SURPRISE, SURPRISE, SURPRISE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

ByAnthony Brian Logan (ABL)

March 5, 2022

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has released 55,000 pages of Pfizer vaccine trial data. The FDA initially tried to keep the data under wraps for 75 years citing “lack of resources”. Obviously, this wasn’t true as U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman compelled the agency to release the data immediately. Or, at least, 55,000 pages per month to start. In the data that has been released so far, an addendum exists. This addendum has a list of 1,291 potential side effects of the vaccine. These side effects were labeled “ADVERSE EVENTS OF SPECIAL INTEREST”.

Anthony Brian Logan (ABL)

