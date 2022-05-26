ONE BOOK ALONE AGAINST EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE, OR ONE BOOK TO SAVE EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE ?

First: a book against Pope Ratzinger or a book to save Pope Ratzinger? Breaking the veil with which even the most apparently faithful Pastors of the Church have blinded their eyes for nine years in order to hide the truth, the book I am proposing shows, for the first time in the world, all the very gravely erroneous and articulated doctrine Hegelian taught since 1967 at the Univer- sity of Tübingen by Prof. Ratzinger, who, climbing the most important steps of the Magisterium to the highest, is revered by all as the most formidable cham- pion of the faith. Now, given that de internis non iudicat prætor, objective, public facts are found in the book, given which, see pp. 357-8, with great apprehen- sion Pope Benedict is shown the only way to save himself from the grave danger that would await him if he does not disavow his terrible doctrines.

Second: a book against the “Ratzingerians” or to save the “Ratzingerians”? On this basis, for the first time in the world it is shown with the most irrefu- table and rigorous evidence that the Renunciation made on 11 February 2013 by Benedict XVI is invalid and null and void, and only because it was elabo- rated on the basis of the erroneous Hegelian doctrine of which above, which all the Cardinals and Bishops of the Church have supinely accepted, except two, one of whom also wanted to draft the important Preface now placed at the end of the book. However, if these Pastors recognize that the Renuncia- tion is invalid, as demonstrated on pp. LXXVI ff. and on pp. 366-8, the writer here is the first to point out that they too would save themselves from the ter- rible punishment that awaits those who adhere to erroneous doctrines, always in compliance with the above judicial principle.

Third: a book against “Francis” or a book to save “Francis”? From what has been said it follows that “Francis” is in reality an anti-pope, so that what has just been said also applies to him: if he too recognizes that the Conclave which (knowing he is electing an anti-pope: the facts are objective) elected him on the 13th March 2013 is invalid and null, he too will return to obey the Laws of God, as indicated throughout the book, especially on pp. 375-7, thus perhaps saving himself as his modernist accomplices from the punishment re- served for those who betray the Law of God.

TO SHAKE THE CHURCH FROM THE MODERNIST SPELL OF RATZINGERISM TAKES A DIVINE INTERVENTION.

This book should have been little more than a pedantic and perhaps boring doctrinal critical investigation, and instead it immediately revealed much more than that, because somehow a kind of drama soon took to life in it, almost a Greek tragedy in which all the important doctrinal concepts have as though withdrawn into the background, as if they were just a large scenario, the se- vere landscape more and more tormented and anguished, in which events take place that have taken more and more life, breaking up in a jolt in a conclusion

from page to page more and more pressing, unexpected, and, as will be seen, overwhelming.

And this is the point: that this metaphysical essay, wearing the increasingly evident and dramatic garments of a Greek tragedy, turns out to be even more than an invented work, which is precisely a Greek tragedy, showing itself as the crudest and ruthless photograph of a precise fact: that of the Church and the world caught today in their most hasty flight from reality. That is, better: in their most hasty flight from God: from the reality of God. And it is pre- cisely from this detailed and documented discovery that the drama was born: from the merciless photograph of a precise, very current and global event; but, even before that, it is precisely from here that the rigorous, documented and scientific philosophical analysis of those Ratzingerian doctrines from which that drama came to life was born.

And this is where the book “exploded”. Yes: it really “exploded” into un- expected and very lively images of Angels, Archangels, Cherubs and Serafini, because its almost five hundred pages were suddenly animated by unexpected Celestial Creatures, don’t ask me how, don’t ask why, as if the thousand terri- ble doctrinal truths unfolded had felt the most imperative need to make eve- ryone see clearly, from the first to the last page, the faces, eyes, mouths and lips of those who were really uttering those terrible and powerful words of in- disputable truth, so that, among a hundred clouds torn here and there by dart- ing rays of the sun or by flashes of lightning and lightning, they came to life, among those writings of high metaphysics about a more than justly much loved and universally well appreciated personality, and we are obviously talk- ing about Pope Joseph Ratzinger, dozens of ineffable creatures who somehow made their way between the lines, the drop caps, the references, the headlines, shaking them and violating them. and with no respect for the structural order, now with the most moving, weeping and painful sweetness, now with the most unusual roughness and arrogance, in any case always without having asked anyone’s permission, certainly not me.

Result? I wish the readers were to judge him. We could perhaps imagine this strange book with a somewhat four-faced look as if it were not at all shy, but determined, unstoppable and comely last Muse, also released, like all her other sweet sisters, due to the urgency of the Truth to show us that it can reach our hearts not only through the irresistible force of the most reasoned and solid logic, but because it is precisely this Truth, in itself Truth, that is at- tractive, that is splendid, that is beautiful, that is, that is boundlessly desirable, to be married immediately and forever.

Why marry? Because the Truth that lives in Beauty is our Lord Jesus Christ himself, Verbum et Imago Dei, and he is our Spouse, it is He who awaits us from heaven, to make us live forever. Forever, do you understand? Together with him, in the Father’s arms of love. What are we waiting to be convinced?

Enrico Maria Radaelli

At the heart of Ratzinger. He is the Pope, not the other.

Preface by H.E.R. Mgr. René Henry Gracida.

Edizioni Aurea Domus, Milan 2022, pp. LXXX + 419= pp. 499), € 60,00 (Launch offer = € 45,00).

Apply to: aureadomus.emr@gmail.com