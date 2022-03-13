SOME PEOPLE NEVER LEARN FROM THEIR OWN MISTAKES AND THE MISTAKES OF OTHERS

SEARCH

Hypocrisy: WWIII Biden RINO/Democrat Gun Control Nuts for Nuking Putin to Kill Billions

March 13, 2022

There seems to be a lot of hypocrisy floating around on the possible World War III we are now facing as shown by Candace Owens and the above meme:

Candace Owens@RealCandaceO

Vladimir Putin is not a sympathetic character. Neither is the corrupt Zelensky who allowed his country to be sold. Neither are the Bidens who (among other western families) purchased it. I feel bad for nobody but the innocent citizens who are suffering beneath this mess. [https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1499394074003984384]

The Francis Flournoy Professor of European History at Bard College, Sean McMeekin, who is the author of “Stalin’s War: A New History of World War II” understands that Joe Biden and friends as well as Vladimir Putin are not “sympathetic characters.”

McMeekin shows that Biden and the “ineptitude in Western capitals” are to be blamed for much of this danger of World War III as well as Russian aggression:

American leaders have done far more than talk. First under President George W. Bush, in the “Orange Revolution” of 2004-5, and then even more brazenly under President Obama and then-Vice President Biden in the overtly U.S.-backed “Euromaidan” revolution, which toppled Russia-friendly Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych in February 2014, the U.S. and its allies threw down the gauntlet to Moscow, which responded by annexing Crimea and moving into Lugansk and the Donbass. Putin’s claims that Ukraine has, since 2014, been carrying out “genocide” against Russian-speakers may be groundless, but his case that the U.S. and its allies have turned Ukraine into a lethally armed catspaw is not. As the leading U.S. realist scholar of international relations, John Mearsheimer, presciently warned in September 2015, “the West is leading Ukraine down the primrose path, and the end result is that Ukraine is going to get wrecked.”

In the months leading up to the Russian invasion launched on Feb. 24, it appears to be mostly Western fecklessness which has encouraged Putin’s aggression: German politicians signing lucrative pipeline deals with the Kremlin, taking positions on the boards of Russian energy companies, and ratcheting up their abject dependence on Russian energy by shuttering nuclear plants; the Biden administration’s humiliating botch of the withdrawal from Afghanistan; Biden’s hint that a “minor incursion” into Ukraine might not occasion a decisive response; the withdrawal of U.S. diplomatic personnel from Kiev to Lvov, and so on. There has been no shortage of ineptitude in Western capitals, and this has undermined deterrence of Russia vis-à-vis Ukraine. But we also should not forget the larger story of NATO expansion and the U.S.-backed “color revolutions” in Ukraine and other former Soviet republics, which have fueled Russian fear, anger, and resentment. It may be too late to wind the clock back and reverse NATO expansion, but it is never too late to learn the lessons of history.

Unfortunately, it is the people of Ukraine who are paying the price of Western hubris, just as Mearsheimer warned in 2015. By dangling NATO membership and the mirage of an American security umbrella before them, the U.S. and its allies have unleashed the furies of Russian ressentiment, resulting in a devastating and bloody invasion of Ukraine, even while doing almost nothing to assure the country’s defense. They deserved better from us. [https://www.chroniclesmagazine.org/blog/putin–russia–and-ukraine–historical-roots-of-a-tragedy/]

