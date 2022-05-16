YOU MUST READ THIS IMPORTANT POST

CERCA NEL SITO https://enricomariaradaelli.it/emr/aureadomus/barra_libri.html HOMEPAGE > CONVIVIUM INDICE Enrico Maria Radaelli *

AT THE HEART

OF RATZINGER.



HE IS THE POPE,

NOT THE OTHER.The non-Renunciation of Benedict XVI of February 11, 2013

it is the direct fruit of “Ratzingerism”, the taught heresy

for fifty years by Pope Joseph Ratzinger

in his Introduction to Christianity.



Pro manuscripto illustrated, editions Aurea Domus, in-8°,

Preface by H.E.R. Mgr. René Henry Gracida.

Milan 2022, pp. 469, € 60,00, at 15% discount, = € 45,00,

economic shipping included, time 20 days, in USA: € 75,00.

(You can request it with an E-MAIL to the Author,

payment with Paypal)



* * *



ONE BOOK ALONE AGAINST

EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE,

OR ONE BOOK TO SAVE

EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE ?* * *

FRONT* * * BACK* * *First: a book against Pope Ratzinger or a book to save Pope Ratzinger?

Breaking the veil with which even the most apparently faithful Pastors of the Church have blinded their eyes for nine years in order to hide the truth, the book I am proposing shows, for the first time in the world, all the very gravely erroneous and articulated doctrine Hegelian taught since 1967 at the University of Tübingen by Prof. Ratzinger, who, climbing the most important steps of the Magisterium to the highest, is revered by all as the most formidable champion of the faith.

Now, given that de internis non iudicat prætor, objective, public facts are found in the book, given which, see pp. 357-8, with great apprehension Pope Benedict is shown the only way to save himself from the grave danger that would await him if he does not disavow his terrible doctrines.* * *Second: a book against the “Ratzingerians” or to save the “Ratzingerians”? On this basis, for the first time in the world it is shown with the most irrefutable and rigorous evidence that the Renunciation made on 11 February 2013 by Benedict XVI is invalid and null and void, and only because it was elaborated on the basis of the erroneous Hegelian doctrine of which above, which all the Cardinals and Bishops of the Church have supinely accepted, except two, one of whom also wanted to draft the important Preface now placed at the end of the book. However, if these Pastors recognize that the Renunciation is invalid, as demonstrated on pp. LXXVI ff. and on pp. 366-8, the writer here is the first to point out that they too would save themselves from the terrible punishment that awaits those who adhere to erroneous doctrines, always in compliance with the above judicial principle.* * *Third: a book against “Francis” or a book to save “Francis”? From what has been said it follows that “Francis” is in reality an anti-pope, so that what has just been said also applies to him: if he too recognizes that the Conclave which (knowing he is electing an anti-pope: the facts are objective) elected him on the 13th March 2013 is invalid and null, he too will return to obey the Laws of God, as indicated throughout the book, especially on pp. 375-7, thus perhaps saving himself as his modernist accomplices from the punishment reserved for those who betray the Law of God. * * *



TO SHAKE THE CHURCH FROM THE MODERNIST SPELL



OF RATZINGERISM TAKES A DIVINE INTERVENTION.

This book should have been little more than a pedantic and perhaps boring doctrinal critical investigation, and instead it immediately revealed much more than that, because somehow a kind of drama soon took to life in it, almost a Greek tragedy in which all the important doctrinal concepts have as though withdrawn into the background, as if they were just a large scenario, the severe landscape more and more tormented and anguished, in which events take place that have taken more and more life, breaking up in a jolt in a conclusion from page to page more and more pressing, unexpected, and, as will be seen, overwhelming.



And this is the point: that this metaphysical essay, wearing the increasingly evident and dramatic garments of a Greek tragedy, turns out to be even more than an invented work, which is precisely a Greek tragedy, showing itself as the crudest and ruthless photograph of a precise fact: that of the Church and the world caught today in their most hasty flight from reality. That is, better: in their most hasty flight from God: from the reality of God. And it is precisely from this detailed and documented discovery that the drama was born: from the merciless photograph of a precise, very current and global event; but, even before that, it is precisely from here that the rigorous, documented and scientific philosophical analysis of those Ratzingerian doctrines from which that drama came to life was born.



And this is where the book “exploded”. Yes: it really “exploded” into unexpected and very lively images of Angels, Archangels, Cherubs and Serafini, because its almost five hundred pages were suddenly animated by unexpected Celestial Creatures, don’t ask me how, don’t ask why, as if the thousand terrible doctrinal truths unfolded had felt the most imperative need to make everyone see clearly, from the first to the last page, the faces, eyes, mouths and lips of those who were really uttering those terrible and powerful words of indisputable truth, so that, among a hundred clouds torn here and there by darting rays of the sun or by flashes of lightning and lightning, they came to life, among those writings of high metaphysics about a more than justly much loved and universally well appreciated personality, and we are obviously talking about Pope Joseph Ratzinger, dozens of ineffable creatures who somehow made their way between the lines, the drop caps, the references, the headlines, shaking them and violating them. and with no respect for the structural order, now with the most moving, weeping and painful sweetness, now with the most unusual roughness and arrogance, in any case always without having asked anyone’s permission, certainly not me. Result? I wish the readers were to judge him. We could perhaps imagine this strange book with a somewhat four-faced look as if it were not at all shy, but determined, unstoppable and comely last Muse, also released, like all her other sweet sisters, due to the urgency of the Truth to show us that it can reach our hearts not only through the irresistible force of the most reasoned and solid logic, but because it is precisely this Truth, in itself Truth, that is attractive, that is splendid, that is beautiful, that is, that is boundlessly desirable, to be married immediately and forever.Why marry? Because the Truth that lives in Beauty is our Lord Jesus Christ himself, Verbum et Imago Dei, and he is our Spouse, it is He who awaits us from heaven, to make us live forever. Forever, do you understand? Together with him, in the Father’s arms of love. What are we waiting to be convinced?* * *

(Go up)Here, in a nutshell, are the eighteen serious heretical deviations that I believe taught for fifty years by Professor Ratzinger, now Pope Benedict XVI, in his Introduction to Christianity, fifteen of which are struck by the Church – and one of them even three times –, in his long history, from the due anàthemes, and which together gives rise to the multi-heresy, never disavowed, indeed at least three times by its Author reiterated, of the “RATZINGERISM”:1), the most springing and initial deviation: adoption of the Kierkegaard-Pascalian fideistic model, for which the metaphysical knowledge of God is impossible (see, in At the heart of Ratzinger, §§ 11-21);



2), the most incisive: subversion of the order of the Persons of the divine Monotriad, that is, not perceived but implemented and systematic inversion of the metaphysical order that will and intellect must have (the will, which proceeds, is made to precede the intellect), thus making the SS. Trinity an arbitrary and dictatorial God as in the erroneous Islamic notion, so as to lose his two most substantial qualities: the reason and the love (throughout the book, especially in §§ 65-6 and 70); anathematized;



3), the most devastating: consequent recourse to the postulates of practical reason: replacement of reasons for believing with the will to believe. Thus theory is replaced with praxis, which however, as we know, is not suitable for reasoning, but rather constitutes its stumbling block that devastates and annihilates it, that is, it is its error (see §§ 11-21) ; anathematized;



4), the most modernist: adoption of the skeptical Fideistic doubt based on knowledge, assuming as a criterion precisely what constitutes the surest vehicle of cognitive uncertainty, placing it in the first place at the basis of the knowledge taught by the Church: supernatural knowledge, or witness, or by faith (§ § 11-6);anathematized;5), the most tragedy: the conviction that God remains “essentially invisible”, even in the beatific vision of Paradise (§ 18);



6),the most antiscientific: the evident if not explicit disavowal of the divine origin of the Bible, for which it would be man who conjectures things about God, and not God who with His Word teaches man what man must know about He and must then do (§§ 64 and 69); anathematized;



7),the most atheist: to reduce the notions and prophecies of the Holy Scriptures concerning invisible realities such as Hell and devil or miraculous such as the divine and virginal sonship of Jesus Christ to imaginative and semi-pagan mythologisms (in several points, especially in §§ 64-5); anathematized;



8),the most idealistically cause initial: the evident but not explicit disregard of the reality principle, which moreover can only be found in the principle of source “innascence”, or “of in-birth” of God the Father, and, metaphysically speaking, nowhere else (§§ 10 and 25);



9), the most idealistically consequent: splitting of the Papacy into “Active Papacy” and “Passive Papacy” within a “Synodal Papacy”, in the typical, unreasonable, unrealistic and anti-Catholic idealistic Heg-elian scheme of “thesis-antithesis-synthesis” (§ 22);anathematized;



10), the most Pantheistic-Spinosian: to make thinking coincide in God with creating, with the consequent conviction that therefore the essence of God would be involved in His creation and in human history (§§ 19, 42 and 63; anathematized;



11), the most absurd (but ideologically necessary for the Ratzingerism): connote God as “God of Freedom”, charging Him with two aspects then transmitted, by analogy, to the world created by Him: elusiveness and unpredictability, as in the false notion of God elaborated later by Mohammed, and, nine hundred years later, by Luther, by Calvin and the “enlightenment” atheists of all centuries, including those of today (§§ 24-26); anathematized;



12), the most unlikely antitrinitarian: to introduce in the essence of God, in addition to the concept of Logos, that of Diá-logos, or “Colloquium”, for which the three Persons “dialogue” with each other as with man; the antipope will take the matter to the extreme, arguing that « the three Persons quarrel », because the dialogue of a “God of Freedom” cannot have boundaries (§§ 55-60 and 66); but the essence of God has no motion: in it there is only one, unique, all-en-compassing and eternal “SuperThought”: the Logos; anathematized;



13), THE MOST SERIOUS: rejection and annihilation of the divine, ineffable Redemption as the ‘Holocaust Sacrifice of God the Son, in Jesus Christ, to God the Father’, confirmed in 2016 – in an interview with Jacques Servais s.j. – as a fact « unacceptable by modern man », that is, in reality, by Pope Ratzinger himself (§§ 39-43 and 62-5); anathematized;



14), the most reductive: the belief that Redemption is “the attainment, in Christ ‘Omega’, of the perfect man” with a Teilhardian imprint (§§ 44-7); anathematized;



15), the most devastating: cancellation of original sin, of the concept of sin as an “offense to God”, of Hell, of the devil, of Purgatory, of Heaven, as well as of the final and definitive separation of the “pious people” from the “impious”, because it too is « unacceptable by modern man », that is, always by Ratzinger, also here hidden behind the periphrasis « modern man » (§§ 50-3); anathematized;



16), the most illogical and depressing: cancellation of the glorious bodies of the blessed in Paradise, including those of Christ and the Virgin (§§ 50-1); 17), the most repulsive: the conviction that « the doctrine of the divinity of Jesus would not be affected if Jesus were born of a human marriage », with all the multiple, serious and heretical consequences that this entails (§ 71); anathematized; and three times;



18), the most ecumenist: the opinion that the Church’s unconsutable tunic, due to the splits caused by the disobedience and rebellions of the heretics, is today « divided into multiple churches » (§ 72); anathematized.* * *CONTENTS.

(Go up) Foreword of René Henry Gracida………………………………….p. I

First Part.



PREQUEL: ON THE RENUNCIATION

OF POPE BENEDICT XVI.

1. The reason why we call these pages “Prequel”.………..p. V



2. Today, Romano Amerio would affirm:

“Benedict XVI’s Resignation is invalid,

null and void. Ratzinger is still the Pope.

Bergoglio is an antipope.”

The reason is the following………………………………………p. VII



3.How did we arrive to the present disgraceful situation…..p. X



4. What is the good that the Church must always pursue…..p. XII



5. The terms of the problem…………………………………………..p. XV



6. The three notions of ‘Munus Petrinum’, ‘Munus

Episcopi’ and ‘ministerium Episcopi’ according to

the meaning attributed to them from Magisterium

of the Church………………………………………………………..p. XVII



7. The three notions of ‘Munus Petrinum’, ‘Munus

Episcopi’ and ‘ministerium Episcopi’ according to

the meaning attributed to them since fifty years

from Pope Benedict XVI’s – Joseph Ratzinger’s

in his ancient and never retracted Hegelian ideology…..p. XXII



8. The three notions of ‘Munus Petrinum’, ‘Munus

Episcopi’ and ‘ministerium Episcopi’ in the meaning

attributed to them from Pope Benedict XVI’s in his

Declaratio of Resignation of February 11, 2013………..p. XXIV



9. Logical-semantic analysis of the Farewell Speech

held by Benedict XVI of February 27, 2013…………….p. XXVII



10. The notions of ‘Bishop emeritus’ end of ‘Pope

emeritus’ according to the Magisterium of the

Church. Do we have here a legislative vacuum

or only the will to do whatever one wants?……………p. XXX



11. First conclusions of the logic-semantic analysis

on Benedict XVI’s Declaratio and Farewell Speech…p. XXXV



12. The arguments of invalidity of Pope

Benedict XVI’s Resignation of the Papacy

with regard to a juridical-canonical validation.

First aspect: is the Resignation invalided

by external elements?………………………………………p. XXXVII



13.The arguments of invalidity of Pope

Benedict XVI’s Resignation of the Papacy

with regard to a juridical-canonical validation.

Second aspect: is the Resignation invalided

by internal elements?..……………………………………..p. XL



14. CONCLUSIONS……………………………………………..p. XLIV



15. Finally, there is a reasoning that doesn’t give

alternatives: neither to the Pope, nor to anyone

else: the Pope is and remains Benedict XVI.

The reasoning that we say is called

“Disjunctive vel”. There it is.………………………………p. XLVII



15.A. First reflection, based on the premise ‘p’,

which says: You are Pope , yes, albeit ‘emeritus’.…p. LI



15.B. Second reflection, based on the premise ‘q’,

as opposed to ‘p’: No, You are not Pope ,

because You has renounced it.…………………………….p. LIV



Post Scriptum.

Where and how this work is inserted in the vast

panorama of the very significant studies

existing on the topic today on the subject……………..p. LVII



Annotation in the margin of the II par of p. XXVII (*),

of the II par of p. XLIII (**)

end IV par of p. XLV (***)…………………………………..p. LXVIII



The Cardinal Ratzinger excommunicates

Pope Ratzinger (and with him the whole Church).

And You, Pope Ratzinger, what are You waiting

for to save Yourself from excommunication

(and save, with You, the whole Church)?…………….p. LXVIII



Is perhaps a universal self-excommunication

of the Church possible? Yes, it is possible:

isn’t that just what is happening today?……………..p. LXXVII Second Part.



ON THE TEACHING OF JOSEPH RATZINGER

IN HIS STUDY INTRODUCTION TO CHRISTIANITY.

Anthology of the eighteen (18!) most serious

heresies found in Introduction to Christianity,

never retracted, indeed three times, even recently,

by their Author confirmed, fifteen of which (five out

of six) already struck by precise anàthemas.…………….p. 373



1. Equalities and inequalities…………………………………………..p. 17



2. Who is the true “Master of doubt”

of the super-doubtful Cardinal Archbishop

Monsignor Carlo Maria Martini ………………………………….p. 19



3. First: what is the task of a catholic theologian

regarding the “Norma normans” of the Faith?

Second: is this task also performed

by Prof. Ratzinger?…………………………………………………..p. 22



4. The non-catholic heaven of the Professor from

Tübinghen’s book, Introduction to Christianity

– which by an ideological choice is a historicist,

anti-metaphysical and fideistic book – anticipates

the sky without dogma of today’s antipope “Francis”……..p. 26



5. Why an old book of fifty years ago is as important

is as few other books in the word……………………………….p. 31



6. How to empty the doctrine of Faith from inside.

Or from where, how, and through whom the current

devastating secularization of the West has been spread……p. 36



7. Metaphysical methodology and historical methodology:

that is catholic and anti-catholic, that is, modernist.

Which one will Prof. Mons. Ratzinger have chosen?………p. 42



8. The historicist, anti-metaphysical, anti-scientific,

and anti-catholic methodology of the Theologian

from Tübingen.…………………………………………………………p. 47



9. If the exclusion of the correct investigation tools,

which are moreover a duty and mandatory,

can constitute a method……………………………………………….p. 51



10. The historicist method is the theologian’s drug.

And the Protestant and Lutheran leaders are its pushers…..p. 54



11. One by one, the Professor’s main statements

of Tübingen on the problems of doubt of Faith.………….p. 59



12. The doubt. The only thing of which,

for Professor Ratzinger, one must never doubt……………….p. 62



13. You will never insist enough on certainty that God

wants to instill in us: to be knowable by us. More:

that His knowledge is by God strongly wanted……………….p. 67



14. Perfect theoreticality of the reasoning of Faith.

Total unreasonableness of any doubt about Faith…………….p. 70



15. The crossroads of Ratzingerian thought is not

Faith, but doubt. And precisely the skeptical doubt.…..p. 72



16. The Ratzingerian skeptical doubt,

father of the new era of Faith: the ‘Mobilist’ Faith………….p. 74



17. What ever might conclude of good, a reason that

made it self unable to be, as it should, very certain

of the truth it knows, one reason, that is, which,

by it self, has made it self powerless and incapable

of reasoning correctly?……………………………………………….p. 78



18.Professor Ratzinger has every reason to have such

a dramatically skeptical Faith: how does a man have

a luminous Faith in a God which for him will always

be « the essentially Invisible »?…………………………………….p. 81



19. Here we are, at last it comes to light a doctrine

that dangerously approaches Professor Ratzinger

to nothing less than Baruc Spinoza. And not only………p. 87



20. Kantius genuit Kierkegaardium, Kierkegardius genuit

autem Coxium, Coxius inde genuit Ratzingerium,

Ratzingerius vero genuit Martinum, Martinus denique……p. 92



21. The fideistic skepticism of the Tübingen

Professor is it perhaps subject to some

ecclesiastical censorship?…………………………………………..p. 94



22. The heretical Ratzingerian concept of the active Papacy

and the passive Papacy as a direct reflection of the

scheme idealistic Hegelian-like of “believer and

non-believer”……………………………………………………………..p. 97



23. God said: « Look for Me in a horrid region »,

or not rather: « Do not look for Me

in a horrid region »? (Isaiah 45:19; tr. CEI 74.)……………p. 103



24. To much “relationship”, in the Professor’s theology,

and no “substance”: “But it’s the anti-metaphysics,

my dear. It is from here that the Church

has lost the principle of reality.”………………………………….p. 104



25. The most appropriate definition of the “religious

philosophy”, as Livi would call it, of the Professor

Joseph Ratzinger, is: “Ultra-Idealist Philosophy”:

“Beyond Idealism”.…………………………………………………p. 111



26. If the “God Freedom” conjectured in 1967 in

Tübingen resembles the notion of God elaborated

in 610 by Mohammed and that reworked

in the Sixteenth century by Luther and Calvin.………..p. 114



27. What binds and what unties the uncertainties

of skeptical doubt to the certainties

of the “Common sense” of Mgr. Livi and of Faith…….p. 118



28. For Professor Ratzinger and Cardinal Martini

perhaps that Faith is a perpetual wave-like motion?………p. 122



29. The one professed by Professor Ratzinger and by

Cardinal Martini is a heretic ‘voluntary doubt’, or is it

merely ‘an excessive preoccupation with believing’?…….p. 129



30. From the skeptical doubt of the Professor of Tübingen

to « synodal polyhedral » of the antipope “Francis”:

total abolition of all truthful certainty, to begin with from

that of the five certainties of the “Common sense”………..p. 133



31. If it can be said that a Christian “does not have”

the truth, who does not posses the truth,

as the antipope “Francis” says.………………………………..p. 136



32. Can’t Popes be judged and censored? In that case are

to be judged and censored a Professor and a Cardinal……p. 141



33. If the heretical palindrome conjectured in 1967 by the

Professor of Tübingen, confirmed and perfected in 1988

by a ultra-Cardinal of Milan, finally summarized in 2015

even by an antipope, it annihilates the whole Church…….p. 144



34.Thanks to the “Farmer”, we understand the “Prof”;

worse: thanks to an antipope we understand the Pope.

More: thanks to an antipope idolatrous

we understand a Pope heretical. That is, how much

ultra-extremist it is was believed moderate.……………..p. 147



35. Who is it, for the Tübingen Professor and for the man

of today, the protagonist on the world scene:

is it perhaps God, which, however, don’t be seen,

or is it the man, who instead be seen?………………………….p. 151



36. The real drama – tó dràma – is between Heaven

and earth, between God and man.

But Prof. Ratzinger does not notice it at all………………….p. 156



37. Since God, provided He exists, provided He speaks,

He didn’t speak first, who ever did then?…………………….p. 160



38. And forgiveness too, who brought it into the world?

God brought it or men brought it?………………………………p. 164



39. We enter the drama of the Heavens.

And of the Heavens of Heavens: the drama

of an indignant God the Father, and of His Son

– He too God –, to Him in His own sacrificed blood.

We enter there whereit really does not want

to enter, and never is entered, the historicist

Professor from Tübingen.………………………………………..p. 168 40. For the Church it is the central “liturgical dogma”.

For Professor Ratzinger (and future Pope)

it is « a cruel one and unacceptable mechanism ».

Who is right?…………………………………………………………..p. 171



41. I ask: the millions of Masses celebrated

according to the Novus Ordo Missæ

of Pope Paul VI, are under anàthema?…………………….p. 174



42. In full Soteriology, appears again Spinoza………………….. p. 180



43. “Lamb of God”: yea, to appease the indignation of God,

the Lamb can only be of God.

But in what sense “of God”?………………………………………p. 18344. Prolegomena to an evolutionary theology:

“Cosmic Doubt” plus “Cosmic Evolutionism”,

equal to…?…………………………………………………………….p. 188



45. Where, how and when was born the transformation

of the rocky society founded on Jesus Christ into the

liquid society dissolved in the putrescent liberal acid…….p. 194



46. The fluid and putrescent society of today is all born

from a fluid and putrescent Church, which is to say

from a Church false-pastoral, i.e. hypo-dogmatic,

born from a fluid and putrescent Council, i.e. from

a false-pastoral Council, that is hypo-dogmatic:

the very modernist Ecumenical Council Vatican II…..p. 198



47. Professor Ratzinger, in short: Evolution

or Redemption? “Mais naturellement, oui:

‘Èvoludemption’! In English ‘Evoludemption’!That’s what they say, right?”…………………………………..p. 202



48. The fanciful and palpable contradictions

of an antipope, and the false and non-existent

contradictions of the Truth…………………………………………p. 207



49. How Ratzingerian Ultra-Idealism – surpassing himself,

as indeed was predictable – it has become

“the Ratzinger-Teilhardian Theological System”……………p. 208



50. To Catholic dogma absolutely not enough that

Paradise is located « in the memory of God ».

To Prof. Joseph Ratzinger, on the contrary,

instead yes. Who is right?………………………………………..p. 212



51. The « resuscitation of the bodies » according to the two

New Cathars: Father Pierre Teilhard de Chardin s. j. and

the Monsignor Joseph Aloisius Professor Ratzinger………p. 216



52. No devils, for Prof. Joseph Ratzinger, nor damned.

The Hell, in fact, is not only empty, but, for him,

it isn’t even there………………………………………………………p. 228



53. So no devils, damned and Hell, for the Prof. Ratzinger,

but not even Limbo, Purgatory and Paradise. Thus

is solved at the root “the Great Problem of Evil”.……..p. 230 54. Add “Christ Omega” to “Christ Community”. This,

with the drafting of Introduction to Christianity, is the

large strategy of Professor Joseph Mgr. Ratzinger.…..p. 23955. Says “Tübingen”: « In the one and indivisible God exists

the phenomenon of dialogue ». But motion, in God,

doesn’t exist. So, how can there be ‘dialogue’,

which certainly is a motion?……………………………………….p. 244



56. The Professor Ratzinger is the real great theorist of the

II Vatican Council: it is he who has been able to find in the

SS. Trinity the cornerstone of the praxis there born and

brought to full maturity by the antipope Bergoglio……….p. 24857. Trinitarian continuity and discontinuity, that are

substantial, decisive, between the Prof. of Tübingen

and the antipope today increasingly indecently

reigning.…………………………………………………………………p. 25458. The Professor of Tübingen does not even imagine

what hides the Trinitarian « diá-lógos » invented

by him.. But the non-Pope “fake simpleton”

understood this immediately.…………………………………..p. 258



59. The small Greek particle ‘diá’ is the Ratzingerian least

iota that, exploding in three powerful errors, it subverts

the essence of God and the whole earth, as it can only

the most furious spiritual cataclysm in the world…………..p. 261



60. Says the Professor from Tübingen: « The three

Persons of the SS. Trinity dialogue ». « No – says

the antipope “Francis” firmly –, the three Persons

quarrel, but they do not show it ».………………………………p. 26361. “To dialogue! To dialogue!” They shouted joyfully

the Fathers of the II Vatican Council leaving St. Peter’s

“(Thus the world will no longer grimly at us)”……………..p. 267



62. There is a problem: that “the Great Problem of Evil”

is exalted by the Redemption of Christ,

which frees man from things as sin, death and Hell,

which however are no there left. So what do we do?

Simple: you change Redemption.……………………………..p. 270



63. Analysis of what is called “medium term”, that is,

of the topics chosen by the Professor of Tübingen

to “forget” the work of Redemption of Jesus Christ………p. 274



64. But the narrator of the Holy Scriptures is it God

or is the Professor of Tübingen?…………………………………p. 279



65. Analysis of the final conclusions reached by the Professor

Ratzinger for remove, indeed for cancel, without

being seen by none, the Redemption of Jesus Christ……..p. 288



66. ‘Diá’ and ‘relation’. Two of the many small iota

not to be included in any way in the Catholic doctrine

on the SS. Trinity.

But inserted secretly by a Professor of Tübingen……..p. 296



67. The basic Christological error of the Theologian

of Tübingen it is to place the starting point

of the Catholic Faith in the Cross, and not, as it is,

in the glory of the Resurrection…………………………………..p. 300



68. The premise necessary and sufficient to solve all the problems

that arise from the “Great Problem of Evil”………………….p. 304



69. Here are all the problems of the “Great Problem of Evil”.

But also their holy, unique and Christ-like solution…..p. 309



70. How can serious explanatory work be transformed

of the doctrine in a dangerous ideology,

that is, in horrid idol………………………………………………….p. 321



71. Let us now speak of the Blessed Virgin.

“But why – asks Professor Ratzinger –,

must She be a virgin? There was no need”.……………….p. 326 72. Professor Ratzinger, tell us: the Church of Christ

is or is not only and uniquely the Roman Catholic

Apostolic Church?……………………………………………………p. 34273. Without Livi’s notion of “Common sense”, there is

a big risk: even that the idol ‘community’ be born – as

Professor Ratzinger does – from the Holy Scriptures……p. 348 74. Sacrificed to the Ratzingerian idol ‘Community’

also the lively and most loving hermit spirituality…………p. 354



75. But there is any ruby, or sapphire, or perhaps

a diamond, of which the Church can treasure, adorn

itself with, clothe itself with, that is not ideologically

scratched by the philosophical slant from which

moves the distinguished Professor of Tübingen?………p. 358 76. For a start, a nice ruby: Professor Ratzinger would hate,

just like Professor Livi, “theological utilitarianism”.

Yeah, but then: why use it?…………………………………………p. 35977. Almost a diamond, the one on page 195,

where we discover that the doctrine of Jesus

is Jesus himself. Yes, very good. But… ……………………….p. 361



78. Unexpectedly a sapphire, and great, immense:

a boundless and moving sapphire like the celestial vault..p. 36379. We conclude by adorning ourselves with an amethyst,

and let’s go back to the problem from which we started:

and good “Tübingen” to make it a question of method…p. 36880. Conclusion: MENE – TEKEL – PERES.

What does it mean?……………………………………………….p. 372



MENE Dn 5:26

« God as computed Your Kingdom – Your life –

and ended it ».

At the heart of Ratzinger. By Pope Ratzinger:

“Repent, and You will save not only Your life,

but that of the whole Church!”……………………………….p. 379



TEKEL Dn 5:27

« You were weighed on the scales

and You were been found insufficient ».

At the heart of the Pastor of the Church.

Of all the Pastor of the Church:

“Choose: are You Catholics,

or are You Ratzingerians, that is Modernists?”………..p. 388



PERES Dn 5:28

« Your Kingdom will be divided

and given to the Medes and the Persians ».

At the heart of the antipope, yes:

by Jorge Mario Cardinal Bergoglio.

“Return the Throne you usurped,

and the Lord will look back at you!”……………………….p. 397(Pagina protetta dai diritti editoriali).



(Go Up.)



* * * Oppure può essere richiesto – col 15% di sconto sul prezzo di copertina, dedica e copia numerata –, così come possono essere richiesti i cinque articoli integrativi sopra segnalati, con una E-MAILall’Autore.* * *

https://www.enricomariaradaelli.it/emr/aureadomus/blocco_bibliografia.html * * *PAGE STARTHOMEPAGE · CONVIVIUM · ACÙLEUS · HORTUS · GYMNASIUM

ROMANO AMERIO · EIKÒNA · THESAURUS · CALENDARIUM Sito realizzato da BLUQUADRO



