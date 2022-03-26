ALAS, POOR CALIFORNIA, I KNEW IT WELL, HORATIO !!!

Posted on March 26, 2022

California Law Makes Abortions Free Statewide

Gov. Newsom signed a bill into law that prohibits a co-pay from being collected by insurance companies covering abortions.

QUICK FACTS:

MORE ON THE DANGER TO UNBORN CHILDREN IN CALIFORNIA:
  • “With this legislation, we’ll help ensure equitable, affordable access to abortion services so that out-of-pocket costs don’t stand in the way of receiving care,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement. 
  • The San Francisco Chronicle reported that co-pays for abortions can be as much as $1,000, getting more expensive as the baby develops. 
  • “Eliminating out-of-pocket costs for abortion for people with private insurance is a major step in California’s commitment to being a Reproductive Freedom state — making abortion services more accessible and affordable for all people in California,” Jodi Hicks, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California. 
BACKGROUND:
  • Currently, the state of California abortion is available until “fetus viability,” according to Breitbart.
  • In addition to the new law, which has not yet taken effect, California lawmaker, Sen. Nancy Skinner (D), proposed a bill that would assist women with transportation cost to travel to California to end their unborn children’s lives.

