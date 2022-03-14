WORLDWAR III IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER IF RUSSIA AND CHINA CONTINUE TO FOLLOW THEIR PLAN FOR WORLD DOMINATION

SEARCH

Is Biden spreading WWIII to the Middle East, Br. Alexis Bugnolo vs. Laramie Hirsch on WWIII & China becoming the Dominate Economic Power?

March 14, 2022

Today, the Geller Report says “How Biden Has Forced Israel to Attack Iran”:

“You think things are bad in Ukraine? Well, you ain’t seen nothin yet. The Biden Administration is about to sign off on a nuke deal with Iran, that has been brokered by Russia and China. A deal that will guarantee war in the Middle East, because Israel will never allow Iran to go nuclear. And when Israel finally bombs Iran’s nuclear facilities, the Biden Administration and the Democrats will attempt to turn Israel into a pariah state.” [https://gellerreport.com/2022/03/how-biden-has-forced-israel-to-attack-iran.html/]

Next, here are Catholic pundits Br. Alexis Bugnolo’s and Laramie Hirsch’s opposing takes on what is happening in the Ukraine war which may be World War III:

Br. Alexis Bugnolo‘s take:

The Globalists have shown themselves to be experts in the diabolic use of psychological techniques to conquer and enslave minds. We saw how effectively they did that with the unsubstantiated claims of a Pandemic, of the existence of a new pathogen, SarsCov19, and of the effectiveness of a lethal toxic experimental gene altering serum, called the Covid Vaccines.

Most bought these lies and remain incapable of even accepting liberation of the minds from their dearest and closest familly, friends and colleagues.

The same is happening with the war in the Ukraine.

Russia has clearly violated international law by attacking a sovereign state. She has clearly violated just war principles in attacking a state

that wanted to join a self-protection alliance and align itself with other European Countries, which posed and poses no imminent threat to the territorial integrity of Russia, which never issued any threats against Russia or her allies, which was not engaged in an act of war against Russia or its allies, in which the people want to protect and maintain their own sovereignty and independence

But in the last 12 years, Russian state sponsored propaganda has painted an image of Putin as a Saint — even though he has assassinated and murdered dozens of journalists, military officers and dissidents who disagreed with him.

And thus, following the massive disillusionment many have with their globalist controlled governments, outside of Russia, it was only natural that they would be prone to run to some sort of image of security, that they could grasp to.

But instead of turning to God, they turned to Putin. Just as in the USA, instead of turning to God, they turned to Trump. [https://www.fromrome.info/2022/03/11/the-globalists-wanted-the-invasion-of-ukraine-so-as-to-divide-humanity-into-camps-which-hate-one-another/]

Laramie Hirsch’s take:

Russia does not conduct war like the GAE does. We just send in our air power and bomb the crap out of everyone, innocent and guilty alike. This is not how Russia does it. In fact, they appear to follow a lot of Sun Tzu’s tactics and strategy.



Russia did its best to stay out of the cities. This was intentional. Russia does not want to get bogged down. After all, there’s all sorts of traps and human-shield PR situations prepared by the Zelensky/Kolomoisky regime. The West has won the propaganda war. They are great liars, considering (((who’s))) running the West these days. Russia understands that trying to expand an empire is a trap. The United States is learning this lesson as we speak. We will pay dearly for trying to be the world’s policeman.



But the Russians are intentionally doing their best to give the Ukrainians every opportunity to flee, to surrender, to throw down their weapons. They were intentionally slow to create their “cauldron” formations around the enemy, and they were intentionally slow to surround the major cities. They wanted to give a chance for anyone to escape who wanted out of there.



Furthermore, Russia wants to foster humanitarian corridors. Why? Because this will allow citizens to escape any danger—BUT ALSO, it gives potential deserters in the enemy army a chance to throw down their weapons, change into civilian clothes, and then escape through that humanitarian corridor with all of the other non-combatants. The Zelensky/Kolomoisky regime wants as much of a maximum body count as possible so that they can demonize Russia as much as possible. For this reason, the Zelensky/Kolomoisky regime is trying to drag its feet in fostering these humanitarian corridors.



Russia is not using its best soldiers in this attack against the Zelensky/Kolomoisky regime. Nor have they unleashed their best equipment. They’re using their pawns and secondary soldiers for this. Putin is saving his best for the eventual confrontation with NATO that will likely transpire soon.



This is how things are, as far as I understand them. Perhaps the United States has won the propaganda war. But the GAE has lost both the economic war as well as the actual war. They just don’t realize it yet. They will soon, when all of Washington’s enemies start taking bites out of us. This is what happens when a successfully-elected, popular president is replaced in broad daylight with a demented old man the likes of Rome’s Libius Severus. (I believe the powers of Heaven directed us to this puppet figure at least twice, now, within the last six months. Read HERE and HERE.) [https://forge-and-anvil.com/2022/03/14/whats-russia-doing/]

Finally, The Catholic Monitor is starting to suspect this war may to some extent be about China becoming the dominate economic power in the world:

Besides China, Putin Has Another …

cfr.org

It appears that Ukraine war’s real purpose, besides a possible World War III, may be about China destroying the USA as a Global financial power using the incredibly brainless Team Biden as a pawn for “Russia’s de-dollarization efforts”:

Besides China, Putin

Has Another Potential

De-dollarization Partner in Asia… India:

“Russia’s de-dollarization efforts mean that China and India can help Russia skirt sanctions by jointly building an alternative global financial system, but they risk facing severe consequences on their own financial entities.” [https://www.cfr.org/blog/besides-china-putin-has-another-potential-de-dollarization-partner-asia]

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– If Francis betrays Benedict XVI & the”Roman Rite Communities” like he betrayed the Chinese Catholics we must respond like St. Athanasius, the Saintly English Bishop Robert Grosseteste & “Eminent Canonists and Theologians” by “Resist[ing]” him: https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/12/if-francis-betrays-benedict-xvi.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



