THANK YOU, JOE BIDEN, FOR INCREASING OUR TRADE WITH OUR SOUTHERN NEIGHBOR, MEXICO



Biden Border Policies Allowing 4x the Fentanyl into America

Paul Duke

April 20, 2022

Border security is a paramount issue here in the United States, and for a myriad of reasons. This is not simply about shutting people out, as the Democrats would like you to believe for sentimental reasons. (They are still using heart strings to pull polling levers).

No, a secure southern border accomplishes much more than that.

First and foremost, it directs those seeking the comforts and security of the United States to arrive safely, in through the naturalization process with all the protection that this provides. It cuts into the business of the “coyotes” as well, whose ruthless tactics and predatory behavior has cut many a would-be Americans’ journey short.

But a secure border also keeps other things from entering America, including some of the Cartel’s biggest money makers.

Four times as much fentanyl is flowing across the United States-Mexico border under President Joe Biden compared to two years prior when former President Trump was in office. During the launch of Reps. Darrell Issa (R-CA) and Ken Calvert’s (R-CA) congressional caucus dedicated to the fentanyl crisis, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Mark Dunbar of the Murrieta Station in southern California noted that the level of fentanyl seizures has skyrocketed in the last year.

Just how bad has it gotten under Biden?

“Across sectors, we’re seeing the amount of fentanyl coming across the border almost doubling,” Dunbar said. “What we’re seeing coming across is equal to the amount of Americans who are dying from it in the U.S.” In Fiscal Year 2019, about 2,800 pounds of fentanyl was seized at the border. The following year, that figure capped out at 4,800 pounds of fentanyl seized. By Fiscal Year 2021, which represents most of Biden’s first year in office, fentanyl seizures skyrocketed to about 11,200 pounds. Already, in Fiscal Year 2022 that began October 1, 2021, about 5,300 pounds of fentanyl have been seized at the border. The figures indicate that fentanyl seizures under Biden, last year alone, have quadrupled since Fiscal Year 2019 when Trump was in office.

Funding the cartels through lax border security, unwitting as it may be, is unacceptable, and the Biden administration is going to need to stop sitting on its hands and get to work down south.