SURPRISE, SURPRISE, SURPRISE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

FDA Releases 55,000 Pages Of Pfizer Vaccine Trial Data
March 5, 2022
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has released 55,000 pages of Pfizer vaccine trial data. The FDA initially tried to keep the data under wraps for 75 years citing “lack of resources”. Obviously, this wasn’t true as U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman compelled the agency to release the data immediately. Or, at least, 55,000 pages per month to start. In the data that has been released so far, an addendum exists. This addendum has a list of 1,291 potential side effects of the vaccine. These side effects were labeled “ADVERSE EVENTS OF SPECIAL INTEREST”.
9 COMMENTS
- Drew Drop the mandates!!!!Reply
- FDA Releases 55,000 Pages Of Pfizer Vaccine Trial Data – SMi News Blog[…] post FDA Releases 55,000 Pages Of Pfizer Vaccine Trial Data appeared first on Anthony Brian […]Reply
- Silver Bear Love your channel ABL, but where are the documents? It’s one thing to say there are 55,000 pages of documents, but it’s another thing to actually show the source. The sources you have listed here are just saying the same thing you are saying and also without the documents.Reply
- Ford Okay, where are the documents? You linked to your article, but we want to see the actual documents!🙄Reply
- aaron https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdfLINK that you guys are looking for, hope it helpsReply
- Attila @aaron Awesome, thanks for posting my friend!Reply
- Deb Here is a place to find the documents
https://www.icandecide.org/pfizer-documents/Reply
- CosmoTopper Thanks ABL – well done and informative. Thank you aaron for the 38 page doc link!Reply
- Bud faulkner My son wants to go to a larp, ( for fun) but is being told he must be vaxed in order to attend. This information is helpful to convince the people that control this funtion he wants to be a part of. He just wants to have fun but doesn’t want to risk his life in the process.Reply