Not to be missed these pages with which Enrico Maria Radaelli faces the Renunciation of Benedict XVI of 11 February 2013 from a completely new point of view: it, explains the Scholar, is the well-elaborated fruit of the most brilliant, explosive, but especially invisible heresy never devised by a man of the Church to make the way to God easier: it his the Ratzingerism.

Ratzinger and the devastating today’s crisis of the Church cannot be understood if we don’t follow the Author in this compelling approaching march that leads us to enter the heart of Pope Benedict XVI as not even himself as done, one with his doctrine, for which “Reaching God – this is his synthesis – you can, but with a smile and without dramas: no sin, no blood of Christ to appease God the Father, no God the Father who cruelly demands it, no sinners and therefore no more Hell.” A brilliant heresy? Radaelli even counts eighteen of them, with which the Professor who will become Pope cut and sews a doctrinal kind of simple and attractive, apparently Catholic dress, but which is not at all: easy to carry, Ratzingerism has the advantage of being invisible, therefore to look like original Christianity – quilted as it is with lights, gems and rare pearls, that is, with very fine considerations and concepts –, but it is not at all, and it is much, so much more comfortable to wear, and in fact its Inventor is loved and appreciated in the Church as one of the ours most orthodox Shepherds of today.

In the first English edition of the book, the Prequel illustrates the three substantial errors which, starting from this doctrine, substantially invalidate the Renunciation of Benedict XVI, so the Pope is still he, Jorge Mario Bergoglio is just a very conscious antipope at the head of a very unwitting anti-church.

These pages were written and are now published to bring Pope Ratzinger and the whole Church back to reality, that is, to God. Thus the world will return to the Church.

If Benedict XVI acknowledges the three substantial errors made with the Renunciation,

indicated here on pp. XXXIX and XL, and will recognize that he is still the Pope,

the Church, with a single act, will achieve five great victories, all willed by God:

Benedict XVI returns to obey the Laws of God, thus indicating to the Church the right

and only way to be saved the soul;

Benedict XVI essentially reject, with a single act, the Hegelian doctrine from which his invalid Renunciation was born;

Benedict XVI takes away from the antipope Bergoglio the Throne he had seized and allows the poor and more or less unaware anti-church that followed him to return to obey the true and only Pontiff who has every right to be;

Benedict XVI rescinds all the serious and heretical acts of government of these nine years of the Church, first of all the attempt to cancel the only Catholic Liturgy able to appease God the Father of His righteous indignation, the Apostolicus Romanusque Ordo Missæ;

Benedict XVI reconfirms the Church in holy doctrine, perhaps sealing his very important

and very special act with an extraordinary and divinely demanding Locutio ex cathedra.

LET US FOLLOW GOD'S WILL, BROTHERS, AND WE WILL BE SAVED!