THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION REVEALS ITS PLAN FOR OUR NEXT TEN YEARS OF SUBJECTION TO ITS OFFICIAL PLAN FOR HOW WE WILL LIVE UNDER THEIR RULES FOR COPING WITH FUTURE PANDEMICS

The World Health Organization has an official plan for 10 years of ongoing infectious diseases. From 2020 to 2030: a decade of pandemics. That was revealed by Marion Koopmans, a WHO virologist from the Netherlands who did research at the notorious Wuhan biolab. She said on Dutch television that the World Health Organization has been working on this agenda for a long time.



At the same time the WHO created the Pandemic Treaty, which gives them complete totalitarian control over all the nations in the world, whenever the WHO declares a pandemic… something they can do whenever they want, based on any test they choose.

The person who technically owns the World Health Organization is Bill Gates, also the #1 vaccine dealer in the world. He was selected by the financial elite to direct the agenda to mass inject all of humanity multiple times every year. Gates multiplied his personal fortune to hundreds of billions of dollars, by selling vaccines.



While discussing the next pandemic, both Bill and his former wife Melinda had the most inhumane response… they smiled, grinned and chuckled!

Can you imagine anyone expressing intense enjoyment about the idea of a next pandemic?

