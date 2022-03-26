ALAS, POOR CALIFORNIA, I KNEW IT WELL, HORATIO !!!

California Law Makes Abortions Free Statewide
Gov. Newsom signed a bill into law that prohibits a co-pay from being collected by insurance companies covering abortions.
QUICK FACTS:
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has signed Senate Bill 245, also known as the Abortion Accessibility Act, into law, according to Breitbart News.
- The act prevents insurance companies from charging a deductible or co-pay for abortions in the state of California.
- According to the governor, the legislation is an attempt to make sure that abortion is accessible to as many as possible by breaking down the barrier of out-of-pocket costs.
- The bill was supported by the California Future of Abortion Council, following Newsom’s promise to safeguard access to abortion by signing a Proclamation on Reproductive Freedom in 2019.
- The law is slated to go into effect in 2023.
MORE ON THE DANGER TO UNBORN CHILDREN IN CALIFORNIA:
- “With this legislation, we’ll help ensure equitable, affordable access to abortion services so that out-of-pocket costs don’t stand in the way of receiving care,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement.
- The San Francisco Chronicle reported that co-pays for abortions can be as much as $1,000, getting more expensive as the baby develops.
- “Eliminating out-of-pocket costs for abortion for people with private insurance is a major step in California’s commitment to being a Reproductive Freedom state — making abortion services more accessible and affordable for all people in California,” Jodi Hicks, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California.
BACKGROUND:
- Currently, the state of California abortion is available until “fetus viability,” according to Breitbart.
- In addition to the new law, which has not yet taken effect, California lawmaker, Sen. Nancy Skinner (D), proposed a bill that would assist women with transportation cost to travel to California to end their unborn children’s lives.
