 the U.S. Supreme Court sided with them. “The child is not the mere creature of the state; those who nurture him and direct his destiny have the right, coupled with the high duty, to recognize and prepare him for additional obligations (italics in the original).”Today’s Klan is non-violent and well-educated, but they are just as dangerous as the men in white robes. Newsom and the educational establishment are wrecking the lives of young people, promoting the pernicious idea that it is normal to rebel against one’s own nature. It manifestly is not.Young people are being exploited at a record rate—girls more than boys—by tolerating, if not actively promoting, the notion that switching one’s sex is very much like switching one’s diet. What’s wrong with being a boy today and a girl tomorrow? Isn’t that like being carnivorous today and a vegetarian tomorrow?Modern society is made up of the individual, the intermediate associations that constitute social authority—the family, school, church, voluntary organizations—and the state. Beginning with the French Revolution, the road to totalitarianism has been greased when the state crushes the intermediate associations; when civil society collapses, only the individual and the state remain. As the 20th century proved in Russia, Germany and China, that means the end of liberty. The only bulwark to state power is the social authority grounded in civil society.Children are not mere creatures of the state. They are the natural outcome of a union between a man and a woman, ideally forged in the institution of marriage, and it is the prerogative of parents—not the state—to decide what is best for them.Since Newsom is now telling the governors in other states how to conduct their business, it’s time for people all over the nation to tell him how to conduct his business.Contact Gavin Newsom’s Executive Secretary: jim.deboo@gov.ca.govPhone: 212-371-3191E-mail: pr@catholicleague.org
-
Archives
- February 2022
- January 2022
- December 2021
- November 2021
- October 2021
- September 2021
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- (no title)
- IF YOU REMAIN SILENT IN THE FACE OF THE STATE OR SCHOOL’S QUIET ASSUMPTION OF RESPONSIBILITY FOR GUIDING AND SHAPIING THE WILL OF YOUR CHILD YOU WILL LOOSE YOUR GOD-GIVEN AUTHORITY OVER YOUR CHILD AND YOUR NOW BIG MONSTER WILL BREAK YOUR HEART
- IF YOU PRESERVE AND CONSULT THIS POST FROM TIME TO TIME YOU MAY BE ABLE TO UNDERSTAND WHAT IS WHAT WITH HUGO BERGOLIO’S DECREES, STATEMENTS AND SILENCES ON THE LITURGY OF THE CHURCH. IF YOU DO NOT PRESERVE AND CONSULT THIS POST YOU WILL BE CONFUSED AND LOST WITH REGARD TO THE LITURGY
- THE BEHAVIOR AND DECISIONS OF JORGE BERGOLIO ARE BECOMING INCREASINGLY MORE ERRATIC, HOLD TIGHT BECAUSE THE RIDE MAY BECOME INCREASINGLY BIZARRE AS WE NEAR THE END OF HIS OCCUPATION OF THE CHAIR OF SAINT PETER
- SIT DOWN, HOLD ON TIGHT, ENJOY THE RIDE, STAY CLOSE TO Jesus Christ OUR SAVIOUR
Top Posts & Pages
- IF YOU PRESERVE AND CONSULT THIS POST FROM TIME TO TIME YOU MAY BE ABLE TO UNDERSTAND WHAT IS WHAT WITH HUGO BERGOLIO'S DECREES, STATEMENTS AND SILENCES ON THE LITURGY OF THE CHURCH. IF YOU DO NOT PRESERVE AND CONSULT THIS POST YOU WILL BE CONFUSED AND LOST WITH REGARD TO THE LITURGY
- THE GATHERING STORM
- BENEDICT IS A NON FUNCTIONING POPE BECAUSE HIS RESIGNATION WAS FLAWED / FRANCIS IS NOT POPE BECAUSE HIS ELECTION WAS FLAWED. ERGO THE CHURCH HAS BEEN AND STILL IS WITHOUT A TRUE POPE. GOD HELP US !!!!!!!!!
- THE BEHAVIOR AND DECISIONS OF JORGE BERGOLIO ARE BECOMING INCREASINGLY MORE ERRATIC, HOLD TIGHT BECAUSE THE RIDE MAY BECOME INCREASINGLY BIZARRE AS WE NEAR THE END OF HIS OCCUPATION OF THE CHAIR OF SAINT PETER
- IF YOU REMAIN SILENT IN THE FACE OF THE STATE OR SCHOOL'S QUIET ASSUMPTION OF RESPONSIBILITY FOR GUIDING AND SHAPIING THE WILL OF YOUR CHILD YOU WILL LOOSE YOUR GOD-GIVEN AUTHORITY OVER YOUR CHILD AND YOUR NOW BIG MONSTER WILL BREAK YOUR HEART
- VATICAN JOURNALIST, DIANE MONTAGNA, HAS RENDERED A VALUABLE SERVICE TO THE CHURCH THROUGH THIS PUBLICATION OF HER INTERVIEW WITH HIGHLY RESPECTED CANON LAWYER FATHER GERALD MURRAY
- SIT DOWN, HOLD ON TIGHT, ENJOY THE RIDE, STAY CLOSE TO Jesus Christ OUR SAVIOUR
- A MESSAGE FROM OUR MOTHER, MARY
- 2 ABOUT ME
- CANADA, O Canada, GOD HELP YOU AND SUSTAIN YOU IN YOUR HOUR OF SUFFERING CUBAN STYLE OPPRESSION
Top Clicks